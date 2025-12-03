Only 612 Electric USPS Trucks Delivered After Allocating $3 Billion

'I Wish There’d Been Some Silence to Break': Jonah Goldberg on The Bulwark...
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on December 03, 2025
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File

As everyone knows, the Inflation Reduction Act was nothing of the sort. It was the Green New Deal dressed up as something else. Remember Joe Biden's speech to the DNC in 2024, where he bragged about building 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations? As of May, $7.5 billion has been spent — and only seven chargers have been built.

There were initiatives to convert school buses, military vehicles, and postal service trucks to EVs exclusively. The New York Post reports that $3 billion has been spent on electric mail trucks, but only 612 have been delivered.

The New York Post reports:

The US Postal Service has spent more than $3 billion in tax dollars on a brand-new all-electric fleet of mail trucks — and gotten just 612 vehicles for its money, according to a letter sent to Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and obtained by The Post.

Former President Joe Biden’s 2022 Inflation Reduction Act set aside billions for what Ernst has since ripped as a green “boondoggle” that saw almost all of that amount paid to Wisconsin-based defense contractor Oshkosh to design and build 35,000 new environmentally friendly mail trucks.

But as of Nov. 10, only 612 of the battery-electric powered vehicles are on the road.

A separate group of electric delivery vehicles — Ford E-Transit vans — are more widely in operation, with 2,010 delivering mail and packages. However, more than 6,700 have been delivered and are just sitting idle — in part because they can’t drive all the routes that the specially designed Oshkosh vehicles can.

Did Nancy Pelosi buy shares of Oshkosh just before the ink dried on the contract?

Some are crying that the comparison isn't fair because the $3 billion was meant to be allocated over 10 years … in which time we'd have, what, 1,200 trucks?

***

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump's leadership and bold policies, America's economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president's economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

