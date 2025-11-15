PBS: Military Personnel Seeking Legal Counsel About the Missions Trump Has Assigned Them

Here's something we haven't seen anywhere except for the no-longer-government-funded PBS. According to them, military personnel have been seeking legal advice on whether the missions assigned to them by the Commander-in-Chief are legal.

Advertisement

Military service personnel have been seeking outside legal advice about some of the missions the Trump administration has assigned them. https://t.co/vFrl9tJg9a — PBS News (@NewsHour) November 14, 2025

PBS News reports:

The U.S. strikes against alleged drug trafficking boats and deployments to American cities have sparked a firestorm of debate over their legality, and some service members are turning to nonprofit organizations for help. In grainy footage from above the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean, 20 times since September, the Pentagon has shown the same thing, a flash of light and a boat allegedly carrying drugs into the United States incinerated by a U.S. military strike, in all, dozens of people killed on board the vessels. But that is the extent of what the Trump administration has disclosed publicly, no confirmation of any drugs on board or the identities of the people killed. President Trump has justified the lethal strikes and the fog of war that's clouded them.

It seems as though PBS got a press release from "The Orders Project," an outfit run by a former Army lawyer. We're sure it's nonpartisan.

I am so glad you were defunded. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) November 15, 2025

Immediate dishonorable discharge for all these personnel. — ChazParker1 (@ChasParker1) November 15, 2025

Its always the ones getting kicked out anyways. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/62cs9KIopf — Peter 🪖Vet-Ret🩴 (@AssassinSieben) November 15, 2025

😂🤡🤪 Trump is the CIC. If they don’t like it then they can resign. — Cryptologic Thinker (@ChuckChump) November 15, 2025

What a complete unverified fluff of bullshit. — Damon R Becnel (@BecnelDamon) November 15, 2025

"We are primarily getting calls, a lot of people who are tangentially involved. They aren't the people who are actually on the operations or are approving them." — Ryen (@Ryen778931) November 15, 2025

Exactly how many?

My guess is this story is about less than 6 people — Onslotton (@onslotton46756) November 15, 2025

We'd bet even fewer.

They can just leave. pic.twitter.com/76I6O5EFOY — Captain James Heise (@OvertempMarine) November 15, 2025

Do they need a safe space? — Leann Allen (@allenleann) November 15, 2025

"I don't think that we can say that these are orders that are manifestly unlawful just based on what we can see right now." — joemama (@KevinShavnore) November 15, 2025

That's straight from The Orders Project.

There are two options for military personnel in this situation: carry out the mission or resign. Them's the rules. They know it and so does @NewsHour @PeteHegseth, have the crack journalists contacted you about this? — Barbara Burton ⭐ (@UBRox1) November 15, 2025

Advertisement

Are any credible news organizations reporting this? — Buck Russell (@BuckRussell9) November 14, 2025

They can get all the legal advice they want during their court martial. — Captain Chaos (@Spacecowboy4411) November 15, 2025

If they'd been awake in their initial entry training they wouldn't need a lawyer. If you think an order is illegal, you ask for clarification. If you don't like the answer, you execute the order or resign your commission. Legal advice doesn't save you from a court-martial. — streiff (@streiffredstate) November 15, 2025

Lol, sure. Anyone calling is probably upset the military is cutting off their estrogen treatments. — Jack Flynn 🇺🇸 (@JackFlynn810) November 15, 2025

Anonymous sources say — James Walters (@cwocommtech) November 15, 2025

There will always be a few cowards and traitors. It's good that they're revealing themselves so they can be dealt with. — Robert Hampton (@sillynotabsurd) November 15, 2025

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.