Socialism is for Morons: John Kennedy Explains the Socialist Resurgence as Only He...
XX-XY CEO Jennifer Sey Congratulates the Real Winner of World's Strongest Woman Competitio...
Ayanna Pressley Gets Ratioed Into the Sun for Demanding That Trump Not Deport...
Wajahat Ali: National Guard Who Were 'Unleashed' to 'Terrorize' Americans 'Deserve Better'
(Holy) Ghost in the Machine? Christians Grapple With AI-Generated Song Rising to Top...
Bill Kristol is Dragged for an Old Post Comparing Afghan Refugees to Charlie...
Don't Miss This VERY Special Black Friday Offer
Six Years on the Table: Wisconsin Judge Who Tried to Hide an Illegal...
How Dare You Do That! Stephen A. Smith Goes Totally BALLISTIC on Mark...
Roost Not Roast: Why Some Lucky Turkeys are Giving Thanks This Thanksgiving Day
Worst Possible Timing: 'Fully Vetted' Afghans Protest in Doha Demanding U.S. Entry –...
Nuttier-Than-A-Squirrel's-BM Democrat Aftyn Behn Wants At-Home Abortions. No, Really
Oh, Shut Up: Hillary Clinton Asks, What If the Seditious Six Were Investigated...
JD Vance Remembers What Happened When He Criticized Biden's Refugee Policy and Guarantees...

Dem Chair Says Trump Sticker Shock Has Made This the Most Expensive Thanksgiving in History

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on November 27, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Hey, Twitchy readers. We're hoping you're relaxing after a delicious Thanksgiving dinner. We also hope you're not broke now. Remember President Joe Biden's first Independence Day in office, when the government bragged that your Fourth of July barbecue was going to cost $0.16 less than the previous year under President Trump? That whopping savings didn't last long as inflation peaked around 9 percent.

Advertisement

Democratic Party Chair Ken Martin says that the meal you just had cost $1,000 — the most expensive turkey dinner in history. We're guessing that includes the airfare it cost you to get wherever that dinner was.

Recommended

Ayanna Pressley Gets Ratioed Into the Sun for Demanding That Trump Not Deport Illegal Haitians
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The memo probably came from Martin. But Dems are always more than happy to pass the memo along.

***

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY INFLATION JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ayanna Pressley Gets Ratioed Into the Sun for Demanding That Trump Not Deport Illegal Haitians
Grateful Calvin
Socialism is for Morons: John Kennedy Explains the Socialist Resurgence as Only He Can
Eric V.
How Dare You Do That! Stephen A. Smith Goes Totally BALLISTIC on Mark Kelly and the Seditious Six
Grateful Calvin
XX-XY CEO Jennifer Sey Congratulates the Real Winner of World's Strongest Woman Competition
Brett T.
Bill Kristol is Dragged for an Old Post Comparing Afghan Refugees to Charlie Kirk and We're Here for It
Aaron Walker
Wait, NO WAY! Mollie Hemingway's Thread of the Most 'Surprising' Foreign Accounts Is EYE-OPENING
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Ayanna Pressley Gets Ratioed Into the Sun for Demanding That Trump Not Deport Illegal Haitians Grateful Calvin
Advertisement