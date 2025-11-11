‘Hey White Boy, You’re Bleeding’: Fight Breaks Out at Chaotic TPUSA Campus Event

Turning Point USA held an event on the campus of UC Berkeley on Monday night, and there were probably more protesters than attendees. Police broke up a fight between a protester and a man wearing a red Charlie Kirk "Freedom" T-shirt. For some reason, the TPUSA supporter was mocked for being white (language warning):
BREAKING: Two have been arrested outside of the TPUSA event at UC Berkeley after a Trump supporter and ANTIFA member started brawling— Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) November 11, 2025
The Trump supporter was left bloodied ANTIFA members tried to “de-arrest” their comrade
Huge ANTIFA presence tonight:
pic.twitter.com/CERfmVg7fg
Here's a longer clip giving the full context of the incident:
FULL CLIP: Footage from before and after a melee broke out between Antifa militants and a Trump supporter outside the "This Is The Turning Point" campus tour stop at UC Berkeley.@Savsays | @TPUSA https://t.co/MGIlYUvOLE pic.twitter.com/MK4dC888ov— FRONTLINES TPUSA (@FrontlinesTPUSA) November 11, 2025
Nice crowd, huh?
“What happened, white boy? Hey white boy, what the f**k happened?”— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 11, 2025
Realize. Where. We. Are. https://t.co/dIlDGpavsu pic.twitter.com/anPKev2lIe
This will only happen more often if it's not made brutally clear it's unacceptable.— snarkyslang (@snarkyslang) November 11, 2025
These people are feeling emboldened. They need to be humbled in a big way or they will keep going.— captive dreamer (@avaricum777) November 11, 2025
And here's a video of the fight from another angle. Andy Ngo reports that a far-left extremist stole the man's necklace, who tried to take it back.
UC Berkeley (Nov. 10) — A far-left extremist stole a conservative man's necklace & then punched him repeatedly in the face when he tried to take it back outside the TPUSA event. The victim was bloodied, and the leftists racially mocked him for being white.pic.twitter.com/n5aaiU75mG— Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 11, 2025
As Hernandez reported, there was a huge Antifa presence, and it wasn't peaceful:
🚨 BREAKING: Antifa has turned Turning Point’s event at UC Berkeley in California into an absolute WARZONE— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 11, 2025
Munitions are being lit on fire by Antifa while attendees are rushed into the venue
ENOUGH! ANTIFA’S REIGN OF TERROR MUST END! pic.twitter.com/AeLbVCNh2u
That video caught the attention of Harmeet Dhillon, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice.
We saw all of this at Berkeley back in 2017. @UCBerkeley was sued, and settled the case.— AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) November 11, 2025
The @CivilRights will investigate what happened here, and I see several issues of serious concern regarding campus and local security and Antifa’s ability to operate with impunity in CA. https://t.co/aN7JzouXwl
Thank you, Harmeet. A security failure at the university, local and state level perhaps. As an added bonus, are they aiding & abetting a domestic t*errorist organization?— KrisNVnmiP (@SophieMae1022) November 11, 2025
Here's a video of attendees being verbally abused while being escorted out of the event by police:
UC BERKELEY- A woman holds her two daughters as she tries to rush them through the screaming crowd of masked ANTIFA members that are screaming at every attendee who leaves tonight’s event.— FRONTLINES TPUSA (@FrontlinesTPUSA) November 11, 2025
ANTIFA protesters blocked every entrance and then began running to swarm attendees after… pic.twitter.com/nP81TPaKsr
This is not okay. Whatever laws have to be passed, whatever policies, procedures, or executive orders … this must stop.— Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) November 11, 2025
Smash Antifa. https://t.co/BWMMxFeR1z
Nice keffiyeh facemasks.
