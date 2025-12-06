Woman Says There Should Be a Law That All Trump Voters Wear a Trump Hat 24/7

VIP
Brett T. | 11:00 PM on December 06, 2025
AP Photo/Butch Dill

This editor is a three-time Donald Trump voter and doesn't have a hat. But this woman with the crazy eyes thinks I should be compelled to wear a MAGA hat 24/7 (even in the shower) so that normal people can recognize them for the danger they are to anyone who's not white, Christian, and male. There are 77 million Trump voters walking around … we wonder what harm has come to this deluded woman. Surely she's encountered some.

We published a post on a young woman who said she got a nose piercing to warn off MAGA guys. Maybe make that a law, too.

TDS is real, and there's no known cure.

***

