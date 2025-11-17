No, Karoline Leavitt Didn’t Claim It Was Another Guy Named Donald Trump in the Epstein Emails

Where are the fact-checkers? The Washington Post's fact-checker took a buyout, CNN's Daniel Dale is nowhere to be found, but USA Today has stepped up to the plate to straighten things out about a viral fake quote that originated at a satire site. No, White House Press Secretary did not really say that the Donald Trump in the Epstein emails is a different Donald Trump.

Yes … she really did say this pic.twitter.com/8OfnDrEZVi — Tony Shepherd (@TonyShepherd4) November 15, 2025

There's a Community Note:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know No ... she really didn't say this

She actually never said this… but I guess keep spreading misinformation — MarzBus𝕏 (@Ryan_Turner_01) November 17, 2025

You are a imbecile. You know this is not a real quote. — Kate (@kate_p45) November 17, 2025

Then why didn't you post the video of her "really saying this" — FreedomHealth (@LaughlandMorgan) November 16, 2025

No … she didn’t.



You are a weapons grade moron. https://t.co/R5erclr7Qs — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 17, 2025

USA Today reports:

A headline from a UK spoof and satire website widely shared on social media says the White House responded by saying Epstein was talking about a different Trump. But that is not how the White House responded to the email release. Here is what they did say: Shortly after the emails were published, the White House issued an emailed statement, in which White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, the "selectively leaked emails ... create a fake narrative to smear President Trump." … UK spoof and satire site NewsThump posted an article with the headline, "'Jeffrey Epstein was talking about a different Donald Trump' insists White House," that was widely shared on social media. The photo of Leavitt used in the article was not from the Nov. 12 press briefing.

People are actually buying it:

The best one I heard was from Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, “it was a different Donald Trump!” — Rosie E 🌹♊️ (@aRosieworld) November 17, 2025

Karoline is once again correcting herself again:

It was a different Donald Trump 😂 — Behrooz. (@BTadghighi) November 17, 2025

How ridiculous. Trump’s name is all over the recently published emails. He’s been trying to keep it quiet for years. His press secretary claims there’s a different Donald Trump involved…so much bullshit. — Stuart White (@StuWhiteMusic) November 17, 2025

So much, indeed.

