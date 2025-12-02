Senator 'Corrects' Josh Hawley on National Guard Shooter Being Admitted Under Biden

On Monday, Sen. Josh Hawley posted a video of himself questioning then-Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about the vetting of refugees from Afghanistan. Were they each given an individual interview? Hawley posted that the Biden administration had admitted tens of thousands of unvetted Afghan refugees.

The Biden Admin admitted tens of THOUSANDS of unvetted Afghan refugees into our country after their disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.



Now an American hero is dead.



There needs to be FULL accountability



pic.twitter.com/otrcRbim8m — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 1, 2025

The killer was admitted under Trump. https://t.co/CgAfot5Oek — Senator Heidi Campbell (@Campbell4TN) December 2, 2025

Tennessee State Senator reminded Hawley that the "refugee" who shot two National Guardsmen near the White House, killing one, had been admitted to the United States under President Donald Trump.

There are a couple of proposed Community Notes to go with Campbell's post:

Based on multiple reports (Reuters, ABC, BBC), the suspect entered the US in September 2021 under Biden's Operation Allies Welcome. https://www.reuters.com/world/us/officials-criticize-biden-vetting-afghan-shooting-suspect-was-granted-asylum-2025-11-27/

Delete the post, at least.

Who was President in 2021? — Andrew Wilkow (@WilkowMajority) December 2, 2025

Each repetition of this lie does not magically make it become true. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 2, 2025

Was Trump President during Abbey Gate and the evacuation of Afghans to the US? — MADr0591 (@MADr0591) December 2, 2025

This is a lie. He was ADMITTED under the Biden Administration’s failed policies. He was granted asylum earlier this year, which only goes to prove how flawed our entry system has become. — Irisheyes2020🇺🇸 (@jgmirish) December 2, 2025

He was admitted to the US under Joe Biden in 2021 and supposedly, fully vetted, and I use that term loosely, by that administration. He was granted asylum by a judge this year with the information provided by the Biden administration. Hush up, Heidi. — Juliet-Delta 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JoanieD56266) December 2, 2025

Liar. He was admitted by Biden during his disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal.



STOP LYING. — Westerly1 (@Westerly110) December 2, 2025

Just a straight up, unmitigated lie. He was admitted in 2021 under Biden. Along with thousands of unvetted terrorists just like him. — Lucas (@catchflames) December 2, 2025

No, the paperwork was signed off on the “vetting” by the previous admin.

Can you at least try not to be so blatantly dishonest? — XpatObserve (@exPatObserve) December 2, 2025

Doubling down when the facts have been laid out in front of you isn't a good move. — DankHammer (@DankHammerTV) December 2, 2025

Rather than delete her post, Campbell moved the goalposts to explain what she really meant when she said "the killer was admitted under Trump."

"Lakanwal later applied for asylum in 2024, which was granted in April 2025 under the Trump administration." — Senator Heidi Campbell (@Campbell4TN) December 2, 2025

No he wasn't. He was admitted in 2021. Claimed asylum in 2024 which was finalized in early 2025.



The Trump admin hadn't even replaced the head of USCIS, Ur Jaddou, when the asylum case was approved. The senate confirmed the new director, Joseph Edlow, in July. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) December 2, 2025

The asylum case was approved with the help of the vetting done by the Biden administration during Operation Allies Welcome.

