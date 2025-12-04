When Jake Tapper Said the J6 Pipe Bomber Was a ‘White Man’ and Then This Happened

Bulwark’s Tim Miller Applauds Jamie Raskin’s Investigation Into Trump's 60 Minutes Intervi...
justmindy
justmindy | 9:40 PM on December 04, 2025
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Jake Tapper had an interesting description of the DC Pipe Bomb suspect on his show today. Apparently, his eyesight is failing him as he ages. 

Hmmm ... that does not look like a white man, even one with a good spray tan.

Will Jake retract and correct? Stay tuned!

Or people in airports. 

To Obama, they do a great job. They cover for him and his political party, after all. 

Um, Jake ... they are laughing AT you, not with you. 

Oh, obviously. 

Maybe his 'gait' is white according to Jake.

It appears that way.

