Jimmy Kimmel Told His Son That Yes, Trump Had Suspended His Show

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on November 11, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Poor Jimmy Kimmel. He was suspended for what, four days, after claiming on air that MAGA had spent all weekend trying to convince people that Charlie Kirk's assassin wasn't one of their own. He came back unapologetic and perhaps even more anti-Trump than before, seeing as he and his kids blame President Donald Trump for the network suspending him over an outrageous and false statement.

According to Variety, Kimmel's daughter cried when she heard about the show's suspension.

Jasper is a treasure.

Kimmel's net worth is something like $50 million, so we don't think his daughter needed to worry about selling her Labubus.

The president canceled my show and now we're all going to starve!

There was nothing funny about his Charlie Kirk "joke."

