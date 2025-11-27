VIP
Be Thankful: America’s Offering a $1,000 Exit Bonus and a One-Way Ticket Home...
Shawn Farash Discovers That Neo Nazi Grifters Love Bitcoin
‘She’s looking down at us right now.’ Trump Announces That Guardsmen Sarah Beckstrom...
Gov. Josh Shapiro Signs Bill to Protect Against Black Hair Discrimination
Socialism is for Morons: John Kennedy Explains the Socialist Resurgence as Only He...
Don't Miss This VERY Special Black Friday Offer
Dem Chair Says Trump Sticker Shock Has Made This the Most Expensive Thanksgiving...
XX-XY CEO Jennifer Sey Congratulates the Real Winner of World's Strongest Woman Competitio...
Ayanna Pressley Gets Ratioed Into the Sun for Demanding That Trump Not Deport...
Wajahat Ali: National Guard Who Were 'Unleashed' to 'Terrorize' Americans 'Deserve Better'
(Holy) Ghost in the Machine? Christians Grapple With AI-Generated Song Rising to Top...
Bill Kristol is Dragged for an Old Post Comparing Afghan Refugees to Charlie...
Six Years on the Table: Wisconsin Judge Who Tried to Hide an Illegal...
How Dare You Do That! Stephen A. Smith Goes Totally BALLISTIC on Mark...

Eric Swalwell’s Lawsuit Against Bill Pulte Assigned to Judge James Boasberg

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on November 27, 2025
Twitchy

According to Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, senior fellow at the American Immigration Council, the Justice Department has confirmed that DHS Secretary Kristi Noem personally issued the order for those planes full of Venezuelan gang members not to turn around and return home, as was ordered by Judge James Boasberg. That was the first time he'd appeared on our radar.

Advertisement

As you know, Rep. Eric Swalwell was referred for a criminal probe earlier this month based on allegations of mortgage and tax fraud related to a Washington, D.C., home. Swalwell says two can play at that game and is filing suit.

Misty Severi reports:

California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell on Tuesday sued a Trump administration official, accusing him of violating privacy laws and the First Amendment in order to refer him to the Justice Department over allegations of mortgage and tax fraud.

Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte referred Swalwell to the Justice Department for investigation earlier this month over allegations that he committed fraud by referring to his Washington, D.C., home as his primary residence.

Swalwell claimed in the lawsuit, which was filed in Washington, D.C., that Pulte's referral was in retaliation of his criticisms of President Donald Trump, which would violate the First Amendment’s “bedrock prohibition on viewpoint-based retaliation.”

Recommended

Socialism is for Morons: John Kennedy Explains the Socialist Resurgence as Only He Can
Eric V.
Advertisement

You'll never guess which judge was selected for Swalwell v. Pulte.

Advertisement

It is weird that Boasberg manages to get assigned to all of the high-profile cases involving the Trump administration.

***

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DOJ ERIC SWALWELL KRISTI NOEM LAWSUIT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Socialism is for Morons: John Kennedy Explains the Socialist Resurgence as Only He Can
Eric V.
Ayanna Pressley Gets Ratioed Into the Sun for Demanding That Trump Not Deport Illegal Haitians
Grateful Calvin
How Dare You Do That! Stephen A. Smith Goes Totally BALLISTIC on Mark Kelly and the Seditious Six
Grateful Calvin
‘She’s looking down at us right now.’ Trump Announces That Guardsmen Sarah Beckstrom Has Died (WATCH)
Aaron Walker
Gov. Josh Shapiro Signs Bill to Protect Against Black Hair Discrimination
Brett T.
Shawn Farash Discovers That Neo Nazi Grifters Love Bitcoin
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Socialism is for Morons: John Kennedy Explains the Socialist Resurgence as Only He Can Eric V.
Advertisement