Letitia James Is Heartened by Today’s Victory and Remains Fearless in Face of 'Baseless Charges'

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on November 24, 2025
AP Photo/Olga Fedorova

As Twitchy reported earlier, a federal judge dismissed the indictments against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, claiming that Lindsey Halligan had not been appointed to her position legally. As Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice, Harmeet K. Dhillon, pointed out, the cases were dismissed without prejudice, meaning they can be refiled. Comey and James aren't off the hook yet.

James took to X to say that she remains fearless in the face of these "baseless" charges of mortgage fraud.

Today wasn't really a victory for James, but rather a speed bump for the Justice Department. She's still about to find out that no one is above the law.

***

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

