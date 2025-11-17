Congressman: QAnon Was Right About a Sex Trafficking Ring, But It Was Being Run Out of Mar-a-Lago

In late 2016, after WikiLeaks released John Podesta's emails, a conspiracy theory emerged that high-level Democrats were running a child sex-trafficking ring out of Comet Ping Pong, a pizzeria in Washington, D.C. The conspiracy theory spread from 4chan to Reddit, to YouTube, and InfoWars. D.C. police and the FBI both came up with no evidence of a child sex-trafficking ring. The conspiracy theory ultimately was credited to QAnon.

Rep. Jim McGovern (he/him) of Massachusetts on Monday said that QAnon was right about there being a child sex-trafficking ring, but they got the location wrong … it was actually being run out a Mar-a-Lago.

We're pretty sure McGovern was being facetious, but the steps to get from those Jeffrey Epstein emails to a child sex-trafficking ring being run out of Mar-a-Lago are a serious stretch. Libelous, even.

Remember when QAnon said a cabal of rich, powerful men ran an international child sex trafficking ring out of a pizza shop?



Well they got the first part right. But it turns out it was being run out of Mar-a-Lago. — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) November 17, 2025

What's the evidence tying Mar-a-Lago to Epstein's operation? — Fatesblind (@Fatesblind) November 17, 2025

@grok Is this defamation, given that it is specific to crime and implies the culprit? — SocialismKills (@SocialismKills4) November 17, 2025

You joined in 2011 but aside from one post about Epstein in 2019, you have been quiet until mid way through this year. Why did you not scream about this during the previous administration? 🤔 — 🇺🇲 El Chumbito 🇺🇲 (@elchumbito83) November 17, 2025

The strange thing is the people who actually knew the Epstein operation all said the same thing:

– The attorney who built the case said Trump wasn’t involved.

– Maxwell testified Trump wasn’t involved.

– Virginia Giuffre herself said Trump never touched her and wasn’t part of it.… — Beeline (@BTCBULZ) November 17, 2025

The patience and restraint Rep. McGovern showed keeping this in his back pocket all through Biden’s 4 years and not once mentioning it.



A real study in stoicism to pull this off.



Almost beyond belief. They will study your restraint for a millennia Congressman! — UnipartyBomber (@magajcs) November 17, 2025

I wonder how @realDonaldTrump's attorneys feel about that statement.



Would you like to double down? — Mark Cook (@PatriotMarkCook) November 17, 2025

He/him is going to need a good lawyer with statements like this. pic.twitter.com/nSp7kgPuIi — LeatherNeck🇺🇸⭐🇺🇸⭐🇺🇸⭐ (@RuhRohRaggieroo) November 17, 2025

Yeah, you're completely right, that makes total sense. Just one question...his sworn enemies had all this info for years, they tried to destroy him publicly and through the courts for years, so, why didn't this come out anytime between 2020-2024??? — Brian Mock (@BrianMockPPOW) November 17, 2025

Watch your step, sport.



Libel and slander don’t easily go away. — Deus friggin Vult (@robo_legs) November 17, 2025

Yeah, you absolutely need to be sued. — OiCu812 (@MooreorlessTim) November 17, 2025

The president isn't afraid to file lawsuits, and he always ends up settling them. If he can sue the BBC, I'm sure his lawyers can handle McGovern.

