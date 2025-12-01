Usually, when this editor writes about Germany, it's a story about someone being stabbed by a Muslim migrant at an anti-migrant event. The media in Germany has found a new villain in the very popular Alternative for Germany Party, which is a close as Germany will ever get to having a MAGA movement. The AfP opposes the unfettered migration of military-age Muslim men who have no intention of assimilating into German culture. And, as we know, the worst thing you can do in the United Kingdom or the European Union is express "anti-migrant sentiment."

DW News says in its X bio, "We really know Germany." We trust them, then, when they ask what can be done to combat the growing religious and right-wing radicalization of children and youth.

In Germany, many young people have embraced religious and right-wing extremism.



What can be done to combat the growing radicalization of children and youth? https://t.co/lFnwAnu8wU — DW News (@dwnews) November 30, 2025

When they say "religious extremism," we get the feeling they're not talking about Islam. To be fair, however, they are. They mention the arrest of two teenagers in 2023, two days before they had planned to ram a truck into a crowded Christmas market in the city of Leverkusen. The religious extremism is Islam, and the right-wing extremism is from white teenage boys.

Marcel Fürstenau writes:

The report cites as an example the group "Jung & Stark" (young and strong), which gained notoriety in 2024 through its Instagram account. "This right-wing extremist group, detached from existing regional and national right-wing extremist scenes, marks the entry point into right-wing extremism for many young people, some of whom are minors," the report states. JS members are said to use ideological fragments to target "enemies" such as the left-wing "Antifa" and the LGBTQ+ movement.

Hold up … Antifa isn't just an idea? Or maybe that's why they put it in quotation marks. Good on them for labeling Antifa left-wing.

Cry about it. — Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) December 1, 2025

I wonder why.... — Worldview Capital (@WorldviewCap) December 1, 2025

You Germans are moving right, BECAUSE millions of islamic extremists are imported and settled here. — Martin Sellner (@Martin_Sellner) December 1, 2025

Wanting to feel safe in your own community is not 'extremism'.

Your misuse of these terms is deceitful and pathetic. — Juice King (@JuiceKLM) December 1, 2025

“Right wing” is becoming trendy. Well done to the youth of Germany 👏 — Sirius (@Siriu_sol) December 1, 2025

Stop classifying normalcy as right wing extremism. — Brandon Brown (@BrownBrandon503) December 1, 2025

Where's the story about what can be done about left-wing extremism?

