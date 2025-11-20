School Principal and Brother Charged With Conspiracy to Harm ICE Agents and Law Enforcement

If Libs of TikTok has taught us anything, it's that educators are crazy. They're the ones showing off their classrooms decorated like Pride parades and mocking the assassination of Charlie Kirk by pointing finger guns at their throats at "No Kings" protests.

Jamaal Bowman was a school principal, but somehow had no idea how fire alarms worked. He thought you pulled them to open doors.

This principal, however, has been charged with conspiracy to commit malicious wounding, along with his brother. ICE Derangement Syndrome makes people do crazy things, and these brothers were overheard talking about flying to Las Vegas and returning with reinforcements. One also bragged about having an assault rifle that could fire armor-piercing explosive rounds.

🚨 BREAKING: Virginia high school assistant principal and his brother arrested for plotting to shoot ICE agents



They allegedly planned to fly to Vegas where they’d plan the attack with “like-minded individuals.”



This is who’s teaching our children. pic.twitter.com/xT2xYdMMZL — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 20, 2025

BREAKING: John Bennett, an assistant principal at Kempsville High School

in @vbschools was ARRESTED for allegedly plotting to kiII ICE agents.



Why are they always teachers?? pic.twitter.com/AXSYVzi1CG — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 20, 2025

Why are they always teachers is a good question.

Teachers are radicalized. Who radicalized them? — PNW Conservative (@UnderWashington) November 20, 2025

This editor always wonders: how many were radicalized during their education to become teachers, and how many became teachers so they could be close to other people's kids and influence them?

Teachers are often liberals. Enough said. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 20, 2025

Dangerous ideologies often hide where you least expect, even schools. — AMIRAN 🇮🇱 (@Amiran_Zizovi) November 20, 2025

The real question is why are we letting these people teach and Influence our children? — Echo: Prophet of Doooom (@hearing_echoes) November 20, 2025

@grok why are so many teachers insane? — Joe Testa (@BryptoJoe) November 20, 2025

BECAUSE… their UNION radicalizes them — Kevin (@ScubaKevin) November 20, 2025

Our education system is full of mentally ill Marxists — Stock Monkey (@Gamma_Monkey) November 20, 2025

And they wonder why our educational system is failing. — Cathy Simms (@CathySimms4) November 20, 2025

There is something deeply, deeply wrong with the modern teaching profession. How did it get like this? What happened to the crusty old ladies or the wise old men? Or just normal people??? How did an entire profession get taken over by lunatics??? — Jessenia 🗽⚖️🇺🇸 (@JesseniaRamz) November 20, 2025

Because schools will hire anyone. — TheMathsAreBad (@bcamp123456) November 20, 2025

Schools these days seem to be recruiting young people with blue hair and septum piercings, things that would have gotten them rejected from an interview a decade ago.

An overwhelming number of teachers, doctors, and nurses have shown themselves to be pieces of shit this year with no business teaching or treating people. — Mid-South Metalworks (@MidSouthMW1989) November 20, 2025

Our school systems have been filled with leftist mentally unstable individuals. — KᗴᒪᒪᗴY ✰ (@Patriotmom717) November 20, 2025

Sure, it may be overgeneralizing, but shouldn't we be able to expect those in charge of the education of children not to be terrorist activists? This editor has several family members who are teachers, and they're normal people. Schools can hire normal people — it's possible.

