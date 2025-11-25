Author of 'The End of Policing' Joins Zohran Mamdani's Transition Team

As our own Warren Squire reported earlier on Tuesday, New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani already has his hand out, soliciting $4 million to pay for his transition. He needs to put a new administration together, and on Monday, he was proud to announce that Alex Vitale, author of "The End of Policing," would be working with Mamdani's transition team on safety issues.

Speaking of the end of policing, Mamdani was a proud member of the Defund the Police movement in 2020. Just last month, though, he went on Fox News to apologize to the members of the New York City Police Department for his prior remarks, including calling them "wicked and corrupt," as well as "racist, anti-queer, and a major threat to public safety." Now he says he wants to work with the police … we'll see, won't we?

One clue as to the direction Mamdani is taking law enforcement is the appointment of Vitale.

I'm excited to announce that I have been asked to join the Mamdani Transition Team to work on community safety issues. A New Era for NYC. pic.twitter.com/JJBgJsvSpy — Alex Vitale (@avitale) November 24, 2025

Amazon calls it "the best-selling bible of the movement to defund the police in an updated edition":

The central problem, Vitale demonstrates, is the dramatic expansion of the police role over the last forty years. Drawing on firsthand research from across the globe, he shows how the implementation of alternatives to policing—such as drug legalization, regulation, and harm reduction instead of the policing of drugs—has led to reductions in crime, spending, and injustice. This updated edition includes a new introduction that takes stock of the renewed movement to challenge police impunity and shows how we move forward, evaluating protest, policy, and the political situation.

If you haven't heard of this guy check his bio. https://t.co/Rkwev08wTe — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 25, 2025

Perfect. Just perfect. — Salty Sea 🇺🇸🖤🪸 (@SaltySeaFl) November 25, 2025

All the Internet “centrist” types who gaslit themselves into publicly stating their belief that Mamdani had moderated himself to justify their decision to vote for him because their “centrism” doesn’t extend to actually being willing to vote Republican are oddly silent on this — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 25, 2025

It’s gonna be that bad. — jp (@JohnPlatner) November 25, 2025

JFC we need a wall around that city — Scott K. Kiley (@o_snizzles) November 25, 2025

The Federal government will need to issue a travel warning for NYC before this is over. — Queen of Wrongthink 🇺🇸 (@sherree_r) November 25, 2025

"DSA members only."

They get what they voted for. Good job everyone 👍 — Anon Dog (@shep_leo) November 25, 2025

It won't be long before we see how mayoral candidate Mamdani's views on policing line up with his actual policies as mayor. We'll be watching from a safe distance.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the next mayor of New York City.

