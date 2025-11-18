Federal Agents Allegedly Arrest, Zip-Tie a 15-Year-Old at Work
Jill Filipovic: Do You Want to Pay $700 for Someone to Clean Your...
Married a Girl at 18, Discovered He’s Gay at 19 ... Charlotte’s Top...
VIP
Batya Ungar-Sargon Nails It: There Are Only Two Kinds of Migrants — And...
WATCH as Democrat Congresscritters Call for the Military to Disobey Orders
Gov. Greg Abbott Designates Muslim Brotherhood, CAIR Terrorist Organizations
Letitia James: Mortgage Fraud Charges Should Be Dropped Because of ‘Outrageous Government...
Ted Lieu Says Photo of Flag on the Ground Behind Trump Is Symbolic...
Scott Jennings Stops Abby Phillip COLD After She Claims Trump Called the Epstein...
Chinese Spy Forged New York Governor’s Signature to Cozy Up to Beijing —...
Political Analyst 'Seen on MSNBC' and Self-Proclaimed Trump Expert Dragged for LAUGHABLE C...
Hakeem Jeffries Admits Obamacare FAILED...live on MSNBC. What this means for Americans, an...
Bombshell Report Uncovers Trump Assassin's Hidden Motivation
AFP’s Dean Clancy: Democrats Shut Down the Government to Bail Out Obamacare

Mamdani-Endorsee Finds It Reprehensible to Apologize for 'A Terror Attack That a Couple People Did'

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on November 18, 2025
Twitter

Remember back in 2022 when Rep. Ilhan Omar was speaking to a gathering of CAIR and referred to 9/11 as the day that "some people did something"? Now, a woman whom New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani, whose father's second cousin was afraid to wear a hijab on the subway because of that something, has endorsed for the New York State Assembly a woman who describes 9/11 as "a terror attack that a couple people did." We wonder 1) how old she was on September 11, 2001, and 2) what university she graduated from, because she hits all the talking points: capitalism, racism, white supremacy, colonialism, etc. And why should anyone apologize for 9/11 when America and the West haven't apologized for all of the genocides they've caused?

Advertisement

How does one earn a master's degree in Islamic Liberation Theology? Who offers that as a major? Probably a lot more schools than we suspect.

That's one pretty good way to interpret it.

If America is so capitalistic and racist and white supremacist and Islamophobic, you should probably find a better country to live in.

And people vote for it. All of these people were elected to office.

Recommended

WATCH as Democrat Congresscritters Call for the Military to Disobey Orders
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

The terms "college-educated liberal white women" and "suicidal empathy" spring to mind.

It certainly does seem to resonate with a lot of New York voters.

***

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and is the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him and the Democrats he supports. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

ISLAM TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH as Democrat Congresscritters Call for the Military to Disobey Orders
Aaron Walker
Married a Girl at 18, Discovered He’s Gay at 19 ... Charlotte’s Top Immigration Grifter on City Council
justmindy
Federal Agents Allegedly Arrest, Zip-Tie a 15-Year-Old at Work
Brett T.
Jill Filipovic: Do You Want to Pay $700 for Someone to Clean Your One-Bedroom Apartment?
Brett T.
Scott Jennings Stops Abby Phillip COLD After She Claims Trump Called the Epstein Scandal a Hoax (Watch)
Sam J.
HA! Tiffany Fong's Takedown of Eric Swalwell and His 'Checkmate, Mr. President' Post the Stuff of LEGEND
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

WATCH as Democrat Congresscritters Call for the Military to Disobey Orders Aaron Walker
Advertisement