Eric Swalwell Should Have Known Better Than to Jump on the Epstein ‘Bombshell’

Rep. Eric Swalwell is not a smart man, even though he thought he was enough of a political powerhouse to run for president in the 2020 election. So when the Democrats on Wednesday leaked to the press emails between Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell naming President Donald Trump, it was off to the races. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt challenged the media to ask why the Democrats had redacted the name of Trump's "victim." Was it because Virginia Giuffre had cleared President Trump of any wrongful conduct in a sworn deposition?

Democrats and Never Trumpers on X claimed that the emails proved Trump was a pedophile because he'd "spent hours" at Epstein's house with Giuffre.

Swalwell should have known better not to pounce on this story, but as we said, he's not a smart man. If he were, he would have seen the backlash coming from a mile away.

If Trump had sex with an underaged girl, should he still be our President? https://t.co/W4WbuTA4kG — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 12, 2025

Swalwell set himself up for a huge ratio with that "if."

If Eric Swalwell had sex with a Chinese spy (of which there is far more evidence) should he still be in Congress? — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) November 12, 2025

If a Congressman had sex with a Chinese spy, should they still be in Congress? — Jason Buttrill (@JasonButtrill) November 12, 2025

But he didn’t. But I do think that if a congressman was involved with a Chinese spy he shouldn’t be serving — Jerry Redfearn (@RedfearnsTake) November 12, 2025

This is obviously engagement farming. He knows he’s gonna get raked for this. Yet here we are. — John Bachman (@JohnFBachman) November 12, 2025

My guy you not only were part of a Chinese honey pot operation but you brought her to Congress. You still have a clearance, you may want to sit this one out. — 🇺🇸🏴‍☠️ John Pelfrey 🏴‍☠️🇺🇸 (@NOQTRGVN) November 12, 2025

Nothing in the email said anything even remotely like that. — TwittsEnd ™ (@twittsend) November 12, 2025

The famous Sherlock Holmes clue “the dog that didn’t bark” comes from Arthur Conan Doyle’s 1892 story Silver Blaze. A racehorse vanishes at night, but the guard dog stays silent.



In plain English: when a “dog doesn’t bark,” it means the absence of an expected reaction. Epstein pic.twitter.com/pMJI1qL3zF — @Djsmith*56 (@DarrylJ1956) November 12, 2025

So you took the words "knew" and transformed it into Trump having sex with underaged girls..🤨



You're an idiot — Weapon X (@Mikal_Dmon) November 12, 2025

You forgot to say it was Trump who alerted law enforcement about what Epstein was doing. — Mark Wildman, PhD (@mark_wildman2) November 12, 2025

Just like you showed poor judgement sleeping with a communist Chinese spy, you show poor judgment retweeting emails that could be as fake as W’s National Guard records.



The bigger question is; should someone with such poor judgment still be a member of congress? — Adam Piersen (@AdamPiersen) November 12, 2025

We have evidence of Swalwell's involvement with a Chinese spy. He absolutely should not still be in Congress. And yet here we are, with Fang Fang's boyfriend still trying to bring Trump down.

***

