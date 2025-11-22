Agitator Finds Out After Hitting a Police Officer in the Head With a Drink

Here's a satisfying video. The woman is allegedly named Totra Tatiania … we looked that up to see if she was some sort of known activist or influencer, but Google tells us it's a kind of sandwich. In any case, instead of throwing a sandwich at this police officer in North Carolina, she beaned him with a drink and ran. She didn't get far. (Language warning)

Advertisement

In Kannapolis, North Carolina, Torta Tatiana decides to FAFO by throwing her drink at the head of a large police officer. In the end, somewhat surprisingly, the police officer ran her down and put her in cuffs while the mob was yelling and screaming. Make better choices Tati! pic.twitter.com/H4gSddPGkS — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) November 22, 2025

I do not understand how these people are yelling "you guys are pussies" but cry when they are arrested or according to them "not arrested properly". 😂😂 — Zero Dark (@Zerodarkhack) November 22, 2025

I sincerely hope Torta is her real name — Ribz of Tik Tok (@ribzoftiktok) November 22, 2025

You can actually hear people saying she didn’t even do anything lol. Are these even real people? 😄 — Mets/Blues 🇺🇸 (@BadMoonRiisin) November 22, 2025

If you’re going to engage in civil disobedience, don’t run; put out your hands and let them cuff you.



Otherwise, you’re simply a criminal. — NOfP-X (@NOfPPlus) November 22, 2025

"She didn't do anything!" except for that thing she did that was caught on camera... — Ima_Pseudonym (@ima_pseudo41406) November 22, 2025

Their outrage is baffling to me. They just watched this idiot assault a police officer ON VIDEO. The only reaction I would have is "yeah, she kind of deserves that one..." — Perlenn (@PerlenGreybeard) November 22, 2025

I love this. It looks so fun. They should use these videos for recruiting. Some people are just so stupid, they deserve what they get. — Angry Tease (@AngryTease) November 22, 2025

According to Busted Newspaper, her name is Emily Cervantes Ramos, and she was charged with assaulting a government official and resisting public officers. But she didn't do anything!

***