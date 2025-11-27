Dem Chair Says Trump Sticker Shock Has Made This the Most Expensive Thanksgiving in History

Hey, Twitchy readers. We're hoping you're relaxing after a delicious Thanksgiving dinner. We also hope you're not broke now. Remember President Joe Biden's first Independence Day in office, when the government bragged that your Fourth of July barbecue was going to cost $0.16 less than the previous year under President Trump? That whopping savings didn't last long as inflation peaked around 9 percent.

Advertisement

Democratic Party Chair Ken Martin says that the meal you just had cost $1,000 — the most expensive turkey dinner in history. We're guessing that includes the airfare it cost you to get wherever that dinner was.

The Trump sticker shock at Thanksgiving this year is real. Everything—from turkey to airline fares—has become more expensive.



This is set to be the most expensive Thanksgiving in history, costing the average American $1,000. — Ken Martin (@kenmartin73) November 25, 2025

This is another cut and post email they are using. It isn’t remotely true. DoorDash says the average cost of Thanksgiving is down about 25%, and they would know. — Thomas John (@ThomasJohn65936) November 26, 2025

More expensive? You can get a turkey for $0.49 a pound here in Florida. — Russ Johnson ⚾️🏈🏒🤘 (@Russ_Johnson2) November 26, 2025

I've seen dozens of Dems quoting this from the NY Post. Are we pricing a fresh turkey or frozen? My 22lb. frozen Butterball was .97lb. $21.34. Add potatoes, stuffing mix, assorted salad veg, green beans, corn casserole fixins, dinner rolls, 2 pies, total $43 for 11 people. — KMary (@KathrynMary19) November 26, 2025

Ken thinks this is bluesky 😂😂



Enjoy the ratio — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) November 25, 2025

Today's talking point.



Who writes the Democrats' daily script? — TheCrustyJetMechanic🇺🇸 (@TheOrionSensei) November 25, 2025

I thought your people listened to NPR?https://t.co/cyELBbWTCn — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) November 26, 2025

I’ve now heard that precise erroneous talking point —almost word for word—from at least a dozen different accounts in the last 24 hours- I guess you got the memo too…

PS. Mom just bought a turkey for 34 cents per lb! 🤯 — Timbertomboy (@timbertomboy) November 26, 2025

The memo probably came from Martin. But Dems are always more than happy to pass the memo along.

***

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.