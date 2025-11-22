ICE Barbarian Puts Restaurant Worker in Headlock (Wait, Is That a Knife?)

CNN Does Puff Piece on Woman Who Rammed Border Patrol Vehicle in Chicago
Brett T. | 5:00 PM on November 22, 2025
Twitter

We all know the impact a still photo can have. Think of Sen. Chuck Schumer posting the photo President Trump didn't want you to see: demolition work being done on the East Wing of the White House. That picture went viral thanks to the Democrats, even though Trump wasn't hiding anything. Workers were clearing the land for the construction of the new White House ballroom.

Someone managed to capture a perfectly framed photo of ICE barbarians putting a restaurant worker in a headlock.

Yeah, there are some proposed Community Notes to go with the original photo: "Border Patrol is controlling the suspect with force because he is holding a knife in the picture."

Was he an illegal alien restaurant worker? Did he resist arrest? And what's with the knife clutched in his hand?

A lot of people are saying no, that's the shadow from the Border Patrol officer's sleeve. Either way, the guy was obviously resisting arrest.

***

