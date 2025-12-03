Flashback: Joe Biden Calls for an 'International Strike Force' Against Drug Lords

Twitchy favorite MAZE has dipped deep into the archives and found another gem. As Democrats argue that targeting boats carrying drugs into the United States is a bad thing, here's a flashback to Sen. Joe Biden, frustrated that the War on Drugs wasn't producing results. Here's Biden in 1989 calling for the formation of an international strike force to stop drug dealers where they live, before they can reach our borders.

Advertisement

1989. Joe Biden delivers a televised message from the Democrat party, calling on then President Bush to do more to stop the flow of drugs into the country.



In addition to calling for more prisons and more cops, Biden said that Democrats want the creation of a strike force to… pic.twitter.com/mV8SbVsnob — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 3, 2025

The post continues:

… attack drug dealers before they reach our borders. "Let's go after the drug lords where they live with an international strike force. There must be no safe haven for these narco-terrorists and they must know it." Times have changed a little.

What exactly was Biden's strike force going to do when it came across narco-terrorists? Tell them to stop?

Democrats of 2007 were more right wing than Republicans are now. It's crazy. — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 3, 2025

Joe would watch that clip today, and say, "Who is this idiot conservative? He's got it all wrong. C'mon mannnn." — Zeeko Jr (@ZeekoJr) December 3, 2025

What did he do when he got his chance at being president? Just wondering. — Genna 🏴‍☠️ (@GenevieDEPP) December 3, 2025

It’s amazing. Trump is everything the democrats ever wanted in a single package and they hate him for it. — ccypbg (@ccippk) December 3, 2025

Biden and the Democrats used to be tough on illegal immigration as well.

My beliefs have not changed. Why did his? That is the real question. — Just Wanna Surf (@shouldbesurfing) December 3, 2025

That's the Biden I remember. Pro America, back when Dems could be patriots. Now you have to piss all over everything. — RB of Jonesboro (@RBJboro) December 3, 2025

Then he finally got into office and escorted criminals & drugs directly into our country — logicallydumb (@logicallydumbb) December 3, 2025

It’s hard to tell if that’s what he’s actually saying through all the stuttering…… — Jay (@internetraver) December 3, 2025

All politicians have just spoken words with no meaning. It took someone who hadn't spent their entire career in politics to actually have a meaning behind his words. And it pisses off the life long politicians that a NYC business man can connect to the blue collar citizen. — Clint Kearns (@kearnsclint) December 3, 2025

The price for resisting everything is a party’s soul and moral framework. — Tom Neider (@neider_tom) December 3, 2025

Imagine if this guy were ever elected president … the narco-terrorists would run rather than face the consequences.

Meanwhile, back in 2025:

🚨 Trump says land strikes on drug traffickers in Venezuela are “starting very soon.”



Woah. 👀 pic.twitter.com/37tbmif5rd — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 3, 2025

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.