Man Who Bloodied TPUSA Vendor at UC Berkeley Event Identified as Jihad Dphrepaulezz

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on November 12, 2025
TPUSA

As our own Doug Powers reported earlier, San Francisco CBS affiliate KPIX reported that the Antifa-led riot outside of a Turning Point USA event at UC Berkeley on Monday night was "mostly peaceful." Here's "mostly peaceful":

As we also reported, a fight broke out between a protester and a TPUSA T-shirt vendor wearing a red Charlie Kirk "Freedom" T-shirt. Allegedly, the protester stole the man's cross necklace and ran off with it, which led to a chase that ended up in a fight, with onlookers taunting the bloodied TPUSA supporter with calls of, "Hey, white boy, you're bleeding. Hey, white boy, what the f**k happened?"

In this video, you can clearly see the protester trying to hide his face from the camera.

Trying to hide his face didn't do much good, as he's been identified as Jihad Dphrepaulezz. That's right … his name is Jihad.

The post continues:

… desperately to hide his face from the cameras after his disguise was pulled off. He came to the attack wearing gloves.

Dphrepaulezz attends the Lighthouse Mosque in Oakland, Calif.

We think Ngo might have the rapper thing wrong. The only reference we could find on "A.R. The Believer" was in a high school newspaper, and his name is Abdur Rahman Hassan.

We can't confirm this 100 percent, but it sounds like a Muslim far-left extremist grabbed the cross necklace off the neck of the TPUSA supporter, which led to a chase and the fight that left the white boy bleeding.

Harmeet K. Dhillon said she was on it. Let's hope there are consequences.

Come on, now. We were all assured after 9/11 that jihad referred to an internal struggle to adhere to the Muslim faith.

The post continues:

… also arrested because police believed the fight stemmed from mutual combat, but he was released when they learned what actually happened, BPD said. He was taken to Alta Bates Hospital for medical treatment.

As of publication time, Dphrepaulezz had already bailed out of jail.”

According to The Berkeley Scanner:

Some of the chants celebrated Charlie Kirk's assassination two months ago ("When fascists come and cause a wreck, they get a bullet in their neck") and urged his followers to "join him 6 feet underground."

Protesters also chanted "death to America" and described the U.S. as a "fascist state" and a "terror state."

Of course. Mostly peaceful.

***

