Jill Filipovic: Do You Want to Pay $700 for Someone to Clean Your One-Bedroom Apartment?

You might have noticed Jill Filipovic jumping in with the Democrats' standard, "Where will we get cheap labor?" argument. We need those illegal immigrants to work the fields, clean our houses, and do roofing work. Do you really want to pay $700 for someone to clean your one-bedroom apartment?

You might have noticed Jill Filipovic jumping in with the Democrats' standard, "Where will we get cheap labor?" argument. We need those illegal immigrants to work the fields, clean our houses, and do roofing work. Do you really want to pay $700 for someone to clean your one-bedroom apartment?

If you would like to pay $30 for a pint of strawberries, $700 for someone to clean your one-bedroom apartment, and $100,000 for a new roof on your normal-sized house, then deporting all undocumented people is a policy you should support. — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) Nov 16, 2025

It's the standard "But who will pick the crops?" response that comes as a defense of importing illegals to undercut American workers.

This is literally the same argument that pro-slavery people made in the mid-1800s, Jill. You realize that, right? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) Nov 17, 2025

1) That's not how it works.

2) You're the bigot in this scenario. — RBe (@RBPundit) Nov 17, 2025

What most people wanted to know is, who needs a housekeeper for a one-bedroom apartment?

You have a housekeeper for a one-bedroom apartment? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) Nov 17, 2025

Are Americans that spoiled by cheap, illegal alien labor?

Those panties aren't going to pick themselves up off the floor by themselves. — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) Nov 17, 2025

She’s really connected with the needs of the average American working family — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) Nov 17, 2025

A lot of you seem to have no idea how dirty a one-bedroom apartment can get when you own cats, or how hard it is to find an American willing to clean litter boxes. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) Nov 17, 2025

A lot of childless cat ladies out there need help.

What kind of lazy idiot pays someone $700 to clean a one-bedroom apartment for them? — Sean Davis (@@seanmdav) Nov 17, 2025

A lot of people don’t know this, but you can make your own bed for free. — Sean Davis (@@seanmdav) Nov 17, 2025

The demographic with housekeepers and one bedroom apartments is precisely the left wing urban/Mamdani coalition — Dick Wrentham (@EmbitteredHeir) Nov 17, 2025

