Stand-Up Comedian Tells Dems How to Fix Their Messaging Problem With One Joke

The Democrats know they have messaging problems. It's what they blame whenever things don't go their way; the messaging just didn't get across … it's never their policies.

Advertisement

POLITICO has a piece on Tuesday about a former White House speechwriter who now works as a stand-up comedian, and he has the one joke that might hold the key to their messaging problem.

PERSPECTIVE: A standup comedian just showed Democrats how to fix their messaging problems and one joke might hold the key, writes David Litt, a former White House speechwriter who now works as a comedy writer.https://t.co/36VMlOOYIq — POLITICO (@politico) November 11, 2025

Comedian David Litt, currently the head writer for Funny or Die, spills the beans:

[Gianmarco] Soresi isn’t a political comedian, but he wears his left-leaning heart on his sleeve — he recently headlined a Zohran Mamdani rally. His audiences tend to be equally progressive. I would suspect the total number of Trump voters who attended the Thief of Joy taping, at Los Angeles’ Elysian theater, was zero. So it comes as a surprise when, with about 15 minutes left to go in his special, he lowers his voice and adopts a confessional tone: “I have a joke that I’m going to say later tonight, and that joke uses the term ‘illegal immigrant.’” He pauses to let this fact sink in. “And listen, I’ve had progressive friends who have pulled me aside and said, ‘Hey, you should reconsider that. It’s a hurtful phrase, it implies that someone’s existence is illegal. … And I listened to them. I’m not an asshole about this stuff. I went around the country, and Canada, and Australia, using the term ‘undocumented immigrant.’ And you know what happened? Stopped getting laughs. So I had to go back to my progressive friends and be like, ‘I’m sorry. Unlike you guys, I have to win the popular vote.’”

That's not even Litt's favorite "joke" from Soresi's YouTube video.

Litt says he "can’t think of a better way to sum up the predicament facing Trump’s opponents with the midterms a little more than one year away. Too often, and frequently with the best of intentions, Democratic politicians and staff use words and phrases that voters do not."

Who the fuck writes this shit? — just some guy (@PhxSnw) November 11, 2025

The Democratic Party is a joke, so that makes total sense — quodscripsi is doing grand, how about you? (@thoughtsofquod) November 11, 2025

Jesus Christ this is so pathetic

and the fact that Politico thinks this is an actual flex is so embarrassing

🤣 — Abri (@abriNotMe77) November 11, 2025

Democrats just spent a decade calling their opponents NAZI'S.



I dont think a joke is going to do the trick. — Freedom of Press (@mywitsendalso) November 11, 2025

Eye roll 🙄 — Patriotinwaiting (@1patriotwaiting) November 11, 2025

"No, I’m not suggesting that progressives run around the country yelling about 'illegals,'" Litt clarifies. Then what?

Advertisement

Might be time to go home, pour a drink and realize no amount of gaslighting is going to fix. What's wrong with the Democrats: radical leftism.

MAGA — Fp Pro (@Sprintracer4) November 11, 2025

***

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.