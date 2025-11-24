Letitia James Is Heartened by Today’s Victory and Remains Fearless in Face of...
Ilhan Omar: 'Somalis have always been the fabric of this nation' – X...
Sen. Mark Kelly Posts His Life Story to Justify His Appearance in 'Seditious...
Pete Hegseth Posts About ‘Despicable’ video by the ‘Seditious Six’, Singles Out Sen....
Finally! Trump Signs Order to Crush Muslim Brotherhood Terror Chapters Nationwide
Host Reminds Dem Rep. Jason Crow NOTHING on His List of Trump's 'Illegal...
Dave French Plays Dumb for Dems' Even Dumber Sedition Stunt
Slotkin Lies About Trump's Military, Chicago Failed Young Women, and Nicki Minaj is...
VIP
He Stole an American’s Identity, Racked Up DUIs, Killed a Grandfather — Then...
LOL! She Can't STAND IT! WATCH Kara Swisher's Face As She Tries Controlling...
OH DAMN! LOL! Kurt Schlichter ENDS 'DUMBA** Dem' Dan Goldman and His Claims...
This Doctor Wants to Defeat Tim Walz
Just Got REAL: Mark Kelly Has Reached the FIND OUT Stage of FAFO...
GOP Rep Shuts Down CNN's Attempts to Push Dems' 'Illegal Orders' Stunt While...

General Mike Flynn Tells James Comey, 'Don't Think It's Over'

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on November 24, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

As we reported earlier, a federal judge dismissed the indictments against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Their cases were dismissed without prejudice, meaning charges can be refiled.

Advertisement

Eric Daugherty has a good take on how the Justice Department fumbled the ball on this one:

The post continues:

… confirmation of Lindsey Halligan. And it hasn’t moved forward. 

So the judge had the ammo to claim Halligan isn’t legally in her position. 

And threw it out.

Now we’re in this MESS.

GET STRONG, SENATE GOP. TRUMP WARNED YOU.

General Mike Flynn, who has plenty of experience with political prosecutions, has a suggestion.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement
Advertisement

It's a great idea, but Sidney Powell would never make it past confirmation. We agree that it's not over for Comey just yet, though.

***

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DOJ JAMES COMEY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Ilhan Omar: 'Somalis have always been the fabric of this nation' – X responds with brutal fact-check
justmindy
Pete Hegseth Posts About ‘Despicable’ video by the ‘Seditious Six’, Singles Out Sen. Mark Kelly
Brett T.
Sen. Mark Kelly Posts His Life Story to Justify His Appearance in 'Seditious Six' Video
Brett T.
LOL! She Can't STAND IT! WATCH Kara Swisher's Face As She Tries Controlling a Debate With Scott Jennings
Sam J.
OH DAMN! LOL! Kurt Schlichter ENDS 'DUMBA** Dem' Dan Goldman and His Claims About Ice 'Crossing a Line'
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement