Sen. Eric Schmitt Defends Pete Hegseth, Reminds GOP ‘The Liberal Media Will Never Love You’

With Secretary of War Pete Hegseth under fire for "war crimes," Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt thought he'd post a quick note about Hegseth. He reminds us that the Democrats never wanted Hegseth. Remember, during his confirmation hearings, when he was portrayed as an alcoholic Fox News host with Nazi tattoos? Hegseth has always been a target, and now Democrats think the walls are closing in.

Advertisement

A quick note on @SecWar.



Democrats never wanted @PeteHegseth.



He was and is a threat to permanent Washington’s status quo.



They didn’t defeat the nomination and they tried hard. I saw all the behind the scenes craziness. He was their top target.



Since then there have been… — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) December 2, 2025

The post continues:

… countless “anonymous” leaks meant to undermine him and thwart President Trump and other Realists in the Administration. Bogus story after bogus story. It’s the same tired playbook. And for their next act? —They want him tried for war crimes. Yep—war crimes. They intend to prosecute another political opponent. They have lost it. Congressional Democrats are fueled by a radicalized Leftist base and are hellbent on power. The rules don’t matter to them. At all. Sound familiar? Russiagate, Dem censorship, Covid tyranny, Dem weaponization of DOJ TO MY FELLOW REPUBLICANS: Understand this reality and never bend the knee to this bullshit. Fight back. The liberal media will never love you.

I'll add: we've been told for decades the US military must go everywhere and do the impossible all over the world.



But the red line for permanent Washington is using the military to destroy narco terrorists in our own hemisphere. — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 2, 2025

He's rolling back all of their "pet projects" and getting rid of woke officers at the Pentagon, of course they hate him. — Da Phuc (@RealDaPhuc) December 2, 2025

Your fellow Republicans need to realize that the good old days of playing grab ass with Democrats are over. These people will put you in jail, or worse, and laugh about it. — The_Astronaut (@The_Astronaut18) December 2, 2025

I think there is a very very ugly truth here. The world over - laws, politics, and power are all ultimately decided at the end of a gun. Even if it is only a threat of its use. Democrats wanted someone running the military they could control, and that is why they hate Pete. — Ant Trauma Nurse Practitioner 👮‍♂️LEO 10 + years (@ant_trauma_cop) December 2, 2025

They hated him before and really hate him now. pic.twitter.com/NAUJTRbI5w — BPaul ™️🇺🇸🏴‍☠️🇺🇸 (@JeepPrairie) December 2, 2025

We have a color revolution on our soil. Government agents that are undermining the president at every possible opportunity — NG (@nan_805) December 2, 2025

Sounds like the kind of shakeup they never wanted. When you threaten the status quo they come at you from every angle. — 𝗟⃥𝗜⃥𝗕⃥𝗥⃥𝗘⃥ (@RealIggyLibre) December 2, 2025

Advertisement

And our elected GOP wimps do nothing to support Trump and his cabinet. I stand with Pete! — Bonny Wilson (@BonnyWilson1) December 2, 2025

The liberal media will never love them & WE THE PEOPLE WILL RIP THEM APART PIECE BY PIECE if the @GOP bends the knee. GOP needs to listen to the voters & pay extra attention to the younger generation. — John (@GodsWrath270) December 2, 2025

Not only will the liberal media never love them, but it will also do whatever it can to thwart them. Schmitt is correct: never bend the knee.

***

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.



