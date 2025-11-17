Judge Says Indictment of James Comey Tainted Due to ‘Profound Investigative Missteps,’ Med...
No, Karoline Leavitt Didn’t Claim It Was Another Guy Named Donald Trump in the Epstein Emails

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on November 17, 2025
Meme

Where are the fact-checkers? The Washington Post's fact-checker took a buyout, CNN's Daniel Dale is nowhere to be found, but USA Today has stepped up to the plate to straighten things out about a viral fake quote that originated at a satire site. No, White House Press Secretary did not really say that the Donald Trump in the Epstein emails is a different Donald Trump.

There's a Community Note:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know

No ... she really didn't say this

USA Today reports:

A headline from a UK spoof and satire website widely shared on social media says the White House responded by saying Epstein was talking about a different Trump. But that is not how the White House responded to the email release. Here is what they did say:

Shortly after the emails were published, the White House issued an emailed statement, in which White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, the "selectively leaked emails ... create a fake narrative to smear President Trump."

UK spoof and satire site NewsThump posted an article with the headline, "'Jeffrey Epstein was talking about a different Donald Trump' insists White House," that was widely shared on social media. The photo of Leavitt used in the article was not from the Nov. 12 press briefing.

People are actually buying it:

So much, indeed.

***

