Bulwark’s Tim Miller Applauds Jamie Raskin’s Investigation Into Trump's 60 Minutes Intervi...
When Jake Tapper Said the J6 Pipe Bomber Was a ‘White Man’ and...
Rep. Jerry Nadler Explains Why States Are Refusing to Hand Over SNAP Data:...
Pramila Jayapal: ‘Being Undocumented Isn’t a Crime’ – Federal Law and Half of...
Jim Acosta Says Trump Should Be Impeached Over Hateful Comments About the Somali...
Another ‘Police Brutality’ Story Collapses: Woman Refuses ID to Protect Illegal Boyfriend
JD Vance Is Hearing Rumors That the EU Commission Will Fine X Hundreds...
George Clooney's Casual Muslim Brotherhood Flex: Bragging About Wife's Terror Ties on Barr...
Mayor Brandon Johnson Refuses to Entertain Racist Question About Teen Violence in Chicago
Rep. Ilhan Omar Claims She Knew Nothing About $250 Million Welfare Fraud Scheme
Dumbo Gumbo: Leftist Pro-Illegal Alien Protesters Disrupt Council Meeting Over New Orleans...
Mollie Hemingway Nails It — FBI Sat on Jan 5 Pipe Bomb Intel...
Local News Reports on the Rich History of Somali Integration in Minnesota
Walz Complains People Are Driving By and Yelling the ‘R’ Word—X Replies With...

'Major Milestone’: Home in Pacific Palisades Receives Final Approval From the City

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on December 04, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Here's big news from California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. A week before Thanksgiving, Bass announced that a four-bedroom house in Pacific Palisades had received final approval from the city, making it the first house to be rebuilt after wildfires destroyed 13,000 homes back in January.

Advertisement

What's this? It had already started the permitting process?

But wait, there's more!

Recommended

When Jake Tapper Said the J6 Pipe Bomber Was a ‘White Man’ and Then This Happened
justmindy
Advertisement

It's a model house, so no one will be living in it.

Liam Dillon reports for Politico:

But Bass didn’t mention the family that would be moving back into the finished property.

That’s because there isn’t one.

A homebuilding company, Thomas James Homes, owns the parcel. Before the fire, it sought permits to bulldoze the vacant home on the site and build a new one. The fire took care of the demolition. The new house isn’t planned as a place to live, but rather will serve as a model property for what the company could build for Palisades residents who’d lost their homes.

Reaction to Bass’ celebration was swift. Wildfire survivors called the mayor’s announcement tone deaf and claimed the project shouldn’t count as a wildfire rebuild. By the next morning, Bass had deleted her social media posts touting the development.

Unbelievable.

Advertisement

You get what you vote for, and this is what Californians keep voting for.

***

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about incompetent politicians like Karen Bass. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CALIFORNIA KAREN BASS LOS ANGELES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

When Jake Tapper Said the J6 Pipe Bomber Was a ‘White Man’ and Then This Happened
justmindy
Bulwark’s Tim Miller Applauds Jamie Raskin’s Investigation Into Trump's 60 Minutes Interview
Brett T.
Rep. Jerry Nadler Explains Why States Are Refusing to Hand Over SNAP Data: People's Safety
Brett T.
Pramila Jayapal: ‘Being Undocumented Isn’t a Crime’ – Federal Law and Half of X Beg to Differ
justmindy
Another ‘Police Brutality’ Story Collapses: Woman Refuses ID to Protect Illegal Boyfriend
justmindy
Anarchist. HRM. Miranda Devine Notices Something TELLING About Pipe Bomb Suspect Brian Cole's Home
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

When Jake Tapper Said the J6 Pipe Bomber Was a ‘White Man’ and Then This Happened justmindy
Advertisement