BREAKING: WaPo Catches Us Up on What Rosie O’Donnell Has Been Up To

We do have to give Rosie O'Donnell credit — she is one of maybe three celebrities who actually followed through with their "threat" to leave the country if Donald Trump were reelected. O'Donnell packed up and moved to Ireland, where The Washington Post says she's found a renewed connection to her "craft." We never knew what her craft was in the first place, but now she just makes TikTok videos about Trump. We won't frighten you with her image, but she just posted one suggesting the president stop "pardoning convicted drug dealers while killing people in boats in Venezuela." We thought it was President Biden who pardoned the drug addict who lied on his firearm application.
Rosie O'Donnell moved to Ireland to escape the emotional toll of Donald Trump’s presidency.— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 6, 2025
In Ireland, she found solace and a renewed connection to her craft, despite her ongoing fixation with Trump.
Here’s what she’s been up to: https://t.co/NWEe9oS0F7
The Washington Post gives us the update we've all been waiting for:
“I felt on the verge of crying when I was there, when he got elected,” O’Donnell told an Irish television audience during a talk show appearance in March.
She’s a sensitive soul, a giant exposed nerve who has posed, successfully, for most of her life and career as a brassy Long Island toughie. Donald Trump’s first administration took an emotional toll on the die-hard liberal, even as she tweeted and marched and spit invective against the president every chance she got.
She didn’t think she could endure a second term. The stakes felt higher, too. A lesbian who has married and divorced two wives and adopted several children, O’Donnell, 63, worried about life under an administration that has been hostile to gay rights and gender-nonconforming people in general; her youngest, 12-year-old Clay, is nonbinary. O’Donnell fretted about what the dismantling of the Education Department would mean for special-ed services for Clay, who has been diagnosed with autism.
This time, she had a plan, which she worked out with her therapist.
Those poor kids.
December 6, 2025
Who the hell cares about this woman? Jesus.— Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) December 6, 2025
She's a whiny slob with late-stage TDS. Get the fuck out with this nonsense.— JWF (@JammieWF) December 6, 2025
Yet she still talks about President Trump day in and day out as if she doesn't have in life without him. Sad and pathetic.— Ultra MAGA Deplorable Deb 🇺🇸 (@DebraMMason1) December 6, 2025
December 6, 2025
We found solace in having her not in this country.— Womack (@CHI2COL) December 6, 2025
Instead, we have clowns like Jim Acosta cosplaying as her.
I can't think of a story I could possibly care less about... https://t.co/U8YT0faY8p— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) December 6, 2025
Oh Good Lord. Rosie is on some D-list podcast every day talking about nothing but Trump. That’s not solice, that’s derangement, yet here’s the Post portraying her both as a victim and a hero. https://t.co/AQ41cPZhTq— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 6, 2025
To Democrats, the victim IS the hero.— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) December 6, 2025
And what would "her craft" be?— windhover (@windhov75302647) December 6, 2025
Apparently, she's working on a new stand-up show she’d love to turn into a cable special.
I don't get the fascination with Rosie O'Donnell. She was a comedian but the last time she was funny was over 30 years ago. Now she's famous because of her mental illness?— Ellen Rodriguez (@EllenRo40888399) December 6, 2025
If you read the piece — and it is long — then yes.
Honestly, who cares? Really, who?— Tee (@CindyVetrano3) December 6, 2025
Her only current fame is tied directly to her constant ranting about Trump.— Jason Hatton (@BourbonAndSavvy) December 6, 2025
Constant, irrational, rage is not "solace."
December 6, 2025
Can you imagine being her therapist?
