Letitia James Is Heartened by Today’s Victory and Remains Fearless in Face of 'Baseless Charges'

As Twitchy reported earlier, a federal judge dismissed the indictments against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, claiming that Lindsey Halligan had not been appointed to her position legally. As Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice, Harmeet K. Dhillon, pointed out, the cases were dismissed without prejudice, meaning they can be refiled. Comey and James aren't off the hook yet.

Advertisement

James took to X to say that she remains fearless in the face of these "baseless" charges of mortgage fraud.

I am heartened by today’s victory and grateful for the prayers and support I have received from around the country.



I remain fearless in the face of these baseless charges as I continue fighting for New Yorkers every single day.https://t.co/QHlmz5v4Se — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) November 24, 2025

Don’t worry, this so-called “victory” will be short-lived. You MUST be accountable! Remember what you said: pic.twitter.com/fuKwJkhKcn — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) November 24, 2025

It ain’t over, lady. It was dismissed without prejudice. Round 2 coming up. lol. — BelleStarr13 (@belle_starr13) November 24, 2025

Don't get too comfortable. It was without prejudice, meaning it was only dismissed temporarily. But since you're a lawyer, you should know that. It's not over, by a long shot. — Dic Riculous (@DicRiculous) November 24, 2025

Today wasn’t a victory. “Without prejudice”, you’ll be back in court as soon as they file charges again. — Dave 🇺🇸 (@work_distract_) November 24, 2025

You of all people should know what without prejudice means. — Rose Griswold (@Tinybird333) November 24, 2025

This has nothing to do with the substance of the allegations. Another prosecutor will refile this by Friday. — Bebe Rebozo (@dt1927915) November 24, 2025

There was no victory. It was not even dismissed on merit. 😂 It was only dismissed because the Senate has not confirmed the prosecutor yet. They will and then it will be appealed/refiled. You are corrupt as fuck. — Free the World 🇺🇲🌏🦅 (@PatriotVerity) November 24, 2025

Don't be too heartened, Tish. You and Comey both know the cases weren't dismissed with prejudice and will be re-filed by a different prosecutor. — Victory or Death 🇺🇸 (@IncognitoMeems) November 24, 2025

Hahaha. It's not over and you know it.



I wouldn't fire that legal team so fast. — Paladino Photos (@M94947Photos) November 24, 2025

Today wasn't really a victory for James, but rather a speed bump for the Justice Department. She's still about to find out that no one is above the law.

***

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.