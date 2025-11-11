Krystal Ball: Actual ICE Demons Dump Pepper Spray on a One-Year-Old Baby

According to the original poster, ICE "poured a large canister" of pepper spray into a car, hitting a one-year-old babyOh. We didn't think pepper spray came in large canisters that you poured, but we weren't there, so what do we know?

ICE pours large canister of pepper spray directly into family car—hitting 1-year-old baby.



"They were simply shopping at Sam's Club," said Matt, who filmed this video.



"ICE agents drove by and sprayed pepper spray directly inside—where their baby and 16-year-old sister sat."… pic.twitter.com/g0iHu1qja3 — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) November 9, 2025

The post continues:

… "We got the family to Lawndale Christian Health Center for care and support." The incident occurred outside Sam's Club near 26th Street and Ogden Avenue in Cicero, Illinois. #DemsUnited

By the time the story got to former MSNBC host Krystal Ball, the demonic ICE agents had dumped pepper spray right on the baby.

They dumped pepper spray on a 1 year old baby. Demons. Actual demons. https://t.co/itTm9NNR6A — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) November 10, 2025

Matt, who filmed this video, says it happened just like that. You know, Matt.

You have too big of an account to lie like this. — Matt 🇺🇸 🏴‍☠️sports, space, small govt (@321and713) November 11, 2025

Literally didn’t happen. — Sólionath (@Anarseldain) November 10, 2025

So you had your phone out record at the exact moment a black vehicle drove by and sprayed mace in your conveniently opened window.... pic.twitter.com/hpPV4ObW8G — FED-UP TEXAN (@UnicornSpit3) November 10, 2025

Can’t wait for the real story to come out. — FeechPeach (@FeechPeach) November 10, 2025

Here's DHS's account:

DHS LAW ENFORCEMENT DOES NOT PEPPER SPRAY CHILDREN.



Here are the FACTS: during an operation rioters began throwing objects at agents and blocking the road. This did NOT occur in a Sam’s Club parking lot. Border Patrol deployed crowd control measures, and safely cleared the area.… https://t.co/d1jXBfWTZg — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) November 10, 2025

The post continues:

… When rioters impede law enforcement operations they are putting officers, themselves, and others in danger.

Figured there was another side that does not fit media narrative — Larry Prescott (@JinnRunner) November 11, 2025

The pro-illegal rioters are now using Hamas tactics.



Kids as human shields and fodder for media simp stories. — NormieUtah (@NormieUtah) November 11, 2025

I don't even know why ya'll are bothering with these anymore. They're basically the side who cries wolf.



Ya'll don't get paid enough. But thanks for all you do. — Infinitelystrange (@LaurieH93150160) November 11, 2025

Ok, let's take a step back. I watched the video. No where do I see that the vehicle being claimed to be DHS is a ICE vehicle. It could be any random persons. I have yet to see ICE use this type of vehicle to conduct a raid. Verify before jumping off the ledge. — A M (@AM871949ranlil) November 11, 2025

But Matt …

pic.twitter.com/I0rDP955Pk — Bootay is more important than drinking water (@SimorTheLast) November 11, 2025

Are you saying the video is fake? I don’t recall seeing the child pepper sprayed. — Eye of Balor (@Eye_of_Balor) November 10, 2025

We certainly don't see a large canister of pepper spray being dumped on a baby, as Ball claims.

***

