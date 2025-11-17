Olivia Julianna Is About to Ruin a GOP Staffer's Day Really, Really Bad
AOC Reminds Us to Celebrate Transgender Awareness Week

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on November 17, 2025
Meme

We had no idea, so thanks to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for letting us know it's time to celebrate Transgender Awareness Week. Thanks to President Joe Biden, we were treated to a video of him making note of the Trans Day of Visibility, but we never heard him mention a Transgender Awareness Week. In any case, AOC wants us to celebrate the resilience, courage, and beauty of men invading women's locker rooms and sports.

We forgot. When was the Transgender Day of Vengeance that was promised? Along with Pride Month, there are so many days dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQ community that we've lost track.

They're living "their truth."

We're pretty sure every American has been made "aware" of transgender men and women over the past four years and the demands made by trans rights activists.

We're aware, we're just not willing to sacrifice women's spaces to accommodate someone else's delusion.

***

