Sen. Eric Schmitt Defends Pete Hegseth, Reminds GOP ‘The Liberal Media Will Never Love You’

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on December 02, 2025
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

With Secretary of War Pete Hegseth under fire for "war crimes," Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt thought he'd post a quick note about Hegseth. He reminds us that the Democrats never wanted Hegseth. Remember, during his confirmation hearings, when he was portrayed as an alcoholic Fox News host with Nazi tattoos? Hegseth has always been a target, and now Democrats think the walls are closing in.

The post continues:

… countless “anonymous” leaks meant to undermine him and thwart President Trump and other Realists in the Administration. Bogus story after bogus story. It’s the same tired playbook.

And for their next act? —They want him tried for war crimes. Yep—war crimes. They intend to prosecute another political opponent. They have lost it. Congressional Democrats are fueled by a radicalized Leftist base and are hellbent on power. The rules don’t matter to them. At all.

Sound familiar? Russiagate, Dem censorship, Covid tyranny, Dem weaponization of DOJ

TO MY FELLOW REPUBLICANS: Understand this reality and never bend the knee to this bullshit. Fight back.

The liberal media will never love you.

Not only will the liberal media never love them, but it will also do whatever it can to thwart them. Schmitt is correct: never bend the knee.

***

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.


