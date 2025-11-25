Mad Maxine Waters Reassures Us She’s Resisting ‘Lowdown Dirty No Good Filthy' President Trump

On Monday, Rep. Maxine Waters spoke at a hearing regarding the ICE raids in Los Angeles. She sat with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who has done everything she can to protect her "community" of illegal aliens.

Waters was fired up and said she was continuing to resist "the lowdown, dirty, no good, filthy president of the United States of America."

Waters: This is an important press conference that is being held to let you know what we're all doing: resisting this lowdown dirty no good filthy president pic.twitter.com/E81ocrgYsO — Acyn (@Acyn) November 25, 2025

Bass just nods along like a bobblehead.

She encouraged the harassment of Trump's cabinet during his first term, telling her constituents to follow them into grocery stores and gas stations and let them know they're not welcome anywhere. This is actually toned down for her.

She and Bass are crabby because they don't want a single illegal alien, whether it be a murderer or a rapist, to be detained and deported. They want no deportations at all, and that's not going to happen.

