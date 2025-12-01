The Bulwark’s Tim Miller Will See Kristi Noem in Court in 2029

Lawyer (Finally) Notices the Trend of Labeling People With Different Political Views
Brett T. | 8:00 PM on December 01, 2025
Twitter

Most people this weekend are suggesting that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth be tried for war crimes in 2029, assuming a Democrat wins the presidential election. But NBC News' Kristen Welker of Meet the Press was laser-focused on Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. We heard the claim last week that a document dump from the Justice Department confirmed that Noem personally ordered the pilots to defy Judge James Boasberg's ruling that planes carrying Venezuelan gang members to El Salvador turn around in midair and return them to the United States, where they'd been living illegally.

As we also reported, Boasberg has given the Trump administration until December 5 to deliver affidavits from all officials involved in the decision to carry out the deportation under the Alien Enemies Act. In his filing, Boasberg said the court "must determine whether Secretary Noem or anyone else should be referred for potential contempt prosecution. In other words, the Court must decide if: (1) the court order was 'clear and reasonably specific'; (2) 'the defendant violated the order'; and (3) 'the violation was willful.'”

Boasberg needs to learn to let things go.

Welker on Meet the Press seemed awfully impressed by Boasberg's orders.

… where flights go or when they go, are my decision." 

Welker: "So you're saying it was your decision. The judge wanted to ensure that people were given due process…Did you defy the court's order?"

Kristi Noem: "No. That's one of the things we continue to face across the country are activist judges."

You heard the woman: she said no.

The Bulwark's Tim Miller watched the clip and said he'd be seeing Noem in court in 2029, once again, assuming that the Vance administration's Justice Department will pursue it.

We were just assured by the Seditious Six that you're not supposed to obey illegal orders.

The post continues:

… illegal Venezuelans covered by the Alien Enemies Act. Higher courts determined Boasberg had no jurisdiction; Noem is absolutely correct that Boasberg lacked authority to force the planes headed to Central America back to Texas.

Noem won't be needing a pardon. Let's see if Boasberg is even still on the bench in 2029.

***

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

