Harmeet Dhillon Notes the Comey and James Indictments Were Dismissed ‘WITHOUT PREJUDICE’

Mad Maxine Waters Reassures Us She’s Resisting ‘Lowdown Dirty No Good Filthy' President Trump

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on November 25, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

On Monday, Rep. Maxine Waters spoke at a hearing regarding the ICE raids in Los Angeles. She sat with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who has done everything she can to protect her "community" of illegal aliens.

Waters was fired up and said she was continuing to resist "the lowdown, dirty, no good, filthy president of the United States of America."

Bass just nods along like a bobblehead.

She encouraged the harassment of Trump's cabinet during his first term, telling her constituents to follow them into grocery stores and gas stations and let them know they're not welcome anywhere. This is actually toned down for her.

ALARMING Posts From Army JAG Officer Show Just How DANGEROUS the Seditious Six's Video Really Is
Sam J.
She and Bass are crabby because they don't want a single illegal alien, whether it be a murderer or a rapist, to be detained and deported. They want no deportations at all, and that's not going to happen.

***

