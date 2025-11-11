UK: St. George’s Flags Are Creating ‘No Go’ Zones for NHS Workers

Jasmine Crockett Says Her Big Mouth Requires a Bigger Security Detail but She...
Brett T. | 11:00 PM on November 11, 2025
AP Photo/Tim Ireland

Hi, it's me, Twitchy's U.K. correspondent, back with more news from across the pond. I've written before about Operation: Raise the Colours, in which Brits fly the English flag from lightposts and flagpoles and paint white roundabouts with the colors of the Cross of St. George flag. It's caused a huge controversy in England, as liberals feel that flying the English flag is tantamount to telling Muslim migrants, you're not welcome here. 

As I reported back in September, an estimated 150,000 people turned out in London for bad-boy Tommy Robinson's "Unite the Kingdom" rally, proudly carrying the Cross of St. George and the Union Jack. Sayeeda Warsi of the House of Lords called in to LBC News to condemn all of the "bigots" flying the Cross of Saint George, calling them all "knuckle-dragging racists." Prime Minister Keir Starmer posted that he flies the English flag at his residence, but he hates for the flag to be "devalued" by using it to divide. So, fly the flag, but don't fly it.

As I reported, the "controversy" reached the popular "Good Morning Britain" program, which brought on Kehinde Andrews, Professor of Black Studies at Birmingham University, to explain that the problem isn't just that the "far-right" has co-opted the flags … the flags themselves represent colonialism and racism. "The English and U.K. flags represent colonisers, racism, and the far-right. They're about whiteness, not patriotism," he explained, while suggesting England adopt a new flag that's more multicultural. "They tell immigrants that they shouldn't be here."

On Thursday, Sky News reported that St. George's flags were creating "no-go zones" for NHS workers.

Sky News reports:

The flying of St George's flags across the country are creating "no-go" zones for NHS staff, with some facing frequent abuse, health bosses have warned.

Several NHS trust chief executives and leaders have said staff feel intimidated by the national symbols, including when they make home visits.

"We saw during the time when the flags went up — our staff, who are a large minority of black and Asian staff, feeling deliberately intimidated.

"It felt like the flags were up creating no-go zones. That's what it felt like to them.

 If you can't fly your own country's flag without being called a knuckle-dragging racist, you've been conquered.

Why wouldn't "asylum-seekers" who've been welcomed into the country be proud to fly the flag themselves?

