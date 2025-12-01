FINAL HOURS: Don't Miss This VERY Special Black Friday Offer
In Germany, Many Young People Have Embraced Religious and Right-Wing Extremism

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on December 01, 2025

Usually, when this editor writes about Germany, it's a story about someone being stabbed by a Muslim migrant at an anti-migrant event. The media in Germany has found a new villain in the very popular Alternative for Germany Party, which is a close as Germany will ever get to having a MAGA movement. The AfP opposes the unfettered migration of military-age Muslim men who have no intention of assimilating into German culture. And, as we know, the worst thing you can do in the United Kingdom or the European Union is express "anti-migrant sentiment."

DW News says in its X bio, "We really know Germany." We trust them, then, when they ask what can be done to combat the growing religious and right-wing radicalization of children and youth.

When they say "religious extremism," we get the feeling they're not talking about Islam. To be fair, however, they are. They mention the arrest of two teenagers in 2023, two days before they had planned to ram a truck into a crowded Christmas market in the city of Leverkusen. The religious extremism is Islam, and the right-wing extremism is from white teenage boys.

Marcel Fürstenau writes:

The report cites as an example the group "Jung & Stark" (young and strong), which gained notoriety in 2024 through its Instagram account. "This right-wing extremist group, detached from existing regional and national right-wing extremist scenes, marks the entry point into right-wing extremism for many young people, some of whom are minors," the report states.

JS members are said to use ideological fragments to target "enemies" such as the left-wing "Antifa" and the LGBTQ+ movement.

Hold up … Antifa isn't just an idea? Or maybe that's why they put it in quotation marks. Good on them for labeling Antifa left-wing.

Where's the story about what can be done about left-wing extremism?

***

