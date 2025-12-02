Man Who Firebombed Federal Building Says He Was Motivated by Anger Over Family Separations

Here's a little bit of domestic terrorism news that isn't exactly dominating the headlines. On Monday, a man was arrested after allegedly throwing two Molotov cocktails into a federal building in downtown Los Angeles.

DEVELOPING: An LA man is in federal custody for throwing two molotov cocktails into downtown Federal building doors Monday in a self-described terrorist attack, according to federal law enforcement documents. No injuries. Investigators believe the 54-year-old was motivated… — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) December 2, 2025

The post continues:

… by anger at the federal government over “separating families” telling agents afterward “I attacked your b*tch ass.” Man allegedly lit his own rented apartment on fire before the attack, feds say. Details expected today.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News in Los Angeles reports:

Jose Francisco Jovel, 54, is accused of yelling "anti-ICE comments" and throwing the Molotov cocktails at officers who were guarding the building. "The suspect was taken into custody and stated that he wanted to blow up the building and 'spray down' all the officers while making more derogatory comments about ICE officers," read a statement from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The bottles were not lit, and no injuries were reported. DHS said Jovel also had four knives and a Leatherman tool at the time of his arrest.

It's a sad state of affairs when you "just can't be":

He's right to be angry about separating families. Families should be deported together.

***

