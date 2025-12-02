Political Strategist Informs Us No One Gets Preventive MRIs
Senator 'Corrects' Josh Hawley on National Guard Shooter Being Admitted Under Biden

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on December 02, 2025
AP Photo/Allison Robbert

On Monday, Sen. Josh Hawley posted a video of himself questioning then-Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about the vetting of refugees from Afghanistan. Were they each given an individual interview? Hawley posted that the Biden administration had admitted tens of thousands of unvetted Afghan refugees.

Tennessee State Senator reminded Hawley that the "refugee" who shot two National Guardsmen near the White House, killing one, had been admitted to the United States under President Donald Trump.

There are a couple of proposed Community Notes to go with Campbell's post:

Based on multiple reports (Reuters, ABC, BBC), the suspect entered the US in September 2021 under Biden's Operation Allies Welcome. https://www.reuters.com/world/us/officials-criticize-biden-vetting-afghan-shooting-suspect-was-granted-asylum-2025-11-27/

Delete the post, at least.

Rather than delete her post, Campbell moved the goalposts to explain what she really meant when she said "the killer was admitted under Trump."

The asylum case was approved with the help of the vetting done by the Biden administration during Operation Allies Welcome.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

