Rep. Jerry Nadler Explains Why States Are Refusing to Hand Over SNAP Data: People's Safety

As Twitchy reported on Tuesday, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said that "if a state won’t share data on criminal use of SNAP benefits, it won’t get a dollar of federal SNAP administrative funding." Rollins said that the request for data was made back in February, and 21 states haven't complied. All 21 happen to be blue states, so the media is spinning this as the government withholding funding from Democrat-run states.

Advertisement

Here's ABC News with "what you need to know" about the Trump administration cutting off SNAP funding "in most Democratic-led states."

The Trump administration says it will cut off SNAP funding in most Democratic-led states next week unless they hand over data on aid recipients, including immigration status.



What You Need to Know is streaming exclusively on @DisneyPlus. https://t.co/BcvGcFBGpM pic.twitter.com/3jEfZJLzZE — ABC News (@ABC) December 4, 2025

Why are Democratic-led states refusing to turn over the data? Twenty-nine red states have. What are they hiding?

Rep. Jerry Nadler fears for domestic-violence survivors.

There’s a reason no administration—Republican or Democrat—has ever tried to force states to hand over full SNAP rolls.



SNAP is state-run, and state confidentiality laws keep the home addresses of domestic-violence survivors and other vulnerable families out of federal databases… https://t.co/z6VtrfC98M — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) December 3, 2025

The post continues:

… for their safety. Those protections matter, and we can combat fraud without eroding them. The nearly 3 million New Yorkers who depend on SNAP shouldn’t be put at risk or turned into collateral damage in Trump’s political retribution game.

"Vulnerable families." Do you mean families here illegally and collecting SNAP benefits?

This is the excuse for blue states withholding recipient data from the feds for a 100% federally funded program???



How many people who are lawfully in the United States don't have an address in any federal database? https://t.co/gNk6VnUbxY — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) December 3, 2025

It’s a good thing the IRS doesn’t have anyone’s address (or Social Security or…) — Athénaïs (@AthenaisdeMont) December 4, 2025

Ah yes we must hide a government list from the government — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 3, 2025

Cute dodge, Penguin. SNAP benefits are 100% funded by federal taxpayers. If you’re dishing out our money, transparency isn’t optional. Are Democrats nervous that the numbers will reveal how many illegal aliens are cashing in? — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) December 3, 2025

Your claim is that states shouldn’t hand over SNAP data because domestic violence victims’ home addresses could be compromised.



Yet, you also want to establish a federal database of gun owners, many of whom are domestic violence survivors who own a firearm for self-defense. — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) December 3, 2025

No one is going after DV survivors. You know damn well why you don't want to hand over those rolls. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) December 3, 2025

Then you should have no issue with President Trump halting federal funding. You don't need it since it's a state run program as you claim. — Bart (@BartVermbart4) December 3, 2025

Bullshit. The feds protect this data better than states do.



States governed by rational state governments already provide this data without risk.



Your “Blue” states are hiding the data because it would reveal the huge number of illegals receiving food aid. — pipermcq (@pipermcq) December 4, 2025

Advertisement

If it’s federally funded then we have to RIGHT to see where our money is going. If you have nothing to hide why would it matter? — Jim Burns (@JimBurns525) December 3, 2025

That is fine with me. If the states don't want to give up the info, the states can run their programs with out federal funding. Easy peasy. 🇺🇸 — DJ (@CrazyOldGrammy) December 4, 2025

So Nadler doesn't want to share SNAP data with the federal government because it would compromise the safety of domestic violence survivors? He's really going with that?

***

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Jerry Nadler.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.