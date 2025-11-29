Civil Rights Lawyer Says Settlers Didn’t ‘Come Legally’
Grandson of Afghan Jihadist Says It's Sad to See Afghans Running to Apologize for DC Shooting

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on November 29, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

What we're seeing most on X is politicians who have spent the past few months demonizing the National Guard's presence in American cities expressing their sympathy for the 20-year-old specialist who was shot and killed by an Afghan national who was here illegally. In the media, we're also getting the requisite stories on how Afghans in America are now living in fear. We're certainly not seeing a lot of posts from Afghans "running to kiss the overlord's ring" and apologize for the attack on the National Guard in Washington, D.C. 

Obaidullah Baheer is an adjunct lecturer at the American University of Afghanistan and wants Afghans to have some pride.

Then he turned off replies.

The post continues:

… the Taliban, praising their victory over America, and now telling Afghans to feel “proud” after one of their ex-commandos executed a National Guard soldier near the White House.

So he's the grandson of an Afghan warlord who declared jihad on the United States. Why is he here again? And please, point us to any posts of Afghans apologizing, because we haven't seen any.

We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

AFGHANISTAN ISLAMIC TERRORISM TERRORISM

