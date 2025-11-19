Rep. Says Any School Teacher Has More Work Ethic in Their Pinky Than Elon Musk

We're pretty sure the original poster was referring to public school teachers, but this just happened to cross our thread on Wednesday:

You can't make this up: University of Wisconsin System teachers are complaining that they are being required to teach at least one course per semester. Not beating the "lazy college prof" stereotypes, folks! https://t.co/8tj2T6XVPC — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) November 19, 2025

This editor's sister is a teacher. His nephew and his niece are both teachers. His cousin is a teacher. He even taught college English for a couple of years. But he'd never claim that any teacher has a stronger work ethic than Elon Musk.

Elon Musk is set to make more than every U.S. elementary school teacher combined, according to the Washington Post. — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) November 18, 2025

Speaking of a More Perfect Union, teacher's union boss Randi Weingarten doesn't teach, and she makes nearly half a million dollars a year to do things like show up at "No Kings" protests. Weingarten makes more than how many elementary school teachers combined?

Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández is a congresswoman from New Mexico:

Any school teacher has more work ethic in their pinky finger than Elon Musk has in his entire body.



Make. Billionaires. Pay. Their. Fair. Share. https://t.co/HAsT5d2RG7 — Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández (@RepTeresaLF) November 19, 2025

In their pinky finger, huh? We think a lot of us saw during the COVID lockdowns just what kind of work ethic school teachers had.

Sounds like you’re a product of the teacher’s union run schools in this country. AKA: An idiot. — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) November 19, 2025

This is a ridiculous statement about a man that is famously always on the clock and overworked. Stop the stupid hyperbole. — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) November 19, 2025

High earners pay more than their ‘fair’ share. Elon works hard I’m sure but the real question is what innovations and economic benefits he is generating relative to teachers. That’s why he makes more. — Paul Gessing (@pgessing) November 19, 2025

School teachers have 195 days off a year on average. Elon Musk works every day. https://t.co/HEyeVEbRYH — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) November 19, 2025

It's astounding this pandering nitwit is in Congress. — Andy Barrett (@CharlesABarrett) November 19, 2025

Not to denigrate teachers, but Elon's work ethic is the stuff of legends. — Geoffrey Chaucer (@Fongistan) November 19, 2025

Elon doesn’t get summers off, federal holidays, or built-in weekends.



Comparing a 70-hour grind to a school calendar is wild.



Humility > hero fantasies. — Josh Bryant (@joshstrength) November 19, 2025

@grok, how many hours a week does Elon work compared to the average teacher? What does that say about his work ethic? — ⚡️𝚃𝙷𝙸𝙽𝙺 𝙰𝙱𝙾𝚄𝚃 𝙸𝚃⚡️ (@thinkabouditt) November 19, 2025

There are a lot of things to critique Elon on, but his work ethic isn't one of them. — Dr. Julie Gurner (@drgurner) November 19, 2025

Of all of the rich people that you could have said this about, you have possibly picked the one to which this applies least in modern times. — Veritatis Quaesitor (@VerumPetens) November 19, 2025

Which school teacher created companies that launch rockets, build electric vehicles, and provide global broadband access while employing over half a million people? — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) November 19, 2025

Of all things you can critique Elon Musk on, you choose work ethic?



The guy is literally the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI while also actively involved in The Boring Company and Neuralink, not to mention invested in / cofounded OpenAI — litquidity (@litcapital) November 19, 2025

I am a teacher. I have a great work ethic. Elon has a superhuman work ethic. Congress, on the other hand..... — Alpha Liger ⬛ 🟨 (@AlphaLiger) November 19, 2025

That’s funny. You’re just making an outlandish claim because you know people like me will respond by laughing at it. @elonmusk is legendary for doing more hands-on work than anyone else that he pays. His employees have to hustle to keep up with him, which is why they succeed. — Dennis Collins (@Luscombepilot) November 19, 2025

Elon has provided the world with more value than all of the US school teachers combined. — Elizabeth (@ElizabethCaller) November 20, 2025

Yes the people who get off work at 3pm and have summers off are much harder working than the man who is running 6 companies — Circe (@vocalcry) November 19, 2025

No teacher has ever put in the hours that Elon puts in, or accomplished anything close. Make teachers work all year. — Steve Boston (@huskyjayhawk) November 19, 2025

Elon pays more taxes than every teacher combined — Gnarl Sagan (@Esoterrorist777) November 19, 2025

She chose to challenge, of all people, Elon Musk's work ethic to make a point about taxes? That was really dumb.

