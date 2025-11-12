Man Who Bloodied TPUSA Vendor at UC Berkeley Event Identified as Jihad Dphrepaulezz

As our own Doug Powers reported earlier, San Francisco CBS affiliate KPIX reported that the Antifa-led riot outside of a Turning Point USA event at UC Berkeley on Monday night was "mostly peaceful." Here's "mostly peaceful":

🚨 BREAKING: Antifa has turned Turning Point’s event at UC Berkeley in California into an absolute WARZONE



Munitions are being lit on fire by Antifa while attendees are rushed into the venue



ENOUGH! ANTIFA’S REIGN OF TERROR MUST END! pic.twitter.com/AeLbVCNh2u — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 11, 2025

As we also reported, a fight broke out between a protester and a TPUSA T-shirt vendor wearing a red Charlie Kirk "Freedom" T-shirt. Allegedly, the protester stole the man's cross necklace and ran off with it, which led to a chase that ended up in a fight, with onlookers taunting the bloodied TPUSA supporter with calls of, "Hey, white boy, you're bleeding. Hey, white boy, what the f**k happened?"

In this video, you can clearly see the protester trying to hide his face from the camera.

BREAKING: Two have been arrested outside of the TPUSA event at UC Berkeley after a Trump supporter and ANTIFA member started brawling



The Trump supporter was left bloodied ANTIFA members tried to “de-arrest” their comrade



Huge ANTIFA presence tonight:

pic.twitter.com/CERfmVg7fg — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) November 11, 2025

Trying to hide his face didn't do much good, as he's been identified as Jihad Dphrepaulezz. That's right … his name is Jihad.

A Muslim far-left extremist who severely beat a TPUSA attendee on the face after robbing him at UC Berkeley has been identified as Jihad Dphrepaulezz.



The 25-year-old listed @CAPublicHealth as his employer. Dphrepaulezz is a rapper known as "A.R. The Believer." He tried… https://t.co/dRA0r3X0Fa pic.twitter.com/P87w60iebJ — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 11, 2025

The post continues:

… desperately to hide his face from the cameras after his disguise was pulled off. He came to the attack wearing gloves. Dphrepaulezz attends the Lighthouse Mosque in Oakland, Calif.

We think Ngo might have the rapper thing wrong. The only reference we could find on "A.R. The Believer" was in a high school newspaper, and his name is Abdur Rahman Hassan.

We can't confirm this 100 percent, but it sounds like a Muslim far-left extremist grabbed the cross necklace off the neck of the TPUSA supporter, which led to a chase and the fight that left the white boy bleeding.

Terrible — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 12, 2025

His first name is “Jihad”? — Skylark (@skylark1984) November 12, 2025

Same first name as the Muslim that attacked the synagogue in Manchester, UK. We were told it was a rare name for a Muslim, by, I think, our Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmoud — REMIGRATION 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@CultureShockTh) November 12, 2025

There is no way that name is real — Heather ‘Jenn Fir’ Jones 🌲 (@jnnfir) November 12, 2025

Legacy Media: mostly peaceful — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) November 12, 2025

I’m sure Bondi and Kash are on it👎🏿 — MAGA’s the fix (@Honesttruthman) November 12, 2025

Harmeet K. Dhillon said she was on it. Let's hope there are consequences.

Assault masked as activism is unacceptable. Calls for real accountability. — Tina (@Tina22_2) November 12, 2025

Don’t worry they will let him out without bail in an hour. — TheJW (@GingerStache) November 12, 2025

Worse than terrible. A civilized society mustn’t tolerate this behavior. — Goose (@renegoupillaud) November 12, 2025

Works for city government... Dear god — Lee Kuan Yimby (@LeeKuanYimby) November 12, 2025

With a name like Jihad, who couldn’t see that coming? 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Rich G (@richgoingstrong) November 11, 2025

“Jihad”



Shocker — The Flag Guy (@TheFlagGuy_) November 11, 2025

Come on, now. We were all assured after 9/11 that jihad referred to an internal struggle to adhere to the Muslim faith.

Of course the violent criminal is already out on bail.



And I love how the Berkeley scanner buries the lead waaaaaaaaaaay down lol…



“Authorities said he attacked a vendor selling Charlie Kirk merchandise and snatched a chain from around his neck.



“Initially, the vendor was… — Myrtle (@MyrtlesGirdles) November 12, 2025

The post continues:

… also arrested because police believed the fight stemmed from mutual combat, but he was released when they learned what actually happened, BPD said. He was taken to Alta Bates Hospital for medical treatment. As of publication time, Dphrepaulezz had already bailed out of jail.”

According to The Berkeley Scanner:

Some of the chants celebrated Charlie Kirk's assassination two months ago ("When fascists come and cause a wreck, they get a bullet in their neck") and urged his followers to "join him 6 feet underground." Protesters also chanted "death to America" and described the U.S. as a "fascist state" and a "terror state."

Of course. Mostly peaceful.

