Olivia Julianna Is About to Ruin a GOP Staffer's Day Really, Really Bad

First of all, let's wish a happy birthday to Democratic activist Olivia Julianna, who turns 23. She claims not to have been part of the Democrats' multi-million dollar effort to reach out to young male voters, although she offered to go places the Democrats weren't going, like fraternity houses, to convert young men to the Democratic Party. We think people got the idea she was part of the project when she said, "I’m in charge of bringing young men back to the Democrat party and y’all are a bunch of pussies."
Today I turn 23 years old.— Olivia Julianna 🇺🇸🦅🗳️ (@0liviajulianna) November 17, 2025
Here’s to another year of making MAGA cry and winning elections. 🥂 pic.twitter.com/MMKLr2ycHC
Happy Birthday.— MAZE (@mazemoore) November 17, 2025
I genuinely feel sorry for you.— Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) November 17, 2025
Not being sarcastic.
Happy birthday. 23 times around Olivia.— Kevin Berger (@KevinBerge9223) November 17, 2025
For her birthday, Julianna teased that she was about to ruin a Republican communications staffer's day "really, really bad."
I’m about to ruin a Republican digital / comms staffer’s day really really bad.— Olivia Julianna 🇺🇸🦅🗳️ (@0liviajulianna) November 17, 2025
Sorry in advance!
We checked her timeline, but if she did ruin a GOP staffer's day, she didn't post about it.
Did you steal and eat their lunch?— Coney McKane (@ConeyMcKane65) November 17, 2025
Eating up someone's entire fridge to try and ruin someone's day is insane.— Keaton Hobby (@RealKeatonHobby) November 17, 2025
Wild way to announce you’re sending someone nudes.— Ryan Barnett (@ryansbarnett) November 17, 2025
Oh my god, are you going to eat them?— Matt (@ImMattjustMatt) November 17, 2025
Standing back and standing by. 😉— YinaCocina ✌🏻🇺🇸 (@Chavez628K) November 17, 2025
For the love of God don't send nudes— Kevin Hames (@KevinHames69) November 17, 2025
November 17, 2025
Bet it doesn't even happen— SHARKINTHEWATER (@s_h_a_r_k_e_y) November 17, 2025
We'll update this story if we learn more. The clock is ticking.
***
Editor's Note: Those wily Democrat activists are always planning something.
