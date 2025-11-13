Rep. Dan Goldman Says We Now Have Direct Evidence Linking Trump to Epstein's Sex-Trafficking Ring

Democrats are really going hard on those "bombshell" emails dropped by the House Oversight Democrats that placed President Donald Trump with one of Jeffrey Epstein's victims for "several hours," to which she testified that Trump had done nothing inappropriate. As we reported earlier, we already have one member of Congress spreading the debunked lie that Trump had spent his first Thanksgiving in office with Epstein. It's not like we don't have news video of the president at Mar-a-Lago and a copy of his itinerary for the day.

Rep. Dan Goldman shot a video claiming that we now have "reliable direct evidence" connecting Trump to Epstein's underage sex-trafficking ring.

We now have reliable direct evidence connecting Donald Trump to Epstein’s underage sex trafficking ring. Trump’s DOJ cover-up of Epstein’s crimes must not continue.@TheJusticeDept must release every piece of the Epstein files. No more secrets. The American people, the… pic.twitter.com/82FJXHNUKC — Rep. Dan Goldman (@RepDanGoldman) November 13, 2025

Why is there no @CommunityNotes on this? — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) November 13, 2025

There's a proposed Community Note:

• No Epstein victims have accused Trump of abuse in unsealed documents or trials (unlike Bill Clinton or Prince Andrew, mentioned in the same files). • Trump cooperated with Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer in 2009, providing info on Epstein.

I still haven’t seen any “reliable direct evidence” so how about you share that. I’ll wait. — K de Courci (@KDeCourci) November 13, 2025

@grok Is there direct evidence linking President Trump to Epstein’s underage sex trafficking ring? — 🇺🇸Ryan Moore 🇺🇸 (@ryanmoore001) November 13, 2025

@grok is there reliable direct evidence that President Trump was a participant in Jeffrey Epstein’s underage sex trafficking ring, and if not then why is a member of Congress lying about the president? — Stanley Bernfield (@stannny71) November 13, 2025

You have it but you are keeping it a secret? 🤣😂

Why didn’t the Dems vote for putting it on the floor last night when Burchett called for it?

Give me ONE good answer and I’ll give you the benefit of the doubt. — Mabel (@MabelisStable) November 13, 2025

Bruh, you had the files for 4 years under Garland. The day before the shut down ends you leak one out with zero proof. They redacted her name. She went on record and said Trump was never involved at any time. pic.twitter.com/dTcRXhPnqB — BlueMarlin47 (@BlueMarlin47) November 13, 2025

No, you don't, because there is none. If there had been, it would have been released during the Biden administration. — Phantom II (@Phantom2Phlyer) November 13, 2025

This is just a plain lie. — K J Gillenwater (@kjgillenwater) November 13, 2025

Do we? Do we really?



Gotta believe if it existed, we'd have seen it before now. — Steve Nagy (@4pt25) November 13, 2025

No, Congressman. You don't. — Bob Dog (@BobDog19006) November 13, 2025

As reliable as the Russian dossier? — Irene Armendariz-Jackson (@BorderIrene) November 13, 2025

Yet Extreme Hakeem blocked the release of it. Y’all are fucking clowns. You have nothing. — Mike V (@mikev322) November 13, 2025

Releasing 3 redacted emails that were previously released un-redacted. Holy shit you got him now. Fcking idiots. — Matt Poole (@matt63poole) November 13, 2025

There’s nothing. Yall are pathetic and grasping at straws. — Mr. Nacho (@_Lost_Explorer) November 13, 2025

Looks like someone is looking to displace Schiff as the most shameless liar in Congress. 🤥🤥🤥🤥 — CX Carrillo (@CxCarrillo5) November 13, 2025

Your blockbuster find was released back in 2011. None of it is new. You are just trying to make people think it is. You are embarrassing, a liar and a manipulator. — Kay Lynn (@kay_lynn321) November 13, 2025

God I hope you get sued into oblivion — Daggett_Chandler (@MFinMO) November 13, 2025

This reliable direct evidence is locked in a filing cabinet right next to Adam Schiff's evidence proving that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

