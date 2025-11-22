Female Priest Says Her Clerical Collar Doesn't Allow Her to See Borders
Ron DeSantis Spots ANOTHER Example of Media's Climate Change Alarmism Being Embarrassingly...
Twitter's Location Feature Rollout Confirms The Worst: Bots Are Everywhere

Hill Dawg's Got Jokes: Clinton Wants a Nationwide Sound System Announcing ‘He Is Gone’

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on November 22, 2025
MSNBC

We're not sure what the event was or why people are still paying Hillary Clinton to talk, but apparently, a fire announcement interrupted her event hosted by Onward Together and Latino Victory the other night. Always quick with a joke, Clinton posted her response, which she must have thought was pretty clever, but not clever enough to allow comments.

If you can't stand to hear her voice, she wishes there were a nationwide sound system that would announce, "Attention, attention, we have found the problem and we have solved it. He is gone." "He" being the guy who kept her from becoming the first female president. It was her turn!

Now here's a good joke:

***

