Agriculture Secretary Says No More SNAP Funding to States That Don't Provide Data
Illegal Alien Trucker Charged With Killing Newlyweds Given CDL by California
Righteous Sen. Ed Markey Quotes the Gospels in Replying to Sec. Kristi Noem's...
Mark Kelly Claims Republicans Don't Want Brown People in America and HOOBOY, Let...
Katie Miller Meme-Nukes Psycho Hose Beast Jennifer Welch for Calling Her Husband and...
Mark Kelly's 'Illegal Orders' Hoax Falls Apart: Trump, Hegseth Vindicated
Bunny Mask Hilariously SLIPS As Harpy Who Dressed Up to Babysit Joe Biden...
CUE the Meltdown! Look on Pete Hegseth's Face While Talking About Ending Narco-Terrorism...
Oh HELL YEAH: Jim Hanson Drops BRUTAL Facts on 'Online Experts' Lecturing HIM...
Larry O'Connor Serves Up a Nice, Refreshing Glass of STFU Juice for Dems...
DANG FANG! Kash Patel ENDING Eric Swalwell With His Own CRINGE Joke About...
They MISCALCULATED: ShipWreckedCrew Shares Mark Kelly Video That Proves He's Actually VERY...
Evil White Men! REEE! Joey Jones Shares 'Dumbest Post He's Seen on X'...
VIP
Dolly Parton's Angry, Younger-But-Somehow-Wrinklier Sister Stella Lists Her FAVE Democrats...

Man Who Firebombed Federal Building Says He Was Motivated by Anger Over Family Separations

Brett T. | 4:30 PM on December 02, 2025
LightFieldStudios/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Here's a little bit of domestic terrorism news that isn't exactly dominating the headlines. On Monday, a man was arrested after allegedly throwing two Molotov cocktails into a federal building in downtown Los Angeles.

Advertisement

The post continues:

… by anger at the federal government over “separating families” telling agents afterward “I attacked your b*tch ass.” Man allegedly lit his own rented apartment on fire before the attack, feds say. Details expected today.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News in Los Angeles reports:

Jose Francisco Jovel, 54, is accused of yelling "anti-ICE comments" and throwing the Molotov cocktails at officers who were guarding the building.

"The suspect was taken into custody and stated that he wanted to blow up the building and 'spray down' all the officers while making more derogatory comments about ICE officers," read a statement from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The bottles were not lit, and no injuries were reported.

DHS said Jovel also had four knives and a Leatherman tool at the time of his arrest.

Recommended

Katie Miller Meme-Nukes Psycho Hose Beast Jennifer Welch for Calling Her Husband and Herself NAZIS
Sam J.
Advertisement

It's a sad state of affairs when you "just can't be":

He's right to be angry about separating families. Families should be deported together.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CALIFORNIA CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Katie Miller Meme-Nukes Psycho Hose Beast Jennifer Welch for Calling Her Husband and Herself NAZIS
Sam J.
Illegal Alien Trucker Charged With Killing Newlyweds Given CDL by California
Brett T.
Righteous Sen. Ed Markey Quotes the Gospels in Replying to Sec. Kristi Noem's Travel Ban Suggestion
Brett T.
Mark Kelly Claims Republicans Don't Want Brown People in America and HOOBOY, Let the DRAGGING Begin
Sam J.
They MISCALCULATED: ShipWreckedCrew Shares Mark Kelly Video That Proves He's Actually VERY Nervous
Sam J.
Agriculture Secretary Says No More SNAP Funding to States That Don't Provide Data
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Katie Miller Meme-Nukes Psycho Hose Beast Jennifer Welch for Calling Her Husband and Herself NAZIS Sam J.
Advertisement