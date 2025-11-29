Bulwark's Cathy Young: Trump Is Embracing the White Nationalist Concept of ‘Remigration’

Andrew Feinberg, White House correspondent for The Independent, grabbed his highlighter and took it to a Truth Social post by President Donald Trump announcing that he was ready to "remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States," including denaturalizing migrants "who undermind domestic tranquility" and deporting any foreign national who is "non-compatible with Western Civilization." "Only REVERSE MIGRATION" can fully cure this situation," he added.

This sounds a lot like they’re going to start trying to cancel green cards and denaturalize large numbers of non-white people who came here legally based purely on ideological and religious tests. pic.twitter.com/nEoVKmI89Q — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) November 28, 2025

Sounds perfect. — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) November 28, 2025

Not to The Bulwark's Cathy Young, who took Trump's words as an admission of white nationalism.

He's also openly embracing the white nationalist concept of "remigration" https://t.co/UkruNoQufU — Cathy Young 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱🇬🇪🇹🇼🇲🇩🇫🇮 🇦🇶 (@CathyYoung63) November 28, 2025

I’m sorry this is happening to you — William Wolfe 🇺🇸 (@WilliamWolfe) November 29, 2025

There are tens of millions of non-white natural born Americans. Wanting to send back illegals and limit immigration isn’t white nationalism. — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) November 28, 2025

And? — American Roulette (@RoulletteTravis) November 29, 2025

I voted for this. — Jason (@jbeam123) November 29, 2025

It's not a "white nationalist" concept, it is the only option. — Apex Praetor (@Poseidonios9) November 28, 2025

My Mexican grandma is all about sending the illegals back.

This has nothing to do with race or ethnicity.



This is about legal migration vs illegal.



Making it about anything other than legality is absurd. — Publius (@Publius_7_1776) November 29, 2025

Say it with me, everyone:



Fuck you, Cathy. https://t.co/DMkC6lPbax — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) November 29, 2025

We try to keep this site pretty clean, but about 200 people said it along with Mike Davis.

What Mike said. — AislinToo 🇺🇸 ✝️ (@AislinToo) November 29, 2025

FUCK YOU CATHY! — Debra Dolge (@debra_dolge) November 29, 2025

Yes! I’m on the fuck you train with Mike. Fuck you, Cathy! — Stephanie (@jackswife2018) November 29, 2025

Fuck You Cathy — Crazy Coonazz. MAGA 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@crazycoonazz77) November 29, 2025

It goes on like that for a while.

Dear Cathy, please fuck all the way off. — Lfleezy (@LFleezy23) November 29, 2025

Anyone who managed to read white nationalism into that post deserves the ratio.

***

