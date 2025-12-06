Woman Says There Should Be a Law That All Trump Voters Wear a Trump Hat 24/7

This editor is a three-time Donald Trump voter and doesn't have a hat. But this woman with the crazy eyes thinks I should be compelled to wear a MAGA hat 24/7 (even in the shower) so that normal people can recognize them for the danger they are to anyone who's not white, Christian, and male. There are 77 million Trump voters walking around … we wonder what harm has come to this deluded woman. Surely she's encountered some.

She’s back!!!



She thinks that we should pass a law that requires all Trump voters to wear their MAGA gear 24/7.



“Conservatives are dangerous for anyone who isn’t a white Christian male.”



Who wants to tell her that MAGA is more diverse than it’s ever been?



😂🔥🔊 share!!! pic.twitter.com/ftzxkxvL9a — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) November 7, 2024

We published a post on a young woman who said she got a nose piercing to warn off MAGA guys. Maybe make that a law, too.

What’s up with the 👁️?? — CCFC-off season (@sohali2012) December 6, 2025

Easy.

We are the ones with no green or purple hair, nose rings, shaved heads (ladies), with giant glasses and having emotional meltdowns on TIKTOK. — Graphite Czech 🇨🇿🇩🇪🇺🇸 (@CzechArtGirl) December 6, 2025

No need. Just look for the attractive people. — Armed Kitten (@CyberKitten6) December 6, 2025

Always with the psycho eyes — Puncher75 (@Puncher522) December 6, 2025

She sure about that? Because this is what it would look like from space. 😑 pic.twitter.com/psY32JdA6R — Gerrit Cramer (@cramer_gerrit) December 6, 2025

I guess she wants to tattoo us up, but apparently we’re the Nazis. — Ginger Ninja (@HappyCamperKat) December 6, 2025

How about she gets a tattoo of a big letter L on her forehead? Loser. — Donna G (@DonnaG1685411) December 6, 2025

TDS is real, and there's no known cure.

***

