Nex Benedict's Father Just Came Out as Transgender, Is Behind Bars for Sexual Abuse

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on November 24, 2025
GoFundMe

On February 8, 2024, a young nonbinary girl who went by the name of "Nex" Benedict was allegedly beaten to death in an Oklahoma school and accidentally unleashed a new LGBTQ outrage movement. California State Sen. Scott Wiener claimed she was bullied and attacked in a school restroom for being nonbinary and blamed "anti-trans laws sweeping the country — including aggressive gender policing in restrooms." Sen. Elizabeth Warren posted:

According to the Oklahoma medical examiner’s report, Benedict died of an overdose of Benadryl and Prozac. A report stated that "handwritten notes ‘suggestive of self-harm’ were found in Nex's room by family members, and that the teen had a history of ‘bipolar disorder, depression, anxiety, self-harm (cutting)." That didn't stop President Joe Biden from issuing a statement on the incident, because of course he did: "Nonbinary and transgender people are some of the bravest Americans I know. But nobody should have to be brave just to be themselves,” Biden said.

Still, the investigations into her death didn't stop. The Independent claimed to have found a direct connection between Libs of TikTok and Benedict's death. The Independent noted that Benedict "greatly admired" a teacher whose video had been reposted by Libs of TikTok. That post was about two years old, and Benedict was a sophomore and probably not in high school when this teacher was featured.

Libs of TikTok remembers:

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz reports for The Post Millennial:

Attention is back on the family of 16-year-old Oklahoma teen Dagny “Nex” Benedict after surfaced records confirmed the teen’s father, convicted years ago of raping Benedict as a child, now identifies as transgender and is registered as a female sex offender, reports Exulansic. 

The Distance Magazine showed that James Everette Hughes, who assaulted Benedict when she was nine, has since changed his legal name to Chloe Elizabeth and is listed as “female” on the national sex offender registry. Hughes served five years for the 2019 conviction and received a 10-year suspended sentence.

Dagny Benedict died last year from a Prozac and Benadryl overdose, according to the coroner’s report. Her death became a national story, with major outlets framing it as a case tied to bullying, gender identity, and Oklahoma’s policies on biological sex.

This sad case was so exploited by LGBTQ activists that it led Biden to make a statement decrying it. It doesn't sound like "Nex" had much of a chance.

***

