General Mike Flynn Tells James Comey, 'Don't Think It's Over'

As we reported earlier, a federal judge dismissed the indictments against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Their cases were dismissed without prejudice, meaning charges can be refiled.

Eric Daugherty has a good take on how the Justice Department fumbled the ball on this one:

🚨 BREAKING: Senate Republicans refusing to toss out the “blue slip tradition” allowed the James Comey and Letitia James indictments to be thrown out by a liberal judge.



Chuck Grassley (R-IA) refused to get rid of it — so Democrat Sens. Warner and Kaine could unilaterally block… pic.twitter.com/rJFzTNBRHZ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 24, 2025

The post continues:

… confirmation of Lindsey Halligan. And it hasn’t moved forward. So the judge had the ammo to claim Halligan isn’t legally in her position. And threw it out. Now we’re in this MESS. GET STRONG, SENATE GOP. TRUMP WARNED YOU.

Trump saw it coming. pic.twitter.com/dxA6DiDeUO — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 24, 2025

General Mike Flynn, who has plenty of experience with political prosecutions, has a suggestion.

I’m certain others will have their opinions but mine is not an opinion, it is based on hard evidence. @realDonaldTrump should hire @SidneyPowell1 as the Attorney General immediately. I’m sorry @AGPamBondi but this was completely avoidable.



As for @Comey don’t think it’s over.… — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) November 24, 2025

@SidneyPowell1 as Attorney General would be like turning the lights on in a cockroach nest.

Do it! — ʞɔɐ𝘡 (@Skoorbkaz) November 24, 2025

If the Senate would approve Sidney Powell. The Senate is the hurdle that will keep us from getting a good AG. — L. Hughes (@thelhughes) November 24, 2025

I agree that @AGPamBondi is an absolute and total disappointment. But we know the feckless Republican Senate was never going to approve a more worthy choice nor would they approve a quality replacement. — TNarch (@Tenn_arch) November 24, 2025

I like that. She’s proven to have strength and courage that most don’t. When the kraken moment was at its height, she was bold and said both sides are guilty instead of just saying one side. We need her. — joe (@joemccuiston17) November 24, 2025

Putting Sidney Powell in as AG would end these avoidable procedural disasters and finally deliver real accountability for Comey and the rest. No more excuses. — Tan 🍊 🇺🇸 (@realimtan) November 24, 2025

She would help but the GOP needs to get off their ass and start removing activists from the bench. Otherwise it will only get worse while more and more realize they are protected if they assume the right position. — Andy 🇺🇸 (@Physc0Smurf) November 24, 2025

I don't see this being Bondi's fault. The Epstein debacle, ok. Not this. This is on the Senate. This case will be reversed by Appeals. It's not over yet. — John Reese - Person of Interest (@Rickisback_ON_X) November 24, 2025

That would be GREAT! pic.twitter.com/i1h5GELaSG — Richard Reeves 🇺🇸 (@rreeves5) November 24, 2025

I’m just tired of @agbondipamela @realDonaldTrump @SidneyPowell1 and her inaction for so long. I have been patient. The U.S. needs a tiger in that position not a mouse. It’s time for a change imho. — Vivian Romero (@VivianRome1459) November 24, 2025

I do not disagree. — TheBillJustice (@TheBillJustice1) November 24, 2025

It's a great idea, but Sidney Powell would never make it past confirmation. We agree that it's not over for Comey just yet, though.

***

