Nex Benedict's Father Just Came Out as Transgender, Is Behind Bars for Sexual Abuse

On February 8, 2024, a young nonbinary girl who went by the name of "Nex" Benedict was allegedly beaten to death in an Oklahoma school and accidentally unleashed a new LGBTQ outrage movement. California State Sen. Scott Wiener claimed she was bullied and attacked in a school restroom for being nonbinary and blamed "anti-trans laws sweeping the country — including aggressive gender policing in restrooms." Sen. Elizabeth Warren posted:

The killing of Nex Benedict is gut-wrenching and underscores the danger of extremists who are dehumanizing kids with anti-trans hate in Oklahoma and across the country. Every student should feel safe at school and supported for who they are.



Nex deserves justice. https://t.co/oRgch51ZXO — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 21, 2024

You are spreading misinformation.



Benedict, in her own words, targeted several girls in the bathroom and threw water at them to start a confrontation. She was knocked down, hitting her head.



There is no evidence of anti-trans bias.



You are exploiting her death for politics. — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) February 21, 2024

She actually killed herself.



Source: The Oklahoma Chief Medical Examiner — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 13, 2024

According to the Oklahoma medical examiner’s report, Benedict died of an overdose of Benadryl and Prozac. A report stated that "handwritten notes ‘suggestive of self-harm’ were found in Nex's room by family members, and that the teen had a history of ‘bipolar disorder, depression, anxiety, self-harm (cutting)." That didn't stop President Joe Biden from issuing a statement on the incident, because of course he did: "Nonbinary and transgender people are some of the bravest Americans I know. But nobody should have to be brave just to be themselves,” Biden said.

Still, the investigations into her death didn't stop. The Independent claimed to have found a direct connection between Libs of TikTok and Benedict's death. The Independent noted that Benedict "greatly admired" a teacher whose video had been reposted by Libs of TikTok. That post was about two years old, and Benedict was a sophomore and probably not in high school when this teacher was featured.

Libs of TikTok remembers:

Remember when the media blamed me for a “nonbinary” Oklahoma student committing suicide??



Well, her father is behind bars now for s*xually abusing her, and he just came out as transgender.



It just keeps getting worse. pic.twitter.com/sOQkgWx5lN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 24, 2025

Though national & international media reported on the death (s—icide) of a trans-identifying Oklahoma girl to push a claim that trans are being "genocided," none bothered to report out that the child was a victim of serial r—pe by her father, who is trans. https://t.co/bUYps1mSer — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 24, 2025

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz reports for The Post Millennial:

Attention is back on the family of 16-year-old Oklahoma teen Dagny “Nex” Benedict after surfaced records confirmed the teen’s father, convicted years ago of raping Benedict as a child, now identifies as transgender and is registered as a female sex offender, reports Exulansic. The Distance Magazine showed that James Everette Hughes, who assaulted Benedict when she was nine, has since changed his legal name to Chloe Elizabeth and is listed as “female” on the national sex offender registry. Hughes served five years for the 2019 conviction and received a 10-year suspended sentence. Dagny Benedict died last year from a Prozac and Benadryl overdose, according to the coroner’s report. Her death became a national story, with major outlets framing it as a case tied to bullying, gender identity, and Oklahoma’s policies on biological sex.

They will never correct this unfair smear bc truth was not the point; delegitimizing you was. It failed. https://t.co/b6DxojrGnY — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 24, 2025

It was really disgusting. The crazy part is they knew at the time it was a false smear and did it anyway. The media helped cover up for the abusive predator dad. Evil scum. — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 24, 2025

Liberals don’t know how to take accountability for their actions. That dad is the reason his daughter is gone; he inflicted all the damage. — End Liberalism (@ConserveRight) November 24, 2025

Turns out the problem wasn’t tweets.



It was a criminal.



But hey, why let facts ruin a perfectly good victimhood storyline. — mdtlion (@mdtlion) November 24, 2025

"He just came out as transgender"



So, he decided to go to women's prison and victimize more, rather than go to men's prison and be the victim? — The ⚡️ Truthman (@TheTruthmanWins) November 24, 2025

This sad case was so exploited by LGBTQ activists that it led Biden to make a statement decrying it. It doesn't sound like "Nex" had much of a chance.

