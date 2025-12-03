Rep. Jimmy Gomez Says We Need to Stop Feeding Trump to See How He Likes It

As Twitichy reported on Tuesday, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced not only that illegal aliens no longer qualified for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), but that the federal government would be withholding SNAP money from states that had not provided data on criminal use of SNAP benefits.

Rollins said that her department asked for the data back in February, and 21 states refused to provide it. Coincidentally, these were all blue states; 29 red states had complied and handed over the data. So, of course, ABC7 Eyewitness News and others are creating the narrative that the Trump administration is withholding SNAP administrative funding from Democratic-led states.

#BREAKING: The Trump administration said it will withhold SNAP food aid from recipients in most Democratic-led states starting next week unless they provide recipient data. https://t.co/iXZ3RmRwsS pic.twitter.com/W25Q7xVdMq — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) December 2, 2025

NBC News made it sound like Trump was withholding funding just because these were blue states, not because they hadn't complied with the request for fraud data.

The Trump administration threatens to withhold SNAP benefits from blue states over immigration data. https://t.co/c5mWM9ezIS — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 3, 2025

Twenty-nine states managed to comply, so it was not an outrageous request.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez saw that post and suggested that we stop feeding President Trump to see how he likes it.

We need to suddenly stop feeding Trump and see how he likes it.



It might be the only way for him to understand how starving kids feel when he does it to them. https://t.co/NUDAfm64M0 — Rep. Jimmy Gomez (@RepJimmyGomez) December 3, 2025

"Starving kids."

Why can’t you read and comprehend? pic.twitter.com/CWb1fZVzPk — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) December 3, 2025

Hey moron, He will withhold SNAP ADMINISTRATION FUNDS not SNAP FOOD money.



Can you comprehend that?



Tell the 21 states to report the SNAP recipients numbers. Why aren't they? Hiding illegal aliens numbers that receive SNAP funds illegally? Hmm. — Chris 🇺🇸 (@Chris_1791) December 3, 2025

Yeah I’m perfectly fine with taking Trump’s SNAP benefits away. Lol you clown.



Also, there are zero “starving kids” in the U.S. and I’m sick to death of the left using this as an emotional manipulation cudgel so they can feed and house illegals en masse with my taxes https://t.co/E7Qq1Wn2R8 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 3, 2025

Or… comply with the law and submit recipient data to USAD. — @amuse (@amuse) December 3, 2025

Why are these states so opposed to sharing data for their legal benefit recipients? They keep saying that illegals aren’t receiving benefits. Just show the proof. — MAGA (@wwwMAGA_) December 3, 2025

Well, if you just give them the data and everything was on the up and up, you wouldn't be afraid of exposing fraud. That would be playing nice. And the children would be fed. — Gianna Miceli🇺🇸 (@LegalFockery) December 3, 2025

Hear us out, just turn over the information. — Libs Of Chicago (@Libs_OfChicago) December 3, 2025

Seriously, how hard is it to provide the requested data? — 🇺🇸 Don Goyo (He/Haw) 🇺🇸 (@GSCollins99) December 3, 2025

Oh no. People will have to prove they’re eligible before they get into the program? The horror. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) December 3, 2025

Easy solution. Turn over the information requested. — RetireEarlyLifestyle (@RetireEarlyLife) December 3, 2025

Why can’t they provide recipient data? What are they trying to hide? — Cali Sports Mom (@casuburbanmam) December 3, 2025

These 21 states have had nearly a full year to provide the data to the administration, and yet they haven't.

Great suggestion, though, that "we" stop feeding Trump. We're pretty sure he could afford to order in from McDonald's.

