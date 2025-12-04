Rep. Jerry Nadler Explains Why States Are Refusing to Hand Over SNAP Data: People's Safety

Bulwark’s Tim Miller Applauds Jamie Raskin’s Investigation Into Trump's 60 Minutes Intervi...
Brett T. | 9:30 PM on December 04, 2025
Twitchy

As Twitchy reported on Tuesday, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said that "if a state won’t share data on criminal use of SNAP benefits, it won’t get a dollar of federal SNAP administrative funding." Rollins said that the request for data was made back in February, and 21 states haven't complied. All 21 happen to be blue states, so the media is spinning this as the government withholding funding from Democrat-run states.

Advertisement

Here's ABC News with "what you need to know" about the Trump administration cutting off SNAP funding "in most Democratic-led states." 

Why are Democratic-led states refusing to turn over the data? Twenty-nine red states have. What are they hiding?

Rep. Jerry Nadler fears for domestic-violence survivors.

The post continues:

… for their safety.

Those protections matter, and we can combat fraud without eroding them.

The nearly 3 million New Yorkers who depend on SNAP shouldn’t be put at risk or turned into collateral damage in Trump’s political retribution game.

"Vulnerable families." Do you mean families here illegally and collecting SNAP benefits?

So Nadler doesn't want to share SNAP data with the federal government because it would compromise the safety of domestic violence survivors? He's really going with that?

