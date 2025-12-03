Only 612 Electric USPS Trucks Delivered After Allocating $3 Billion

As everyone knows, the Inflation Reduction Act was nothing of the sort. It was the Green New Deal dressed up as something else. Remember Joe Biden's speech to the DNC in 2024, where he bragged about building 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations? As of May, $7.5 billion has been spent — and only seven chargers have been built.

There were initiatives to convert school buses, military vehicles, and postal service trucks to EVs exclusively. The New York Post reports that $3 billion has been spent on electric mail trucks, but only 612 have been delivered.

USPS EV fleet behind schedule with $3B in taxpayer funds spent — and only 612 trucks built https://t.co/0vJI3TJ2DK pic.twitter.com/amrTr3vSO2 — New York Post (@nypost) December 2, 2025

The New York Post reports:

The US Postal Service has spent more than $3 billion in tax dollars on a brand-new all-electric fleet of mail trucks — and gotten just 612 vehicles for its money, according to a letter sent to Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and obtained by The Post. Former President Joe Biden’s 2022 Inflation Reduction Act set aside billions for what Ernst has since ripped as a green “boondoggle” that saw almost all of that amount paid to Wisconsin-based defense contractor Oshkosh to design and build 35,000 new environmentally friendly mail trucks. But as of Nov. 10, only 612 of the battery-electric powered vehicles are on the road. A separate group of electric delivery vehicles — Ford E-Transit vans — are more widely in operation, with 2,010 delivering mail and packages. However, more than 6,700 have been delivered and are just sitting idle — in part because they can’t drive all the routes that the specially designed Oshkosh vehicles can.

Drumroll please...



Biden's $1.7 billion plan to deliver 45,000 EVs for the @USPS produced only 612.



Instead of spending another billion dollars on an EV fleet that’s lost in the mail, it’s time to pull the plug and return the money to sender – the taxpayers. https://t.co/TNQuF3Fq3b — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) December 2, 2025

Pull the plug. Tesla could have filled this for less and way faster — The Questionable Gardner (@T_Q_Gardner) December 3, 2025

I wonder, who got rich on this one? — Austin (@FireBeardViking) December 3, 2025

Did Nancy Pelosi buy shares of Oshkosh just before the ink dried on the contract?

Well, those 612 electric USPS trucks can get in line at the 8 EV charging stations they built. — LBRBDesigns (@LBRBDesigns) December 2, 2025

That's criminal.



It's our money

That's $2.78 Million per truck. — MelC0618 (@C0618Mel) December 3, 2025

Kinda like the yellow school buses? Unless @elonmusk is building these vehicles stop wasting our money on these scam donor owned 💩 businesses that go under or fail every freaking time! — Karen Biscardi Kayros (@KarenKayro37418) December 3, 2025

Cyber Trucks are already made. Elon Musk can reconfigure it, program it to drive the route, the mail carrier just needs to put the mail in the box. Problem solved. — J (@moosecrxg) December 3, 2025

There is no money to return remember? We are $38 trillion in debt - and all of this was purchased with printed IOU’s.



“Returning money” to the tax payer is just perpetuating the debt issue and devaluing everyone’s dollar. — Patriot Parlor (@_PatriotParlor) December 3, 2025

Some are crying that the comparison isn't fair because the $3 billion was meant to be allocated over 10 years … in which time we'd have, what, 1,200 trucks?

***

