Rep. Says Any School Teacher Has More Work Ethic in Their Pinky Than Elon Musk

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on November 19, 2025
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool

We're pretty sure the original poster was referring to public school teachers, but this just happened to cross our thread on Wednesday:

This editor's sister is a teacher. His nephew and his niece are both teachers. His cousin is a teacher. He even taught college English for a couple of years. But he'd never claim that any teacher has a stronger work ethic than Elon Musk.

Speaking of a More Perfect Union, teacher's union boss Randi Weingarten doesn't teach, and she makes nearly half a million dollars a year to do things like show up at "No Kings" protests. Weingarten makes more than how many elementary school teachers combined?

Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández is a congresswoman from New Mexico:

In their pinky finger, huh? We think a lot of us saw during the COVID lockdowns just what kind of work ethic school teachers had.

She chose to challenge, of all people, Elon Musk's work ethic to make a point about taxes? That was really dumb.

