Mamdani-Endorsee Finds It Reprehensible to Apologize for 'A Terror Attack That a Couple People Did'

Remember back in 2022 when Rep. Ilhan Omar was speaking to a gathering of CAIR and referred to 9/11 as the day that "some people did something"? Now, a woman whom New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani, whose father's second cousin was afraid to wear a hijab on the subway because of that something, has endorsed for the New York State Assembly a woman who describes 9/11 as "a terror attack that a couple people did." We wonder 1) how old she was on September 11, 2001, and 2) what university she graduated from, because she hits all the talking points: capitalism, racism, white supremacy, colonialism, etc. And why should anyone apologize for 9/11 when America and the West haven't apologized for all of the genocides they've caused?

BREAKING: Zohran Mamdani just made his first endorsement — Aber Kawas, a Palestinian activist who moved to NYC only last year after earning a master’s in Islamic Liberation Theology from a South African university. You can’t make this stuff up. — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) Nov 17, 2025

How does one earn a master's degree in Islamic Liberation Theology? Who offers that as a major? Probably a lot more schools than we suspect.

Meet Aber Kawas. Zohran Mamdani just endorsed her for a New York State Assembly seat in Queens. Here is Kawas saying 9-11 was America's fault because of our "system of capitalism, racism, white supremacy and islamophobia." — Greg Price (@greg_price11) Nov 16, 2025

That's one pretty good way to interpret it.

It is getting absurd how many people seeking political office clearly hate this country and want to destroy the foundational principles that have made it successful. — AG (@@AGHamilton29) Nov 17, 2025

If America is so capitalistic and racist and white supremacist and Islamophobic, you should probably find a better country to live in.

Destroying foundational American principles is a foundational leftist principle. Demo crossover was inevitable. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) Nov 17, 2025

And people vote for it. All of these people were elected to office.

Why is it so hard for Mamdani’s friends to condemn the murder of 3,000 people without listing all the ways they think it was tacitly justified? — Ethan Isaacson (@ethan1saacson) Nov 17, 2025

And keep getting elected. People are voting for this. — Serikaya Komzin (@SerikayaKomzin) Nov 17, 2025

What is more worrisome is that there are voters who respond to that agenda — Rubric Marlin (@RubricMarlin) Nov 17, 2025

The terms "college-educated liberal white women" and "suicidal empathy" spring to mind.

The Leftist who have controlled education for decades have finally brought us to the brink of our own demise. Nothing short of a complete dismantling of public school system will begin to correct course for future generations of Americans. — Burrito Queen (@@Burrito_Queen7) Nov 17, 2025

The humiliation is the point — car_ena (@vermeerQ) Nov 17, 2025

It certainly does seem to resonate with a lot of New York voters.

***

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and is the next mayor of New York City.

