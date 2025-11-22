Boomers Gather at Church in Charlotte to Practice Obstructing ICE Agents

CNN Does Puff Piece on Woman Who Rammed Border Patrol Vehicle in Chicago
Brett T. | 5:30 PM on November 22, 2025
Twitter

We're not sure if this is the same church in Charlotte, where the populace has been driven insane by the Department of Homeland Security's Operation: Charlotte's Web. On Monday night, a crowd gathered at Dilwood United Methodist Church for the "Safe to Work, Safe to School" program, which provided training on how to protect illegal immigrants from detention.

Jacob Soboroff is a senior political and national correspondent for MS NOW.

Again, we're not sure if this is the same church (it sure looks like it), but here is a bunch of boomer women in training to make noise and shoot video of other boomer women pretending to be detained by ICE agents.

Then it is the same church, on the same night.

It doesn't matter if the person being detained is a murderer, child rapist, or fentanyl dealer to these people. They don't want anyone deported, period.

It's hard to tell from the video, but it looks like their matching blue vests say "Safety Patrol" on the front and "Cuida Mi Camino" ("Watch over my path") on the back.

***

 

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

