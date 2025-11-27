Eric Swalwell’s Lawsuit Against Bill Pulte Assigned to Judge James Boasberg

According to Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, senior fellow at the American Immigration Council, the Justice Department has confirmed that DHS Secretary Kristi Noem personally issued the order for those planes full of Venezuelan gang members not to turn around and return home, as was ordered by Judge James Boasberg. That was the first time he'd appeared on our radar.

Advertisement

NEW: In a late-night filing, the Department of Justice confirms for the first time that Secretary Noem herself personally issued the order not to obey Judge Boasberg’s command that planes carrying hundreds of Venezuelan men to be imprisoned and tortured in CECOT be turned around. pic.twitter.com/EapHgjLb3G — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) November 26, 2025

As you know, Rep. Eric Swalwell was referred for a criminal probe earlier this month based on allegations of mortgage and tax fraud related to a Washington, D.C., home. Swalwell says two can play at that game and is filing suit.

Swalwell sues Trump housing official Bill Pulte over mortgage fraud allegations https://t.co/sIpntw225E — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) November 25, 2025

Misty Severi reports:

California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell on Tuesday sued a Trump administration official, accusing him of violating privacy laws and the First Amendment in order to refer him to the Justice Department over allegations of mortgage and tax fraud. Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte referred Swalwell to the Justice Department for investigation earlier this month over allegations that he committed fraud by referring to his Washington, D.C., home as his primary residence. Swalwell claimed in the lawsuit, which was filed in Washington, D.C., that Pulte's referral was in retaliation of his criticisms of President Donald Trump, which would violate the First Amendment’s “bedrock prohibition on viewpoint-based retaliation.”

Doesn't matter, a suit doesn't stop investigation. — Dale Moore (@Trajan420) November 26, 2025

You'll never guess which judge was selected for Swalwell v. Pulte.

Rep. Eric Swalwell's lawsuit against Bil PULTE has been assigned to ... Judge Boasberg. pic.twitter.com/rok6hDpxtr — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 26, 2025

🚨 JUST IN: Eric Swalwell's lawsuit against Trump FHFA Director Bill Pulte has been assigned to Judge James BOASBERG.



IMPEACH THIS CORRUPT JUDGE ALREADY! pic.twitter.com/UIhyr9nrWj — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 26, 2025

How does every establishment case get assigned to this judge?



Preordained outcome. https://t.co/S6LygaHlfO — Rep. Keith Self (@RepKeithSelf) November 26, 2025

Does anyone believe this was in ANY way “randomly assigned” to Boasberg?



The House needs to suspend Boasberg pending impeachment investigation, get him off the bench, investigate him… — rmack2x (@rmack2x) November 26, 2025

@grok what are the odds that this activist judge keeps getting these cases? — Niki (@blueniki) November 26, 2025

Bizarre how he seems to be assigned ALL the deep state lawsuits. Uncanny coincidence. — SunShade🍊🌵🏜🇺🇸 (@StingerOptimus) November 27, 2025

Advertisement

Of course it was randomly assigned to him.



Everything is randomly assigned to him. — Shashi Jairam (@ShashiJairam) November 26, 2025

The least shocking news of all times. Luckiest judge ever. He just gets them one after another, even on vacation. — Ultra MEGA MAGA Boss Lady (@AmericanGal2021) November 26, 2025

It is weird that Boasberg manages to get assigned to all of the high-profile cases involving the Trump administration.

***

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.