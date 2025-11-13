Congressman Spreads Lie That Trump Spent First Thanksgiving in Office With Jeffrey Epstein

Wow, the House Oversight Democrats really drew attention away from the Senate Democrats caving on the government shutdown with their "bombshell" emails on Wednesday. The Democrats even dropped another email on Thursday, with Jeffrey Epstein claiming that President Donald Trump didn't have "one decent cell in his body" and described him as "dangerous." The Democrats thought that was a win.

Now we're hearing about how close the two were, with Trump spending his first Thanksgiving in office in 2017 with Epstein.

"Trump was spending oodles of time with Epstein, who was his best, maybe only, buddy. As late as 2017, he was apparently celebrating Thanksgiving together with Epstein."



✍️ Jacob Heilbrunnhttps://t.co/9L2VHxG13F — The Spectator World (@TheSpectator) November 13, 2025

Debunked already. This is all Democrats have. 😂 — Ipso Sacto (@yonloc) November 13, 2025

Does anyone do even basic factchecking now? The canard that Trump spent Thanksgiving 2017 with Epstein has been debunked a zillion times already. Why are these schmucks running with it? https://t.co/EzSoYqugYv — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) November 13, 2025

It’s all they’ve got left — Mary Frances (@maryfrances3271) November 13, 2025

Sean Casten is a representative from Illinois and has the proof:

Trump spent his first Thanksgiving after getting elected President with Jeffrey Epstein. 2017. pic.twitter.com/1CU51k8yl4 — Sean Casten (@SeanCasten) November 13, 2025

Democrats need to start being asked why they are willfully spreading lies at this point. https://t.co/Ggy1mXr5PX — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 13, 2025

A member of Congress lying about something obviously false. https://t.co/CHVUrhTXSD — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) November 13, 2025

This is false. — Brandon Cotton (@_Dinsoo) November 13, 2025

No he didn’t — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 13, 2025

I know this isn’t true. — @amuse (@amuse) November 13, 2025

This is easily disprovable

This actually proves that those emails should be ignored — Richard Arion (@RichardArion1) November 13, 2025

If only there was some way of tracking the movements and meetings of sitting presidents. We should look into that. — Kevin Berger (@KevinBerge9223) November 13, 2025

You know where he spent his first Thanksgiving as president is public information right? How gullible are you morons? pic.twitter.com/LW1UsTsvfV — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) November 13, 2025

You are a moron if you actually believe this. — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) November 13, 2025

Wow. Either you're really stupid, or you think everyone else is really stupid. — 1984 was not a textbook (@hardwurkindaddy) November 13, 2025

Where's Daniel Dale? Can we get some fact-checkers on this? This is a congressman posting this stuff.

The Democrats posted it too, but they were smart enough to delete it:

The official Democrats account just deleted this because it was a totally made up lie pic.twitter.com/4H0gulgDJk — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 13, 2025

***