When Jake Tapper Said the J6 Pipe Bomber Was a ‘White Man’ and Then This Happened

Jake Tapper had an interesting description of the DC Pipe Bomb suspect on his show today. Apparently, his eyesight is failing him as he ages.

Jake Tapper identified the J6 pipe bomb suspect as a “30-Year-old white man.”



Idk about you but this guy does not look white to me. pic.twitter.com/Pcexq2OGlm — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 5, 2025

Advertisement

Hmmm ... that does not look like a white man, even one with a good spray tan.

Looks like Jake Tapper “missed the story”… again!



Will he correct the record and admit that he made a huge mistake? Or will he just save his explanation for his next book? https://t.co/2sw4hN075w — Titania (@Titania977) December 5, 2025

Will Jake retract and correct? Stay tuned!

Hey @jaketapper guess what is trending? “white man” is so it leads back to YOU! https://t.co/vhC31mNoqV — Sweet Polly Purebred (@shesova) December 5, 2025

Crazy people watch that channel https://t.co/LcNllvc5Ne — krockies (@14o914o9) December 5, 2025

Or people in airports.

Fake Tapper cannot be serious. On CNN, white is black, and black is white. This is absurd. https://t.co/i5DG8aq9gL — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 5, 2025

Earlier this week Barack Obama said the mainstream media still does a great job of just reporting the facts and then Jake Tapper goes out and does this https://t.co/gYsXWA1gns — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) December 5, 2025

To Obama, they do a great job. They cover for him and his political party, after all.

Heard about this @jaketapper on @JesseBWatters tonight. What don’t you understand about black and white skin color? https://t.co/vhC31mNWgt — Sweet Polly Purebred (@shesova) December 5, 2025

Um, Jake ... they are laughing AT you, not with you.

CNN is just parody at this point 🥸 https://t.co/RV6lxW9SDL — Kristin (@meandmythree) December 5, 2025

This is a great example of how you know the people like Jake Tapper—who bemoaned the absentee and lying media for their treatment of Joe Biden—are liars and have and had no intention of ever pretending to be honest or dealing in truth. https://t.co/X41EjmGA87 — 𝕻𝖚𝖓𝖎𝖘𝖍𝖊𝖉 𝕮𝖆𝖙𝖍𝖔𝖑𝖎𝖈 ♰ 🐝 (@RoxboroughTrash) December 5, 2025

He identifies as white https://t.co/BvOLdnjnXj — Dave (@DaveHinArizona) December 5, 2025

Oh, obviously.

I mean, I bet he talks White https://t.co/coOf4UEvCG — Magills (@magills_) December 5, 2025

Maybe his 'gait' is white according to Jake.

Tapper calls the pipe bomber, white. You’re not in Kansas anymore Toto. You’re in the Soviet Republic of America. @jaketapper is a communist propagandist. https://t.co/4mHpRYX6XB — Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁 💪🏻 (@pepesgrandma) December 5, 2025

Advertisement

The MSM is just an arm of the democrat party. Jake Tapper, you are no journalist, just a propaganda pusher! https://t.co/yr26rzUZ4J — Healthy Scratch (@pohladpocketpr2) December 5, 2025

Have you ever told the truth, @jaketapper ? Even as a child? https://t.co/Bj8bNGUYn6 — Bill Hennessy | role player on winning team (@theBillHennessy) December 5, 2025

Is CNN really trying to pull this off? https://t.co/CLXnWGDsRV — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) December 5, 2025

It appears that way.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.