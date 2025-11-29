Grandson of Afghan Jihadist Says It’s Sad to See Afghans Running to Apologize for DC Shooting

What we're seeing most on X is politicians who have spent the past few months demonizing the National Guard's presence in American cities expressing their sympathy for the 20-year-old specialist who was shot and killed by an Afghan national who was here illegally. In the media, we're also getting the requisite stories on how Afghans in America are now living in fear. We're certainly not seeing a lot of posts from Afghans "running to kiss the overlord's ring" and apologize for the attack on the National Guard in Washington, D.C.
Obaidullah Baheer is an adjunct lecturer at the American University of Afghanistan and wants Afghans to have some pride.
It’s sad to see Afghans running to re-kiss the overlord’s ring and apologize for the attack in DC. Have some pride and stop caring for those who would blame you for the action of one individual. The people they trained to kill us ended up hurting them. Not our circus or monkeys.— Obaidullah Baheer (@ObaidullaBaheer) November 28, 2025
Then he turned off replies.
Why on earth was this person ever admitted to the United States https://t.co/WdUfyu52Ut— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 29, 2025
Hey quick question why the fuck are we giving these people green cards https://t.co/0zkK6CJlK8— rebecca (@rrcjaf) November 29, 2025
This person is the Grandson of the Gulbuddin Hekmatyar who infamously rocketed the urban centers of Kabul.— BasilianThought (@BasilianThought) November 29, 2025
Of course he is a Liberal who we paid during the occupation to teach at the American University of Afghanistan because of course we did... https://t.co/7wxdQQ5eLx pic.twitter.com/OLwTW2zrlz
This guy’s grandfather was an Afghan warlord who declared jihad on the United States and offered bounties on American soldiers.— Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) November 29, 2025
Obaidullah got a student visa under Biden. He’s now celebrating the execution of a National Guard soldier. @DHSgov @FBI @FBIDirectorKash https://t.co/jzEkbdoboN pic.twitter.com/Hw3M3uKMSE
Please punish Gulbuddin Hekmatyar's grandson. His grandfather should never have been allowed to live long enough to reproduce. https://t.co/3AIrPwQZpX— theselongwars (@theselongwars_) November 29, 2025
Gulbudin Hekmatyar's grandson has a PhD from New School. https://t.co/hclUImDxS1 pic.twitter.com/KYG1PjBQkA— Denver Hodge Lentil Fund (@DerAchsenZeit) November 29, 2025
https://t.co/QMJcVrV5PN pic.twitter.com/afFQiZ8Qu4— Tim (@princepuddin) November 29, 2025
https://t.co/hWTdqWIAOq pic.twitter.com/nXSs3zD8ZF— squatch (@jplosmansghost) November 29, 2025
https://t.co/g6n8xaIn8z pic.twitter.com/YAXcDGS0yq— Mark Elevate (@mark_elevate) November 29, 2025
This person is not suited to life in the United States.— OtherSideoftheMountain (@WhatJayneSaw) November 29, 2025
We expect leaders to step up and speak out when an horrendous incident involving a member of their community takes place https://t.co/X3bfVjBwho
Why is this guy in the US? His grandfather is Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, known as the "Butcher of Kabul". Founder of the Hezb-i-Islami militia. He was brought up to hate the west and everything it stood for. @DHSgov @Sec_Noem @POTUS @JDVance @StateDept https://t.co/y5o9BTWpOl— Madelaine Forsythe (@freespeech360) November 29, 2025
@SecRubio Revoke @ObaidullaBaheer’s visa and send him back to his Stone Age home. He’s a prime example of our broken system. https://t.co/1bsWUyMO7A— Michael Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) November 29, 2025
We need to deport this guy https://t.co/BuQxtdA71Z— Doc(T)or FDR Hater (@fdr_h8r) November 29, 2025
This guy’s grandfather is Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the warlord who declared jihad on the United States weeks after 9/11 and spent 20 years trying to kill American troops.— Based Yankee (@thebasedyankee) November 29, 2025
His grandson Obaidullah Baheer (handed a U.S. student visa under Biden) spent the last four years whitewashing… https://t.co/5jviUK7ePI
The post continues:
… the Taliban, praising their victory over America, and now telling Afghans to feel “proud” after one of their ex-commandos executed a National Guard soldier near the White House.
This scumbag’s grandfather was an Afghan warlord who declared jihad on America.— PunishedNixon🚁🇺🇸 (@NixonPunished) November 29, 2025
Why is this piece of shit in America? https://t.co/QB9C3WIWYJ
@DHSgov @realDonaldTrump.— Tarantula (@Lushie92) November 29, 2025
Please, revoke visa and send back home.
Anyone who hates America does not need to come here.
They can hate from the comfort of their homes. https://t.co/UATueQN4Dc
This Afghan lives in America yet feels bad about Afghans having to prove their loyalty to America.— Harris Sultan (@TheHarrisSultan) November 29, 2025
Free speech was never meant for outsiders who are hostile to America.
DEPORT HIM https://t.co/T2nDrdwdLR
@StateDept this proud terror supporting Afghan needs to be reunited with his homeland. https://t.co/KQRONZqzRe— Wheel Lofter 🇺🇸 (@WheelLofter) November 29, 2025
So he's the grandson of an Afghan warlord who declared jihad on the United States. Why is he here again? And please, point us to any posts of Afghans apologizing, because we haven't seen any.
***
Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.
Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member