Rep. Dan Goldman Says We Now Have Direct Evidence Linking Trump to Epstein's Sex-Trafficking Ring

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on November 13, 2025
Twitchy

Democrats are really going hard on those "bombshell" emails dropped by the House Oversight Democrats that placed President Donald Trump with one of Jeffrey Epstein's victims for "several hours," to which she testified that Trump had done nothing inappropriate. As we reported earlier, we already have one member of Congress spreading the debunked lie that Trump had spent his first Thanksgiving in office with Epstein. It's not like we don't have news video of the president at Mar-a-Lago and a copy of his itinerary for the day.

Rep. Dan Goldman shot a video claiming that we now have "reliable direct evidence" connecting Trump to Epstein's underage sex-trafficking ring.

There's a proposed Community Note:

 •  No Epstein victims have accused Trump of abuse in unsealed documents or trials (unlike Bill Clinton or Prince Andrew, mentioned in the same files).

• Trump cooperated with Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer in 2009, providing info on Epstein.

This reliable direct evidence is locked in a filing cabinet right next to Adam Schiff's evidence proving that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

***

