Boomers Gather at Church in Charlotte to Practice Obstructing ICE Agents

We're not sure if this is the same church in Charlotte, where the populace has been driven insane by the Department of Homeland Security's Operation: Charlotte's Web. On Monday night, a crowd gathered at Dilwood United Methodist Church for the "Safe to Work, Safe to School" program, which provided training on how to protect illegal immigrants from detention.

Jacob Soboroff is a senior political and national correspondent for MS NOW.

huge turnout in Charlotte tonight for @SiembraNC’s “Safe to Work, Safe to School” training for people who want to learn how to protect their neighbors from Trump’s mass deportation effort. pic.twitter.com/Pd20K5c0sr — Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) November 18, 2025

That’s illegal. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 18, 2025

Bold of you to record a massive conspiracy to obstruct federal law enforcement, it would be terrible if @FBIDDBongino were alerted to this https://t.co/JTzCpI7sEF — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 18, 2025

You and your crew are fucking morons. Your suicidal empathy is destroying this country—and I say that as an immigrant. — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) November 18, 2025

Again, we're not sure if this is the same church (it sure looks like it), but here is a bunch of boomer women in training to make noise and shoot video of other boomer women pretending to be detained by ICE agents.

🚨#BREAKING: A church in Charlotte NC is teaching the elderly how to blow whistles and film ICE agents during detainments.



Yes, this is a real video, from a real class.



Liberal white women are cosplaying as criminal illegal aliens being arrested.



You cannot make this stuff up! pic.twitter.com/5n76kRuZIM — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) November 21, 2025

What church was this? — G💰 (@Gman1776NC) November 22, 2025

Perhaps they should lose their tax exempt status. — TheRifleman (@TheRifleman11) November 21, 2025

How embarrassing — Jmst (@Jmstgold) November 22, 2025

That is some really bad acting! — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) November 22, 2025

Dilworth UMC, senior pastor Michelle Chappell. — David Finnamore (@elvenminstrel) November 21, 2025

Then it is the same church, on the same night.

This will work 😳 — Tommy Zukoski (@tjzukoski) November 22, 2025

Honest question. What in the world happened to North Carolina? — Gerardo Olivarez (@GerryOlivarez) November 22, 2025

That is a church teaching people how to support criminals. — Shaun Marksbury (@marksbury) November 21, 2025

It doesn't matter if the person being detained is a murderer, child rapist, or fentanyl dealer to these people. They don't want anyone deported, period.

It's hard to tell from the video, but it looks like their matching blue vests say "Safety Patrol" on the front and "Cuida Mi Camino" ("Watch over my path") on the back.

If they put this into practice I hope they are arrested and do some appropriate jail time. — Rick Ellis (@richardlellisjr) November 21, 2025

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

