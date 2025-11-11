Jasmine Crockett Says Her Big Mouth Requires a Bigger Security Detail but She...
Pete Buttigieg Will Deal With President Trump’s Assessment of His Work Later

Stand-Up Comedian Tells Dems How to Fix Their Messaging Problem With One Joke

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on November 11, 2025
The Democrats know they have messaging problems. It's what they blame whenever things don't go their way; the messaging just didn't get across … it's never their policies.

POLITICO has a piece on Tuesday about a former White House speechwriter who now works as a stand-up comedian, and he has the one joke that might hold the key to their messaging problem.

Comedian David Litt, currently the head writer for Funny or Die,  spills the beans:

[Gianmarco] Soresi isn’t a political comedian, but he wears his left-leaning heart on his sleeve — he recently headlined a Zohran Mamdani rally. His audiences tend to be equally progressive. I would suspect the total number of Trump voters who attended the Thief of Joy taping, at Los Angeles’ Elysian theater, was zero. So it comes as a surprise when, with about 15 minutes left to go in his special, he lowers his voice and adopts a confessional tone:

“I have a joke that I’m going to say later tonight, and that joke uses the term ‘illegal immigrant.’”

He pauses to let this fact sink in.

“And listen, I’ve had progressive friends who have pulled me aside and said, ‘Hey, you should reconsider that. It’s a hurtful phrase, it implies that someone’s existence is illegal. … And I listened to them. I’m not an asshole about this stuff. I went around the country, and Canada, and Australia, using the term ‘undocumented immigrant.’ And you know what happened? Stopped getting laughs. So I had to go back to my progressive friends and be like, ‘I’m sorry. Unlike you guys, I have to win the popular vote.’”

That's not even Litt's favorite "joke" from Soresi's YouTube video.

Litt says he "can’t think of a better way to sum up the predicament facing Trump’s opponents with the midterms a little more than one year away. Too often, and frequently with the best of intentions, Democratic politicians and staff use words and phrases that voters do not."

"No, I’m not suggesting that progressives run around the country yelling about 'illegals,'" Litt clarifies. Then what?

