Emma Vigeland Explains How the Epstein Files Are an 'Elizabethan Revenge Tragedy'

We don't check in on Emma Vigeland very often. This spring, we highlighted her post reacting to the video of Payton McNabb getting permanently injured by a boy playing on the girls' volleyball team.
Hahahahahahahahaha https://t.co/D1tZ3IOw8Z— Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) March 5, 2025
This was after she had posted, "It’s simple: trans girls & women are girls & women, so they get to participate in girls’ & women’s sports." She seems like a sweetheart.
Vigeland's hot take on the Jeffrey Epstein files wasn't cruel … it was just kooky.
Trump killing his best friend, and then his best friend's ghost haunting him and dooming his second term, is an Elizabethan revenge tragedy— Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) November 20, 2025
Who's the best friend in this story?— Fatesblind (@Fatesblind) November 20, 2025
You need to either hire a therapist, or fire a therapist. Whatever situation is happening right now isn't working.— 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) November 20, 2025
In terms of it being complete fantasy, sure— Conor (@conord2389) November 20, 2025
November 20, 2025
Just pure fan fiction— Milk Toast™️ (@milktoast_man) November 20, 2025
Seek help for your mental disability.— Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama86) November 20, 2025
That’s some of the worst fan fiction ever vomited onto social media— MrMojorizin (@GrahamCrackerz) November 20, 2025
Recommended
November 20, 2025
You people have absolutely lost it.— Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) November 20, 2025
Epstein hated Trump— xonkd (@xonkd7) November 20, 2025
So Epstein railed against trump for years and you concluded they were best friends ? What's this level of delusion feel like in your head 😆— Kyle Blue Collar (@BlueCollar_Kyle) November 20, 2025
Best friend lol. You’re a mess.— Lhop (@Lhop963) November 20, 2025
You should be nice and share your drugs instead of taking enough for fifteen people. pic.twitter.com/kq6E21zibb— A Strange Loop 🧭✴️ (@Recursion_Agent) November 20, 2025
November 20, 2025
Weirdo pic.twitter.com/6Z2Mk0qBz9— AKA Caren Harkins (@trimm_judy) November 20, 2025
This is some choose your own adventure TDS.— rheinstein rex (@rheinsteinrex) November 20, 2025
Get it straight. It was Hillary, and she wasn't Epstein's best friend by any stretch, either.
***
Editor's Note: Leftist media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.
Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member