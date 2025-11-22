Rep. Eric Swalwell Wants to Max Out Democracy, Let People Vote by Phone

Nine Teens Shot in Chicago in ‘Riot’ After Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
Brett T. | 3:30 PM on November 22, 2025
Twitter

Conservatives have a long wish list when it comes to voting integrity, or as the Democrats call it, "voter suppression." We want to require a photo ID and proof of citizenship. We want in-person voting on Election Day. We want to get rid of ballot "drop-boxes" and stop automatically sending absentee ballots to every address. 

Rep. Eric Swalwell, who, according the the chyron, is running for California governor (he's already run for president), went on The Story Is with Elex Michaelson and said he wants to "max out democracy" by allowing people to vote by phone. He also thinks people should fine districts that make them wait more than 30 minutes in line to vote.

Democrats seem to think that any effort required to cast a vote is "voter suppression." We'd like to see people show up at the polling station on Election Day, show a photo ID, and then cast their ballot (with a paper receipt, please).

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with the voting process.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY VOTER ID

