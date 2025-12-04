Bulwark’s Tim Miller Applauds Jamie Raskin’s Investigation Into Trump's 60 Minutes Interview

Dem Mark Warner Blames Trump’s FBI for Not Arresting J6 Pipe Bomber Suspect...
Brett T. | 10:30 PM on December 04, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

As Twitchy reported back in July, Paramount/CBS News decided to settle with President Donald Trump instead of going to trial over 60 Minutes’ deceptively edited Kamala Harris interview. Trump was awarded $16 million upfront, and that money was earmarked for his presidential library. 

President Trump's interview aired in November, and according to John Pavlovitz, 60 Minutes edited down Trump's 73-minute interview to just 28 minutes. Here was the response from The Bulwark's Tim Miller at the time.

Wait … where did Miller get the transcript of the part they didn't air? Oh, that's right, they released the entire, unedited interview along with the transcript. Sen. Chuck Schumer also played dumb and posted, "Maybe I should file a complaint with the FCC against the Trump White House for editing his unhinged 60 Minutes interview." Schumer said he'd use the exact same language Trump used in his complaint against the Harris interview. 

We thought the Democrats had embarrassed themselves enough, but now, according to The Hill, Rep. Jamie Raskin is opening an investigation into the editing of the Trump interview.

The Hill reports:

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) is demanding CBS and its parent company Paramount provide more information about how it edited an interview with President Trump that aired on “60 Minutes” last month.  

Raskin, in a letter to newly appointed CBS News ombudsperson Ken Weinstein that was shared exclusively with The Hill, blasted the network for what he said was the “improper influence President Donald Trump wielded over CBS News’s editorial decisions” in recent weeks, including during the interview that aired Nov. 2  

“President Trump increasingly appears to be exercising direct control over CBS’s editorial decisions, destroying CBS’s ‘journalistic integrity’ while violating its right to be free from governmental coercion and manipulation,” Raskin wrote.  

The Democrat took specific issue with the network’s decision not to include a portion of Trump’s comments to journalist Norah O’Donnell in which he bragged about a $16 million settlement Paramount paid his presidential foundation earlier this year.  

Miller thought that was a great idea.

It's tough fitting a 73-minute interview into a show called 60 Minutes.

Even Chris Cuomo thought it was a dumb idea.

We can't believe Raskin is even still thinking about this. Move on … there are plenty of other made-up scandals to chase.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

