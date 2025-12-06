BREAKING: WaPo Catches Us Up on What Rosie O’Donnell Has Been Up To

We do have to give Rosie O'Donnell credit — she is one of maybe three celebrities who actually followed through with their "threat" to leave the country if Donald Trump were reelected. O'Donnell packed up and moved to Ireland, where The Washington Post says she's found a renewed connection to her "craft." We never knew what her craft was in the first place, but now she just makes TikTok videos about Trump. We won't frighten you with her image, but she just posted one suggesting the president stop "pardoning convicted drug dealers while killing people in boats in Venezuela." We thought it was President Biden who pardoned the drug addict who lied on his firearm application.

Here’s what she’s been up to: https://t.co/NWEe9oS0F7 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 6, 2025

The Washington Post gives us the update we've all been waiting for:

“I felt on the verge of crying when I was there, when he got elected,” O’Donnell told an Irish television audience during a talk show appearance in March. She’s a sensitive soul, a giant exposed nerve who has posed, successfully, for most of her life and career as a brassy Long Island toughie. Donald Trump’s first administration took an emotional toll on the die-hard liberal, even as she tweeted and marched and spit invective against the president every chance she got. She didn’t think she could endure a second term. The stakes felt higher, too. A lesbian who has married and divorced two wives and adopted several children, O’Donnell, 63, worried about life under an administration that has been hostile to gay rights and gender-nonconforming people in general; her youngest, 12-year-old Clay, is nonbinary. O’Donnell fretted about what the dismantling of the Education Department would mean for special-ed services for Clay, who has been diagnosed with autism. This time, she had a plan, which she worked out with her therapist.

Those poor kids.

Who the hell cares about this woman? Jesus. — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) December 6, 2025

She's a whiny slob with late-stage TDS. Get the fuck out with this nonsense. — JWF (@JammieWF) December 6, 2025

Yet she still talks about President Trump day in and day out as if she doesn't have in life without him. Sad and pathetic. — Ultra MAGA Deplorable Deb 🇺🇸 (@DebraMMason1) December 6, 2025

We found solace in having her not in this country. — Womack (@CHI2COL) December 6, 2025

Instead, we have clowns like Jim Acosta cosplaying as her.

I can't think of a story I could possibly care less about... https://t.co/U8YT0faY8p — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) December 6, 2025

Oh Good Lord. Rosie is on some D-list podcast every day talking about nothing but Trump. That’s not solice, that’s derangement, yet here’s the Post portraying her both as a victim and a hero. https://t.co/AQ41cPZhTq — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 6, 2025

To Democrats, the victim IS the hero. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) December 6, 2025

And what would "her craft" be? — windhover (@windhov75302647) December 6, 2025

Apparently, she's working on a new stand-up show she’d love to turn into a cable special.

I don't get the fascination with Rosie O'Donnell. She was a comedian but the last time she was funny was over 30 years ago. Now she's famous because of her mental illness? — Ellen Rodriguez (@EllenRo40888399) December 6, 2025

If you read the piece — and it is long — then yes.

Honestly, who cares? Really, who? — Tee (@CindyVetrano3) December 6, 2025

Constant, irrational, rage is not "solace." — Jason Hatton (@BourbonAndSavvy) December 6, 2025

Can you imagine being her therapist?

