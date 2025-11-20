Emma Vigeland Explains How the Epstein Files Are an 'Elizabethan Revenge Tragedy'

We don't check in on Emma Vigeland very often. This spring, we highlighted her post reacting to the video of Payton McNabb getting permanently injured by a boy playing on the girls' volleyball team.

This was after she had posted, "It’s simple: trans girls & women are girls & women, so they get to participate in girls’ & women’s sports." She seems like a sweetheart.

Vigeland's hot take on the Jeffrey Epstein files wasn't cruel … it was just kooky.

Trump killing his best friend, and then his best friend's ghost haunting him and dooming his second term, is an Elizabethan revenge tragedy — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) November 20, 2025

Who's the best friend in this story? — Fatesblind (@Fatesblind) November 20, 2025

You need to either hire a therapist, or fire a therapist. Whatever situation is happening right now isn't working. — 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) November 20, 2025

In terms of it being complete fantasy, sure — Conor (@conord2389) November 20, 2025

Just pure fan fiction — Milk Toast™️ (@milktoast_man) November 20, 2025

Seek help for your mental disability. — Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama86) November 20, 2025

That’s some of the worst fan fiction ever vomited onto social media — MrMojorizin (@GrahamCrackerz) November 20, 2025

You people have absolutely lost it. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) November 20, 2025

Epstein hated Trump — xonkd (@xonkd7) November 20, 2025

So Epstein railed against trump for years and you concluded they were best friends ? What's this level of delusion feel like in your head 😆 — Kyle Blue Collar (@BlueCollar_Kyle) November 20, 2025

Best friend lol. You’re a mess. — Lhop (@Lhop963) November 20, 2025

You should be nice and share your drugs instead of taking enough for fifteen people. pic.twitter.com/kq6E21zibb — A Strange Loop 🧭✴️ (@Recursion_Agent) November 20, 2025

This is some choose your own adventure TDS. — rheinstein rex (@rheinsteinrex) November 20, 2025

Get it straight. It was Hillary, and she wasn't Epstein's best friend by any stretch, either.

***

