VIP
Fix America’s Schools: Four Fast Reforms to Empower Our Kids and End the...
Full on BlueAnon: Bulwark Publisher Suggests Trump Had Jeffrey Epstein Killed
VIP
Is It Just Me or Has She Gotten Even More Annoying? Michelle Obama...
That's Rich: Lincoln Project Advises Keeping Trump Supporters Away From Kids This Thanksgi...
Biden Judge Slaps Down Dem Rep. McIver: No, 'Oversight' Doesn’t Mean Storming ICE...
This Really Blows! A Rambling Nancy Pelosi Is No Match for the Winds...
Sign of the Crimes: Billboard Is Telling Drivers Everything They Need to Know...
An Old Post Mocking Trump Comes Back to Bite Eric Swalwell After He's...
Tim Burchett Slams Chuck Schumer While Hilariously Hinting That AOC Is Gunning for...
Why Comedian Link Lauren Wants to Appear on The View
VIP
Socialist Seattle Mayor-Elect Wants to Force Closing Grocery Stores to Stay Open Despite...
AOC Claims Trump Supporters Secretly Tell Her They REALLY Want to be Socialists...
John Fetterman Realizes His Democrat Colleagues Are Sick & Twisted & Gavin Newsom...
X Users Resolve Elizabeth Warren and Zohran Mamdani's 'Billionaire Not Pictured' Problem f...

Congressman Spreads Lie That Trump Spent First Thanksgiving in Office With Jeffrey Epstein

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on November 13, 2025
Meme

Wow, the House Oversight Democrats really drew attention away from the Senate Democrats caving on the government shutdown with their "bombshell" emails on Wednesday. The Democrats even dropped another email on Thursday, with Jeffrey Epstein claiming that President Donald Trump didn't have "one decent cell in his body" and described him as "dangerous." The Democrats thought that was a win.

Advertisement

Now we're hearing about how close the two were, with Trump spending his first Thanksgiving in office in 2017 with Epstein.

Sean Casten is a representative from Illinois and has the proof:

Recommended

Biden Judge Slaps Down Dem Rep. McIver: No, 'Oversight' Doesn’t Mean Storming ICE Facilities
justmindy
Advertisement

Where's Daniel Dale? Can we get some fact-checkers on this? This is a congressman posting this stuff.

The Democrats posted it too, but they were smart enough to delete it:

***

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP JEFFREY EPSTEIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Judge Slaps Down Dem Rep. McIver: No, 'Oversight' Doesn’t Mean Storming ICE Facilities
justmindy
'DISGUSTING': Dan Bongino Goes Scorched Earth on Thomas Massie in BRUTAL Post About J6 Pipe Bomber
Sam J.
An Old Post Mocking Trump Comes Back to Bite Eric Swalwell After He's Referred for a Criminal Probe
Doug P.
Is It Just Me or Has She Gotten Even More Annoying? Michelle Obama DEMANDS We Respect Her Beauty
Sam J.
Sign of the Crimes: Billboard Is Telling Drivers Everything They Need to Know About Gavin Newsom
Warren Squire
That's Rich: Lincoln Project Advises Keeping Trump Supporters Away From Kids This Thanksgiving
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Biden Judge Slaps Down Dem Rep. McIver: No, 'Oversight' Doesn’t Mean Storming ICE Facilities justmindy
Advertisement