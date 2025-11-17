Police Turn Off Canadian National Anthem as Palestinian Flag Is Raised Over Toronto...
Congressman: QAnon Was Right About a Sex Trafficking Ring, But It Was Being Run Out of Mar-a-Lago

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on November 17, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

In late 2016, after WikiLeaks released John Podesta's emails, a conspiracy theory emerged that high-level Democrats were running a child sex-trafficking ring out of Comet Ping Pong, a pizzeria in Washington, D.C. The conspiracy theory spread from 4chan to Reddit, to YouTube, and InfoWars. D.C. police and the FBI both came up with no evidence of a child sex-trafficking ring. The conspiracy theory ultimately was credited to QAnon.

Rep. Jim McGovern (he/him) of Massachusetts on Monday said that QAnon was right about there being a child sex-trafficking ring, but they got the location wrong … it was actually being run out a Mar-a-Lago.

We're pretty sure McGovern was being facetious, but the steps to get from those Jeffrey Epstein emails to a child sex-trafficking ring being run out of Mar-a-Lago are a serious stretch. Libelous, even.

The president isn't afraid to file lawsuits, and he always ends up settling them. If he can sue the BBC, I'm sure his lawyers can handle McGovern.

***

