AOC Reminds Us to Celebrate Transgender Awareness Week

We had no idea, so thanks to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for letting us know it's time to celebrate Transgender Awareness Week. Thanks to President Joe Biden, we were treated to a video of him making note of the Trans Day of Visibility, but we never heard him mention a Transgender Awareness Week. In any case, AOC wants us to celebrate the resilience, courage, and beauty of men invading women's locker rooms and sports.

Advertisement

This Transgender Awareness Week, we celebrate the resilience, courage, and beauty of the trans community. Your lives matter, your stories matter, and your right to thrive and exist authentically is non-negotiable.



We stand with you today and every day🏳️‍⚧️ — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) November 17, 2025

We don’t, though. — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) November 17, 2025

We forgot. When was the Transgender Day of Vengeance that was promised? Along with Pride Month, there are so many days dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQ community that we've lost track.

Their lives absolutely matter. But they have no place in women’s bathrooms, locker rooms or sports. — Edie (@EdeeLoree) November 17, 2025

We stand by you; we just don't want to stand by you in women's bathrooms, locker rooms, or other private spaces and places, reserved for women. — Serendipitous (@Serendi23149265) November 17, 2025

I’m sure he appreciates your support. pic.twitter.com/1pMyERvQdY — Sall Grover (@salltweets) November 17, 2025

Womanhood is NOT a medical condition. It cannot be medicated or surgically altered into existence. It is neither a feeling, nor a claim to be made. It is a biological truth. A birthright. And anyone who says anything else is JUST A LIAR. — Kentucky Girl (@Notwokenow) November 17, 2025

By now my bet is that most real trans people would have loved you never using their lives for political gains. — Walter Wartenweiler (e/acc) (@Waltika) November 17, 2025

Are you comfortable with a dude in a dress going full frontal in front of you in a women’s locker room? — David M (@runningstrong8) November 17, 2025

It’s sickening that you would exploit a violent mental illness this way. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 17, 2025

Guys I think this is a prank. There’s no way they made another trans holiday right? June is pride month, October is trans month (so I found I this year), and November has trans week? What, December will be queer elf visibility month? — Rising Eagle (@risingeagleusa) November 17, 2025

Mental illness shouldn't be celebrated. These people need help and they're not ever going to get it if their mental illness isn't recognized for what it is. — Political Blasphememes (@PBlasphememes) November 17, 2025

What's authentic about people who believe they were born in the wrong body? — Cynthia Breheny (@PTElephant) November 17, 2025

They're living "their truth."

We don’t do this anymore… no more celebrating deviant and perverse sexual behavior. It’s Godless and immoral — 𝐿𝒾𝒻𝑒𝐿𝑜𝓃𝑔 𝒫𝒶𝓉𝓇𝒾𝑜𝓉 (@LL_PATRIOT) November 17, 2025

Advertisement

We're pretty sure every American has been made "aware" of transgender men and women over the past four years and the demands made by trans rights activists.

“right to thrive and exist authentically is non-negotiable”



This rhetoric is how we end up with serious problems.



Man wants to undress with tween & teen girls. AOC: “That’s his damn right, and it’s not negotiable!”



See what you are doing? — Political Sock (@politicalsock) November 17, 2025

As someone who voted for Kamala and is gay, stop this crap



The trans movement is so insanely selfish — Sanity First 🇺🇸 (@GNQ__) November 17, 2025

We're aware, we're just not willing to sacrifice women's spaces to accommodate someone else's delusion.

***

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.