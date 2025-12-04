Bulwark’s Tim Miller Applauds Jamie Raskin’s Investigation Into Trump's 60 Minutes Interview

As Twitchy reported back in July, Paramount/CBS News decided to settle with President Donald Trump instead of going to trial over 60 Minutes’ deceptively edited Kamala Harris interview. Trump was awarded $16 million upfront, and that money was earmarked for his presidential library.

President Trump's interview aired in November, and according to John Pavlovitz, 60 Minutes edited down Trump's 73-minute interview to just 28 minutes. Here was the response from The Bulwark's Tim Miller at the time.

60 Minutes did not air the part where Trump discusses his success in extorting the network and calls them Fake News. This edit is harmful to me and I’m considering suing. pic.twitter.com/9AkYAJ1ELh — Tim Miller (@Timodc) November 3, 2025

Wait … where did Miller get the transcript of the part they didn't air? Oh, that's right, they released the entire, unedited interview along with the transcript. Sen. Chuck Schumer also played dumb and posted, "Maybe I should file a complaint with the FCC against the Trump White House for editing his unhinged 60 Minutes interview." Schumer said he'd use the exact same language Trump used in his complaint against the Harris interview.

We thought the Democrats had embarrassed themselves enough, but now, according to The Hill, Rep. Jamie Raskin is opening an investigation into the editing of the Trump interview.

House Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin launches investigation into Trump, ’60 Minutes’ interview edit https://t.co/cFdGIE78zq — The Hill (@thehill) December 3, 2025

The Hill reports:

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) is demanding CBS and its parent company Paramount provide more information about how it edited an interview with President Trump that aired on “60 Minutes” last month. Raskin, in a letter to newly appointed CBS News ombudsperson Ken Weinstein that was shared exclusively with The Hill, blasted the network for what he said was the “improper influence President Donald Trump wielded over CBS News’s editorial decisions” in recent weeks, including during the interview that aired Nov. 2 “President Trump increasingly appears to be exercising direct control over CBS’s editorial decisions, destroying CBS’s ‘journalistic integrity’ while violating its right to be free from governmental coercion and manipulation,” Raskin wrote. The Democrat took specific issue with the network’s decision not to include a portion of Trump’s comments to journalist Norah O’Donnell in which he bragged about a $16 million settlement Paramount paid his presidential foundation earlier this year.

Miller thought that was a great idea.

Excellent move by @RepRaskin. If networks are going to let Trump bully them over how they edit their news then this should be the consequence. https://t.co/GJnBMt48Kc — Tim Miller (@Timodc) December 3, 2025

They SIMULTANEOUSLY released the FULL unedited 73 minute interview AND transcript.



At the same time… not 4 months later. — erin (@ekhb83) December 4, 2025

It's tough fitting a 73-minute interview into a show called 60 Minutes.

You'll get him this time! 🤡 — Pro; Amateur Golfer. (@DouglassmithC) December 4, 2025

What a joke. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) December 4, 2025

Dems finding new & creative ways to accomplish nothing — RST (@UKBBNBlue) December 4, 2025

Even Chris Cuomo thought it was a dumb idea.

You really think this is winning? https://t.co/xY9LCaCI8y — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) December 4, 2025

Trump literally released the full unedited interview. All 73 minutes. So what exactly is he investigating? — Walton Wisdom 🇺🇸 (@Jkwaltontldr) December 4, 2025

LOLOLOL - does it ever become tiring being this pathetic? — RJ II (@RobayThebOss) December 4, 2025

We can't believe Raskin is even still thinking about this. Move on … there are plenty of other made-up scandals to chase.

