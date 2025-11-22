Rep. Eric Swalwell Wants to Max Out Democracy, Let People Vote by Phone

Conservatives have a long wish list when it comes to voting integrity, or as the Democrats call it, "voter suppression." We want to require a photo ID and proof of citizenship. We want in-person voting on Election Day. We want to get rid of ballot "drop-boxes" and stop automatically sending absentee ballots to every address.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, who, according the the chyron, is running for California governor (he's already run for president), went on The Story Is with Elex Michaelson and said he wants to "max out democracy" by allowing people to vote by phone. He also thinks people should fine districts that make them wait more than 30 minutes in line to vote.

🚨 SWALWELL: “I want us to be able to vote by phone … I want us to max out democracy.” pic.twitter.com/74cVtwYDi8 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 22, 2025

I’m sure he does 😂 https://t.co/9TECTQVW2f — Lucy, nurse for the people not profits. (@LucciaorLucy) November 22, 2025

By “max out democracy” Swalwell means max out opportunities for fraud. — Ida (@HeidiSnow381) November 22, 2025

Burner phone companies will be all in! — Roy Unfiltered (@Rmitchell75R) November 22, 2025

"I want to make the system as unverifiable as possible so we can cheat our way into permanent power." — Political Blasphememes (@PBlasphememes) November 22, 2025

I don’t see how anything could go wrong with that. 🤣 — Hermit⛺ (@CryptoHermit_) November 22, 2025

“Max out democracy” = we need to find additional ways to cheat. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) November 22, 2025

The manufactures of burner phones now pic.twitter.com/AxtOdxrejh — Ken🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Freedommonarch) November 22, 2025

Just today I've gotten 10 spam calls. You're telling me those wouldn't start voting? — Generic Midwesterner (@GenericMidwest) November 22, 2025

Please press 4 if you believe someone else has already cast your vote by phone.

Thank you for registering that. Someone will contact you within 30-60 days after the election. — FairlyBiased (@PrattNewma48705) November 22, 2025

Democrats seem to think that any effort required to cast a vote is "voter suppression." We'd like to see people show up at the polling station on Election Day, show a photo ID, and then cast their ballot (with a paper receipt, please).

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with the voting process.

