Judge Blocks Trump From Power-Washing Office Building Near White House

Once again, we have to ask why we had an election a year ago to pick a president when judges can simply prevent him from doing anything they don't approve of? Sure, they've continually blocked President Donald Trump from deporting illegals, but this judge has blocked the Trump administration from power-washing or painting the Eisenhower Executive Office Building through the end of the year, allowing her more time to consider a lawsuit opposing the repainting plan. The lawsuit was filed by Cultural Heritage Partners PLLC, alongside the DC Preservation League.

JUST IN: Trump admin agrees not to repaint or powerwash Eisenhower Executive Office Building through Dec. 31, allowing judge more time to consider lawsuit opposing repainting plan. Doc:https://t.co/hgd1ZqqWjA — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) November 19, 2025

How do they even make this an issue? This lawfare is beyond ridiculous. Don’t clean a building? Seriously? — SunShade🍊🌵🏜🇺🇸 (@StingerOptimus) November 19, 2025

LAWFARE: Judge Dabney L. Friedrich ordered Trump not to power wash the filthy Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB) next to the White House. The president has been talking about cleaning it and restoring it since his first term. The judge likes it dirty. https://t.co/L8GgPmcM1D pic.twitter.com/ySAAeryHBZ — @amuse (@amuse) November 19, 2025

Think about this:



The President of the United States and his staff must get the permission of a federal judge before repainting or power-washing a White House staff building??



And these federal judges, particularly in DC, wonder why the American people increasingly loathe them. https://t.co/Vks4RGpvqN — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) November 19, 2025

I’m sorry, what? The judiciary is making a mockery of itself. — 🇺🇸Judy Heinken🇺🇸 (@JudyHeinken) November 19, 2025

Stuff like this makes half the country dial up the contempt they already feel for Article III judges. This stuff is getting ridiculous.



To issue this ruling, the judge has to have agreed that the Plaintiff stands to suffer immediate harm if the building gets cleaned. — Robert A. Hahn (@Robert_A_Hahn) November 19, 2025

Federal Judges are now the new executive branch and the judicial branch. Soon they will be all three branches of government. — Wallyworld 🇺🇸 (@rustypeter) November 19, 2025

Our judiciary is laser-focused on the truly important matters. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) November 19, 2025

What kind of system allows one judge to micro-manage building maintenance? Who is filing lawsuits to stop this? — Dean Brandon (@matrixband) November 19, 2025

The plaintiffs argue that painting or "aggressive cleaning" could irreversibly damage the 1888 National Historic Landmark.

They literally put every HOA Karen they could find on the bench. — Kevin S. Davis (@KSD1968) November 19, 2025

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

