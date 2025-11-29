Grandson of Afghan Jihadist Says It’s Sad to See Afghans Running to Apologize for DC Shooting

What we're seeing most on X is politicians who have spent the past few months demonizing the National Guard's presence in American cities expressing their sympathy for the 20-year-old specialist who was shot and killed by an Afghan national who was here illegally. In the media, we're also getting the requisite stories on how Afghans in America are now living in fear. We're certainly not seeing a lot of posts from Afghans "running to kiss the overlord's ring" and apologize for the attack on the National Guard in Washington, D.C.

Obaidullah Baheer is an adjunct lecturer at the American University of Afghanistan and wants Afghans to have some pride.

It’s sad to see Afghans running to re-kiss the overlord’s ring and apologize for the attack in DC. Have some pride and stop caring for those who would blame you for the action of one individual. The people they trained to kill us ended up hurting them. Not our circus or monkeys. — Obaidullah Baheer (@ObaidullaBaheer) November 28, 2025

Then he turned off replies.

Why on earth was this person ever admitted to the United States https://t.co/WdUfyu52Ut — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 29, 2025

Hey quick question why the fuck are we giving these people green cards https://t.co/0zkK6CJlK8 — rebecca (@rrcjaf) November 29, 2025

This person is the Grandson of the Gulbuddin Hekmatyar who infamously rocketed the urban centers of Kabul.



Of course he is a Liberal who we paid during the occupation to teach at the American University of Afghanistan because of course we did... https://t.co/7wxdQQ5eLx pic.twitter.com/OLwTW2zrlz — BasilianThought (@BasilianThought) November 29, 2025

This guy’s grandfather was an Afghan warlord who declared jihad on the United States and offered bounties on American soldiers.



Obaidullah got a student visa under Biden. He’s now celebrating the execution of a National Guard soldier. @DHSgov @FBI @FBIDirectorKash https://t.co/jzEkbdoboN pic.twitter.com/Hw3M3uKMSE — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) November 29, 2025

Please punish Gulbuddin Hekmatyar's grandson. His grandfather should never have been allowed to live long enough to reproduce. https://t.co/3AIrPwQZpX — theselongwars (@theselongwars_) November 29, 2025

Gulbudin Hekmatyar's grandson has a PhD from New School. https://t.co/hclUImDxS1 pic.twitter.com/KYG1PjBQkA — Denver Hodge Lentil Fund (@DerAchsenZeit) November 29, 2025

This person is not suited to life in the United States.

We expect leaders to step up and speak out when an horrendous incident involving a member of their community takes place https://t.co/X3bfVjBwho — OtherSideoftheMountain (@WhatJayneSaw) November 29, 2025

Why is this guy in the US? His grandfather is Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, known as the "Butcher of Kabul". Founder of the Hezb-i-Islami militia. He was brought up to hate the west and everything it stood for. @DHSgov @Sec_Noem @POTUS @JDVance @StateDept https://t.co/y5o9BTWpOl — Madelaine Forsythe (@freespeech360) November 29, 2025

@SecRubio Revoke @ObaidullaBaheer’s visa and send him back to his Stone Age home. He’s a prime example of our broken system. https://t.co/1bsWUyMO7A — Michael Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) November 29, 2025

We need to deport this guy https://t.co/BuQxtdA71Z — Doc(T)or FDR Hater (@fdr_h8r) November 29, 2025

This guy’s grandfather is Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the warlord who declared jihad on the United States weeks after 9/11 and spent 20 years trying to kill American troops.



His grandson Obaidullah Baheer (handed a U.S. student visa under Biden) spent the last four years whitewashing… https://t.co/5jviUK7ePI — Based Yankee (@thebasedyankee) November 29, 2025

The post continues:

… the Taliban, praising their victory over America, and now telling Afghans to feel “proud” after one of their ex-commandos executed a National Guard soldier near the White House.

This scumbag’s grandfather was an Afghan warlord who declared jihad on America.



Why is this piece of shit in America? https://t.co/QB9C3WIWYJ — PunishedNixon🚁🇺🇸 (@NixonPunished) November 29, 2025

@DHSgov @realDonaldTrump.

Please, revoke visa and send back home.

Anyone who hates America does not need to come here.

They can hate from the comfort of their homes. https://t.co/UATueQN4Dc — Tarantula (@Lushie92) November 29, 2025

This Afghan lives in America yet feels bad about Afghans having to prove their loyalty to America.



Free speech was never meant for outsiders who are hostile to America.



DEPORT HIM https://t.co/T2nDrdwdLR — Harris Sultan (@TheHarrisSultan) November 29, 2025

@StateDept this proud terror supporting Afghan needs to be reunited with his homeland. https://t.co/KQRONZqzRe — Wheel Lofter 🇺🇸 (@WheelLofter) November 29, 2025

So he's the grandson of an Afghan warlord who declared jihad on the United States. Why is he here again? And please, point us to any posts of Afghans apologizing, because we haven't seen any.

