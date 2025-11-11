Jimmy Kimmel Told His Son That Yes, Trump Had Suspended His Show

Poor Jimmy Kimmel. He was suspended for what, four days, after claiming on air that MAGA had spent all weekend trying to convince people that Charlie Kirk's assassin wasn't one of their own. He came back unapologetic and perhaps even more anti-Trump than before, seeing as he and his kids blame President Donald Trump for the network suspending him over an outrageous and false statement.

According to Variety, Kimmel's daughter cried when she heard about the show's suspension.

Jimmy Kimmel and his wife told their children ABC had suspended his show and "our daughter immediately burst into tears. And she said, ‘I’ll sell my Labubus.'”



Their son Billy asked if “the president had done this” and they both replied, “Yes."https://t.co/u8ZOxBWdLZ — Variety (@Variety) November 10, 2025

I’m having difficulty believing this is real, and I do this sort of thing for a living. https://t.co/oWwo6n0aka — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) November 10, 2025

😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 11, 2025

And then someone yelled “this is MAGA country!” and threw a subway sandwich at them — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 10, 2025

My 8-year-old son Jasper held a LaCroix stand to raise money for Jimmy so his daughter could keep her Labubus. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 10, 2025

Jasper is a treasure.

This is hysterical. — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 11, 2025

Omg, how ridiculous. People buy this crap. 😂 — Great Plains Cat (@HeartlandRaised) November 11, 2025

Kimmel's net worth is something like $50 million, so we don't think his daughter needed to worry about selling her Labubus.

Well, I wish Trump could take credit for it, but I think it was more his shitty ratings and his alienating a bunch of affiliates by celebrating the brutal assassination of an American citizen. — Tim Tribbett DVM (@tntDVM) November 11, 2025

So they actively lie to their children? That isn't something I would be blasting all over the place... — Sgt_Mac87 (@Sgt_Mac87) November 10, 2025

This is worse than the Holocaust. I'm literally shaking — Peace (@Necr0n_99) November 10, 2025

Bullish!t — Brian Marino (@byron_marino) November 11, 2025

Considering who you’re talking about I actually believe this happened. — Robert Von Allan (@CottonsRevenge) November 11, 2025

If this were true, it shows they are really shitty parents — Cryssie (@CryssieGA) November 11, 2025

The president canceled my show and now we're all going to starve!

This didn't happen. — MIKE LEACH (@michaelaleach) November 11, 2025

Easier to make up a story like this than to admit your show is unfunny and bleeding money. — David Willford (@Dave_Willford) November 10, 2025

There was nothing funny about his Charlie Kirk "joke."

