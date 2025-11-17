60 Minutes Visits Bedrooms of Children Killed in School Shootings
AOC Reminds Us to Celebrate Transgender Awareness Week
Police Turn Off Canadian National Anthem as Palestinian Flag Is Raised Over Toronto...
ABC News’ John Karl: Trump Is Trying to Prevent the Biggest Political Defeat...
Congressman: QAnon Was Right About a Sex Trafficking Ring, But It Was Being...
No, Karoline Leavitt Didn’t Claim It Was Another Guy Named Donald Trump in...
Judge Says Indictment of James Comey Tainted Due to ‘Profound Investigative Missteps,’ Med...
Love at First Slight: Marjorie Taylor Greene Has Chosen the Worn Path to...
Chuck Schumer Quizzed on Why the Biden Administration Didn't Release the Epstein Files
And Yet ANOTHER Damning Fact Just Came Out About Nancy Pelosi's SHAM of...
Terror on the Highway: Illegal Uzbek Alleged Terrorist Gets CDL From Josh Shapiro's...
Immigration Attorney's Sob Story Thread About Ukrainian Hubby/Dad Being Deported Gloriousl...
Charlamagne tha God Tells Democrats to Get Off Their Moral High Horse and...
This Former UFC Fighter Wants to Replace Tim Walz

Olivia Julianna Is About to Ruin a GOP Staffer's Day Really, Really Bad

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on November 17, 2025
Teen Vogue

First of all, let's wish a happy birthday to Democratic activist Olivia Julianna, who turns 23. She claims not to have been part of the Democrats' multi-million dollar effort to reach out to young male voters, although she offered to go places the Democrats weren't going, like fraternity houses, to convert young men to the Democratic Party. We think people got the idea she was part of the project when she said, "I’m in charge of bringing young men back to the Democrat party and y’all are a bunch of pussies."

Advertisement

For her birthday, Julianna teased that she was about to ruin a Republican communications staffer's day "really, really bad."

We checked her timeline, but if she did ruin a GOP staffer's day, she didn't post about it.

Recommended

Oversight Committee Drops Epstein- Hoax Thread FULL of Receipts Democrats Do NOT Want You to See and DAMN
Sam J.
Advertisement

We'll update this story if we learn more. The clock is ticking.

***

Editor's Note: Those wily Democrat activists are always planning something.

Help us expose their evil plans by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oversight Committee Drops Epstein- Hoax Thread FULL of Receipts Democrats Do NOT Want You to See and DAMN
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
ABC News’ John Karl: Trump Is Trying to Prevent the Biggest Political Defeat of His Second Term
Brett T.
Police Turn Off Canadian National Anthem as Palestinian Flag Is Raised Over Toronto City Hall
Brett T.
Congressman: QAnon Was Right About a Sex Trafficking Ring, But It Was Being Run Out of Mar-a-Lago
Brett T.
AOC Reminds Us to Celebrate Transgender Awareness Week
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Oversight Committee Drops Epstein- Hoax Thread FULL of Receipts Democrats Do NOT Want You to See and DAMN Sam J.
Advertisement