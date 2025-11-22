Agitator Finds Out After Hitting a Police Officer in the Head With a Drink

Female Priest Says Her Clerical Collar Doesn't Allow Her to See Borders
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on November 22, 2025
Here's a satisfying video. The woman is allegedly named Totra Tatiania … we looked that up to see if she was some sort of known activist or influencer, but Google tells us it's a kind of sandwich. In any case, instead of throwing a sandwich at this police officer in North Carolina, she beaned him with a drink and ran. She didn't get far. (Language warning)

According to Busted Newspaper, her name is Emily Cervantes Ramos, and she was charged with assaulting a government official and resisting public officers. But she didn't do anything!

