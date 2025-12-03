Rep. Jimmy Gomez Says We Need to Stop Feeding Trump to See How He Likes It

Journo David Shuster Continues One-Sided Slap-Fight With Pete Hegseth
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on December 03, 2025
Twitchy

As Twitichy reported on Tuesday, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced not only that illegal aliens no longer qualified for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), but that the federal government would be withholding SNAP money from states that had not provided data on criminal use of SNAP benefits. 

Rollins said that her department asked for the data back in February, and 21 states refused to provide it. Coincidentally, these were all blue states; 29 red states had complied and handed over the data. So, of course, ABC7 Eyewitness News and others are creating the narrative that the Trump administration is withholding SNAP administrative funding from Democratic-led states. 

NBC News made it sound like Trump was withholding funding just because these were blue states, not because they hadn't complied with the request for fraud data.

Twenty-nine states managed to comply, so it was not an outrageous request.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez saw that post and suggested that we stop feeding President Trump to see how he likes it.

"Starving kids."

These 21 states have had nearly a full year to provide the data to the administration, and yet they haven't.

Great suggestion, though, that "we" stop feeding Trump. We're pretty sure he could afford to order in from McDonald's.

