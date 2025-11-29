Bulwark's Cathy Young: Trump Is Embracing the White Nationalist Concept of ‘Remigration’

Civil Rights Lawyer Says Settlers Didn’t ‘Come Legally’
Brett T. | 6:30 PM on November 29, 2025
Townhall Media

Andrew Feinberg, White House correspondent for The Independent, grabbed his highlighter and took it to a Truth Social post by President Donald Trump announcing that he was ready to "remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States," including denaturalizing migrants "who undermind domestic tranquility" and deporting any foreign national who is "non-compatible with Western Civilization." "Only REVERSE MIGRATION" can fully cure this situation," he added.

Not to The Bulwark's Cathy Young, who took Trump's words as an admission of white nationalism.

We try to keep this site pretty clean, but about 200 people said it along with Mike Davis.

It goes on like that for a while.

Anyone who managed to read white nationalism into that post deserves the ratio.

***

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations.

