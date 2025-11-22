ICE Barbarian Puts Restaurant Worker in Headlock (Wait, Is That a Knife?)

We all know the impact a still photo can have. Think of Sen. Chuck Schumer posting the photo President Trump didn't want you to see: demolition work being done on the East Wing of the White House. That picture went viral thanks to the Democrats, even though Trump wasn't hiding anything. Workers were clearing the land for the construction of the new White House ballroom.

Someone managed to capture a perfectly framed photo of ICE barbarians putting a restaurant worker in a headlock.

ICE in Charlotte. The guy in the headlock is a restaurant worker. Barbarians. pic.twitter.com/CbR4N1YuJQ — Doug Henwood (@DougHenwood) November 20, 2025

Don’t bring a knife to your arrest, maybe — 🍂 Duchess of Pilgrims 🍁 (@AnnaDsays) November 22, 2025

Yeah, there are some proposed Community Notes to go with the original photo: "Border Patrol is controlling the suspect with force because he is holding a knife in the picture."

The guy in the headlock has a knife in his hand. pic.twitter.com/NUQEXlrAzu — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 22, 2025

He’s holding a knife, Doug. pic.twitter.com/epB8BZzJAH — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) November 22, 2025

Oh no. A restaurant worker? Suspend the constitution and our laws, I guess. https://t.co/5ZLz9yXHUl — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) November 21, 2025

Was he an illegal alien restaurant worker? Did he resist arrest? And what's with the knife clutched in his hand?

That’s what an arrest usually looks like. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 21, 2025

We asked them to go home nicely. Even offered money. — Jay (@OneFineJay) November 21, 2025

Should have taken the ticket home — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) November 21, 2025

An illegal who apparently fought back. He deserved it. — Steadfast (@MaryForbes14) November 21, 2025

Why is he resisting? Seems like he needed to go if he’s the kind of person who is going to forcefully resist law enforcement when they are correctly arresting him for violating the law. — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) November 22, 2025

I hope they also arrested the restaurant owner. — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) November 22, 2025

Based — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 21, 2025

He has a knife in his hand. — @amuse (@amuse) November 22, 2025

A lot of people are saying no, that's the shadow from the Border Patrol officer's sleeve. Either way, the guy was obviously resisting arrest.

God i love this picture!

This is exactly what I voted for! 👏👏🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲😂 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) November 21, 2025

