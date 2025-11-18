Jill Filipovic: Do You Want to Pay $700 for Someone to Clean Your One-Bedroom Apartment?

Federal Agents Allegedly Arrest, Zip-Tie a 15-Year-Old at Work
Brett T. | 6:30 PM on November 18, 2025
Twitter

If you're a Twitchy VIP member (and shame on you if you're not), you might have just finished a VIP piece by our own Just Mindy about Batya Ungar-Sargon schooling CNN on the two kinds of illegal immigrants: those who are working and thus depressing wages for U.S. citizens, and those who are being subsidized by American taxpayers.

You might have noticed Jill Filipovic jumping in with the Democrats' standard, "Where will we get cheap labor?" argument. We need those illegal immigrants to work the fields, clean our houses, and do roofing work. Do you really want to pay $700 for someone to clean your one-bedroom apartment?

It's the standard "But who will pick the crops?" response that comes as a defense of importing illegals to undercut American workers.

What most people wanted to know is, who needs a housekeeper for a one-bedroom apartment?

Are Americans that spoiled by cheap, illegal alien labor?

A lot of childless cat ladies out there need help.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

