Judge Blocks Trump From Power-Washing Office Building Near White House

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on November 19, 2025
Imgflip

Once again, we have to ask why we had an election a year ago to pick a president when judges can simply prevent him from doing anything they don't approve of? Sure, they've continually blocked President Donald Trump from deporting illegals, but this judge has blocked the Trump administration from power-washing or painting the Eisenhower Executive Office Building through the end of the year, allowing her more time to consider a lawsuit opposing the repainting plan. The lawsuit was filed by Cultural Heritage Partners PLLC, alongside the DC Preservation League.

Advertisement

The plaintiffs argue that painting or "aggressive cleaning" could irreversibly damage the 1888 National Historic Landmark.

***

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement