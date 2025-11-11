‘Hey White Boy, You’re Bleeding’: Fight Breaks Out at Chaotic TPUSA Campus Event

Pete Buttigieg Will Deal With President Trump’s Assessment of His Work Later
Brett T. | 4:30 PM on November 11, 2025
TPUSA

Turning Point USA held an event on the campus of UC Berkeley on Monday night, and there were probably more protesters than attendees. Police broke up a fight between a protester and a man wearing a red Charlie Kirk "Freedom" T-shirt. For some reason, the TPUSA supporter was mocked for being white (language warning):

Here's a longer clip giving the full context of the incident:

Nice crowd, huh?

And here's a video of the fight from another angle. Andy Ngo reports that a far-left extremist stole the man's necklace, who tried to take it back. 

John Fetterman Isn't ABOUT to Take Any Crap From Sunny Hostin for Opening the Gov, Shuts Her Down (Watch)
Sam J.
As Hernandez reported, there was a huge Antifa presence, and it wasn't peaceful:

That video caught the attention of Harmeet Dhillon, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice.

Here's a video of attendees being verbally abused while being escorted out of the event by police:

Nice keffiyeh facemasks.

***

