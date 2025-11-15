PBS: Military Personnel Seeking Legal Counsel About the Missions Trump Has Assigned Them

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: House Has Votes to Impeach Trump and Avoid World War III
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on November 15, 2025
Twitter

Here's something we haven't seen anywhere except for the no-longer-government-funded PBS. According to them, military personnel have been seeking legal advice on whether the missions assigned to them by the Commander-in-Chief are legal.

PBS News reports:

The U.S. strikes against alleged drug trafficking boats and deployments to American cities have sparked a firestorm of debate over their legality, and some service members are turning to nonprofit organizations for help.

In grainy footage from above the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean, 20 times since September, the Pentagon has shown the same thing, a flash of light and a boat allegedly carrying drugs into the United States incinerated by a U.S. military strike, in all, dozens of people killed on board the vessels.

But that is the extent of what the Trump administration has disclosed publicly, no confirmation of any drugs on board or the identities of the people killed. President Trump has justified the lethal strikes and the fog of war that's clouded them.

It seems as though PBS got a press release from "The Orders Project," an outfit run by a former Army lawyer. We're sure it's nonpartisan.

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: House Has Votes to Impeach Trump and Avoid World War III
Brett T.
We'd bet even fewer.

That's straight from The Orders Project.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

