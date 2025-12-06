BREAKING: WaPo Catches Us Up on What Rosie O’Donnell Has Been Up To

DOJ Accused of Politicizing Multiple Sex Offender's Case to Harm Somali Community
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on December 06, 2025
Imgflip

We do have to give Rosie O'Donnell credit — she is one of maybe three celebrities who actually followed through with their "threat" to leave the country if Donald Trump were reelected. O'Donnell packed up and moved to Ireland, where The Washington Post says she's found a renewed connection to her "craft." We never knew what her craft was in the first place, but now she just makes TikTok videos about Trump. We won't frighten you with her image, but she just posted one suggesting the president stop "pardoning convicted drug dealers while killing people in boats in Venezuela." We thought it was President Biden who pardoned the drug addict who lied on his firearm application.

The Washington Post gives us the update we've all been waiting for:

“I felt on the verge of crying when I was there, when he got elected,” O’Donnell told an Irish television audience during a talk show appearance in March.

She’s a sensitive soul, a giant exposed nerve who has posed, successfully, for most of her life and career as a brassy Long Island toughie. Donald Trump’s first administration took an emotional toll on the die-hard liberal, even as she tweeted and marched and spit invective against the president every chance she got.

She didn’t think she could endure a second term. The stakes felt higher, too. A lesbian who has married and divorced two wives and adopted several children, O’Donnell, 63, worried about life under an administration that has been hostile to gay rights and gender-nonconforming people in general; her youngest, 12-year-old Clay, is nonbinary. O’Donnell fretted about what the dismantling of the Education Department would mean for special-ed services for Clay, who has been diagnosed with autism.

This time, she had a plan, which she worked out with her therapist.

Those poor kids.

Instead, we have clowns like Jim Acosta cosplaying as her.

Apparently, she's working on a new stand-up show she’d love to turn into a cable special.

If you read the piece — and it is long — then yes.

Can you imagine being her therapist?

