Hill Dawg's Got Jokes: Clinton Wants a Nationwide Sound System Announcing ‘He Is Gone’

We're not sure what the event was or why people are still paying Hillary Clinton to talk, but apparently, a fire announcement interrupted her event hosted by Onward Together and Latino Victory the other night. Always quick with a joke, Clinton posted her response, which she must have thought was pretty clever, but not clever enough to allow comments.

Advertisement

If you can't stand to hear her voice, she wishes there were a nationwide sound system that would announce, "Attention, attention, we have found the problem and we have solved it. He is gone." "He" being the guy who kept her from becoming the first female president. It was her turn!

When a fire announcement interrupts the event... you might find yourself daydreaming about a "Goodbye Trump" 🚨.



Go to https://t.co/wLOD9eLOLf to get virtual playback of the event with your support of Onward Together and @latinovictoryus. pic.twitter.com/JavQ7b4qlQ — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 22, 2025

Kinda like ‘ attention, attention, we have found the evidence and she is JAILED “. 😉 — Rena Rash🇺🇸 (@WMRennie) November 22, 2025

She is abhorrent. — Cindy Addison-Smith (@bootsy0622) November 22, 2025

It must be really hard for her to get up each day and have President Trump running the country and winning for the American people! — D Wells 🇺🇸 (@DGreenie1554) November 22, 2025

Trump still President TWICE. You're President Umm... ZERO — Annette Brown (@dellydupid1961) November 22, 2025

We're still daydreaming about you going to prison with your "husband" sis. https://t.co/njKBRa74Dk — 🌸 (@kai_lashh) November 22, 2025

This hybrid harpy/succubus is going to get all she deserves,… sooner or later. https://t.co/6H2KAwuQK2 — JMTurney (@rascalman4) November 22, 2025

The Witch talking in code? Goodbye Trump? Did she just activate sleeper cells? https://t.co/WJxoRjIvHA — DigitalSoldierKristine (@Kristine17Q) November 22, 2025

Still threatening the President with your dog whistles, huh? I’m looking forward to your perp walk and trial. I think ALL of the trials should be televised so we can all watch you squirm as the truth comes out! https://t.co/nef5IDjeAC — PepperyAngelina (@AngelinaPeppery) November 22, 2025

Democrats are getting desperate to dust off & bring this one back to life! She can't admit she lost fairly! People pay closer attention than she gives us credit for. https://t.co/h4it2ysV9l — Legally Lori (@LegallyLori163) November 22, 2025

Hillary will be in jail soon. She's been a bad, bad girl over the years. 🚔 ⚖️ https://t.co/wSNBZMJS6N — OnceAnAngel 💮 (@OnceAnAngel18) November 22, 2025

Everyone thinks this was a joke.



She wasnt joking https://t.co/j8kajbl3bY — GrandmaBetsee (@MAGAThassell) November 22, 2025

Now here's a good joke:

Did you say that Jeffrey Epstein was well hung?https://t.co/E2cNxet4xk — John Wilson (@therealjcwilson) November 22, 2025

***