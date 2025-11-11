Shutdown SOS: Dem Summer Lee Says Legacy Media Isn't Supporting Her Party, Laughably...
Jimmy Kimmel Told His Son That Yes, Trump Had Suspended His Show
Pete Buttigieg Will Deal With President Trump’s Assessment of His Work Later
‘Hey White Boy, You’re Bleeding’: Fight Breaks Out at Chaotic TPUSA Campus Event
US ‘Quietly Removes’ Memorial to Black WWII Veterans
Scott Jennings Just OWNS Ana Navarro for Claiming Democrats Are Too KIND to...
Schumer Makes History As Most Hated Democrat
Ron Wyden Put on Uber-BLAST After Spewing WHOPPER of a Lie About What...
John Fetterman Isn't ABOUT to Take Any Crap From Sunny Hostin for Opening...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: FINAL HOURS! The Dems Caved, Don't Miss Out!
Tish Hyman Lights Sen. Scott Wiener UP in BRUTAL Takedown for FAILING to...
SHE Got Played! Kamala Harris Claims SHE Was Playing '3-D Chess' Against Trump...
VIP
*SNORT* Hakeem Jeffries Will HATE This Compliment From Richard Grenell (But You Will...
WOW --> We Could Watch Little Dickie Durbin Throw His Own Party UNDER...

Krystal Ball: Actual ICE Demons Dump Pepper Spray on a One-Year-Old Baby

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on November 11, 2025
Twitchy

According to the original poster, ICE "poured a large canister" of pepper spray into a car, hitting a one-year-old babyOh. We didn't think pepper spray came in large canisters that you poured, but we weren't there, so what do we know?

Advertisement

The post continues:

… "We got the family to Lawndale Christian Health Center for care and support."

The incident occurred outside Sam's Club near 26th Street and Ogden Avenue in Cicero, Illinois.

#DemsUnited

By the time the story got to former MSNBC host Krystal Ball, the demonic ICE agents had dumped pepper spray right on the baby.

Matt, who filmed this video, says it happened just like that. You know, Matt.

Recommended

John Fetterman Isn't ABOUT to Take Any Crap From Sunny Hostin for Opening the Gov, Shuts Her Down (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Here's DHS's account:

The post continues:

… When rioters impede law enforcement operations they are putting officers, themselves, and others in danger.

Advertisement

But Matt …

We certainly don't see a large canister of pepper spray being dumped on a baby, as Ball claims.

***

 

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Fetterman Isn't ABOUT to Take Any Crap From Sunny Hostin for Opening the Gov, Shuts Her Down (Watch)
Sam J.
‘Hey White Boy, You’re Bleeding’: Fight Breaks Out at Chaotic TPUSA Campus Event
Brett T.
Shutdown SOS: Dem Summer Lee Says Legacy Media Isn't Supporting Her Party, Laughably Claims Help Is Rare
Warren Squire
Scott Jennings Just OWNS Ana Navarro for Claiming Democrats Are Too KIND to Watch Americans Suffer (Vid)
Sam J.
US ‘Quietly Removes’ Memorial to Black WWII Veterans
Brett T.
Pete Buttigieg Will Deal With President Trump’s Assessment of His Work Later
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

John Fetterman Isn't ABOUT to Take Any Crap From Sunny Hostin for Opening the Gov, Shuts Her Down (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement