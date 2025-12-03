Flashback: Joe Biden Calls for an 'International Strike Force' Against Drug Lords

Book About Abortion Aimed Toward Five-Year-Olds Presents It as a 'Uniquely Human Superpowe...
Brett T. | 5:30 PM on December 03, 2025
MAZE

Twitchy favorite MAZE has dipped deep into the archives and found another gem. As Democrats argue that targeting boats carrying drugs into the United States is a bad thing, here's a flashback to Sen. Joe Biden, frustrated that the War on Drugs wasn't producing results. Here's Biden in 1989 calling for the formation of an international strike force to stop drug dealers where they live, before they can reach our borders.

The post continues:

… attack drug dealers before they reach our borders.

"Let's go after the drug lords where they live with an international strike force. There must be no safe haven for these narco-terrorists and they must know it."

Times have changed a little.

What exactly was Biden's strike force going to do when it came across narco-terrorists? Tell them to stop?

Biden and the Democrats used to be tough on illegal immigration as well.

Dem Mark Kelly Is Now Declaring That Unlawful, Illegal Military Orders Have Been Issued Under Trump
Warren Squire
Imagine if this guy were ever elected president … the narco-terrorists would run rather than face the consequences.

Meanwhile, back in 2025:

***

