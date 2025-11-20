President Donald Trump Gives Each Freed Israel Hostage a Presidential Challenge Coin
Reuters via CBS News: Trump Does Not Want to Execute Members of Congress
Cynical Publius: The Dems Are Up to Their Usual Obfuscation With Their Sedition...
‘Cancer Sucks:’ An Update on ‘Nate the Lawyer’
Rep. Al Green Says We Can't Let Anything Get in the Way of...
Step Aside, Babylon Bee! This Is 'Accidentally the Funniest Thing That Newsom's Office...
Karoline Leavitt Torches Media for Not Focusing on the REAL Danger With the...
New York City Elected a Meme: Zohran Mamdani Discovers Money Doesn’t Grow on...
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Transformation to Annoying Lefty Almost COMPLETE As She Whines Ab...
Hakeem Jeffries Goes Full Obama-Spin When Asked About Epstein Donating to His Campaign...
Oh DAMN: Mollie Hemingway DROPS Jake Tapper on His Head for Whining About...
The Great Minnesota Heist: Billions in Taxes Laundered Through Fake Autism Centers to...
Minnesota Needs a New Governor
'Why to Never Invite Gavin Newsom': Fire Breaks Out at COP30 Climate Change...

School Principal and Brother Charged With Conspiracy to Harm ICE Agents and Law Enforcement

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on November 20, 2025
Twitter

If Libs of TikTok has taught us anything, it's that educators are crazy. They're the ones showing off their classrooms decorated like Pride parades and mocking the assassination of Charlie Kirk by pointing finger guns at their throats at "No Kings" protests.

Advertisement

Jamaal Bowman was a school principal, but somehow had no idea how fire alarms worked. He thought you pulled them to open doors.

This principal, however, has been charged with conspiracy to commit malicious wounding, along with his brother. ICE Derangement Syndrome makes people do crazy things, and these brothers were overheard talking about flying to Las Vegas and returning with reinforcements. One also bragged about having an assault rifle that could fire armor-piercing explosive rounds.

Why are they always teachers is a good question.

Recommended

Oh DAMN: Mollie Hemingway DROPS Jake Tapper on His Head for Whining About Trump Calling Out SEDITION
Sam J.
Advertisement

This editor always wonders: how many were radicalized during their education to become teachers, and how many became teachers so they could be close to other people's kids and influence them?

Advertisement

Schools these days seem to be recruiting young people with blue hair and septum piercings, things that would have gotten them rejected from an interview a decade ago.

Sure, it may be overgeneralizing, but shouldn't we be able to expect those in charge of the education of children not to be terrorist activists? This editor has several family members who are teachers, and they're normal people. Schools can hire normal people — it's possible.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM EDUCATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh DAMN: Mollie Hemingway DROPS Jake Tapper on His Head for Whining About Trump Calling Out SEDITION
Sam J.
Cynical Publius: The Dems Are Up to Their Usual Obfuscation With Their Sedition Talk
Brett T.
New York City Elected a Meme: Zohran Mamdani Discovers Money Doesn’t Grow on Trees
justmindy
Step Aside, Babylon Bee! This Is 'Accidentally the Funniest Thing That Newsom's Office Has Ever Posted'
Doug P.
Reuters via CBS News: Trump Does Not Want to Execute Members of Congress
Brett T.
The Great Minnesota Heist: Billions in Taxes Laundered Through Fake Autism Centers to Somali Terrorists
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Oh DAMN: Mollie Hemingway DROPS Jake Tapper on His Head for Whining About Trump Calling Out SEDITION Sam J.
Advertisement