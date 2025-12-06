DOJ Accused of Politicizing Multiple Sex Offender's Case to Harm Somali Community

The other day, in a VIP piece, this editor introduced Twitchy readers to Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty, who made a video to make it clear that there are no "roving Somali gangs terrorizing people" in Minneapolis. No, instead, there are Somalis in Minnesota bilking the state out of a billion dollars in fraudulent schemes like "Feeding Our Future." Even The New York Times couldn't ignore the story any longer. Gov. Tim Walz pleaded ignorance, saying that "it was like someone was stealing money from the cookie jar and they kept refilling it."

There may not be roving Somali gangs (then again, there probably are), but there are plenty of Somali individuals who are not helping the community's image. Abdimahat Bille Mohamed, 28, is alleged to have kidnapped and raped a 15-year-old girl in 2017 and an adult woman in 2025, while raping at least three other women in between.

Federal kidnapping charges have been brought against Mohamed, and since he was released with no jail time in Minnesota, the Justice Department issued a statement:

“This Somali national in Minnesota is charged with raping a minor and multiple adult women before being detained — only to be quickly released by a local court, after which he committed yet another rape. This horrific case illustrates how left-wing soft-on-crime policies and vetting failures put innocent people at dire risk. If Minnesota will not protect its own people, the Department of Justice will do it for them,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi.

In response, Moriarty fired off her own statement saying that "the current administration is more adept at pardons for violent insurrectionists and drug traffickers than prosecution" and alluding to a cover-up of pedophilia.

BREAKING: In a stunning statement, Democrat Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty claims the DOJ is attempting "to politicize a sexual assault prosecution to inflict further harm on our entire Somali community."



In the statement, Moriarty defends her office's failure to secure… https://t.co/Uo2EpySxgL pic.twitter.com/ZgJ8KkXCn7 — Alpha News (@AlphaNews) December 5, 2025

"… any prison time for serial rapist Abdimahat Mohamed."

We're not familiar with Alpha News, so we looked it up ourselves, and the statement is real:

Yesterday's DOJ press release is a clear attempt to politicize a sexual assault prosecution to inflict further harm on our entire Somali community. We know this is a political stunt because we are well aware of the DOJ's track record on violence against women under the current administration. Those who actually prosecute sexual assault cases every day know there are significant evidentiary hurdles to obtaining a prison sentence that incapacitates the defendant so that they can't inflict more harm in the community.

“Minnesota man” Abdimahat Bille Mohamed r*ped a 15-year-old girl at gunpoint and r*ped another woman he met on snapchat.



He struck a plea deal and DID NOT SERVE JAIL TIME.



He just r*ped another woman.



Who could’ve possibly seen this coming?!



WE ARE SO SICK OF THIS pic.twitter.com/VPrqZB2P7h — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 2, 2025

@MaryMoriarty is the prosecutor that cut the deal with the rapist. pic.twitter.com/4ODUBhJd9S — Brian Combs (@JoannCombs4720) December 2, 2025

Not always a woman…but always a woman. — Joe C. (@JCBForumSpeak) December 3, 2025

What a surprise. Why do these prosecutors, judges, etc. all look alike? — Sons of Uhtred (@Sonsofuhtred) December 3, 2025

She should never know a moment of peace. — 🇺🇸 MSQUARED🇺🇸 🗽 (@melissamiller33) December 2, 2025

The legacy of Mary’s tenure pic.twitter.com/1KTA5nU2Hn — Ashley Boldin (@TechniGal_Ash) December 5, 2025

How is this level of delusion possible? Moriarty must genuinely want more Minnesota women to get raped by this evil individual. There’s no other plausible explanation. Suicidal empathy manifest. — Derek Mathers (@derekrmathers) December 5, 2025

Again, her biggest concern isn't the rapist going free to rape again, but politicizing it to "inflict further harm on our Somali community."

