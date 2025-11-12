Eric Swalwell Should Have Known Better Than to Jump on the Epstein ‘Bombshell’

John Cleese Deletes Post About Trump and the ‘Tomb of the Unknown Loser’
Brett T. | 7:00 PM on November 12, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Rep. Eric Swalwell is not a smart man, even though he thought he was enough of a political powerhouse to run for president in the 2020 election. So when the Democrats on Wednesday leaked to the press emails between Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell naming President Donald Trump, it was off to the races. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt challenged the media to ask why the Democrats had redacted the name of Trump's "victim." Was it because Virginia Giuffre had cleared President Trump of any wrongful conduct in a sworn deposition?

Democrats and Never Trumpers on X claimed that the emails proved Trump was a pedophile because he'd "spent hours" at Epstein's house with Giuffre.

Swalwell should have known better not to pounce on this story, but as we said, he's not a smart man. If he were, he would have seen the backlash coming from a mile away.

Swalwell set himself up for a huge ratio with that "if."

We have evidence of Swalwell's involvement with a Chinese spy. He absolutely should not still be in Congress. And yet here we are, with Fang Fang's boyfriend still trying to bring Trump down.

***

 

DONALD TRUMP ERIC SWALWELL JEFFREY EPSTEIN

