Pete Buttigieg Will Deal With President Trump’s Assessment of His Work Later

The Bulwark posted this clip of President Donald Trump in the Oval Office talking to reporters, so you know they think it makes him look bad. Trump told reporters that travel would be better than before, when a man named Boot-edge-edge was Transportation Secretary under President Joe Biden and tried to patch together air traffic control systems.

Trump: "We had a guy named Buttigieg. Boot-edge-edge they say is the best way. Just say two 'edges' like off the edge of a cliff — which is where they were taking us, by the way." pic.twitter.com/rCgaEiYWt6 — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) November 10, 2025

Man turned a name into a whole stand-up routine mid-speech 💀🎤 — khusi (@0xkhus) November 11, 2025

He’s so clever. The bon mots drop from his lips as sweetly as the sugared sonnets of Shakespeare. — Doug Borton (@BortonDoug) November 10, 2025

"Off the edge of a cliff" is a brilliant improvisation.

Greatest president of all time and it isn't close — Emperor Trump (@Buck_Fiden__) November 11, 2025

Pete Butigieg caught the clip and said that he'd deal with it later, as he was busy making dinner for the kiddos.

Just getting dinner onto the table for the kiddos, will deal with this later. https://t.co/ZP4m3VtFEW — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) November 10, 2025

Same strategy you had on fixing the Air Traffic Control system https://t.co/x0nhCa0Txm — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) November 10, 2025

Remarkably, "will deal with this later" is exactly how Pete Buttigieg did his work as Secretary of Transportation — Chris Bray (@a_chrisbray) November 11, 2025

A train carrying hazardous chemicals jumped the tracks in East Palestine, Ohio … he'd deal with that later. Much later.

Buttigieg as Transportation Secretary once went on paternity leave for months and didn’t bother to let anyone know at the height of a supply chain crisis. True story. https://t.co/wujT2Tpx9J — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 11, 2025

Deal with it like you dealt with everything as “transportation secretary”? 😂 — Based Bandita (@BasedBandita) November 11, 2025

You've never dealt with anything in a timely manner, so no rush. For most of your term, we forgot you actually had a job in the Biden administration. — Jewhadi™ (@JewhadiTM) November 11, 2025

We are good bud. Have a nice evening. — David Whitley Jr (@dwhitley74) November 10, 2025

No need to "deal with it." We're good with what Trump said.

Trump is just the best!! You are off a cliff. 😂😂 — JenZ (@MrsZMBA) November 11, 2025

Or under a racist overpass.

