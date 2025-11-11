‘Hey White Boy, You’re Bleeding’: Fight Breaks Out at Chaotic TPUSA Campus Event

Turning Point USA held an event on the campus of UC Berkeley on Monday night, and there were probably more protesters than attendees. Police broke up a fight between a protester and a man wearing a red Charlie Kirk "Freedom" T-shirt. For some reason, the TPUSA supporter was mocked for being white (language warning):

BREAKING: Two have been arrested outside of the TPUSA event at UC Berkeley after a Trump supporter and ANTIFA member started brawling



The Trump supporter was left bloodied ANTIFA members tried to “de-arrest” their comrade



Huge ANTIFA presence tonight:

pic.twitter.com/CERfmVg7fg — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) November 11, 2025

Here's a longer clip giving the full context of the incident:

FULL CLIP: Footage from before and after a melee broke out between Antifa militants and a Trump supporter outside the "This Is The Turning Point" campus tour stop at UC Berkeley.@Savsays | @TPUSA https://t.co/MGIlYUvOLE pic.twitter.com/MK4dC888ov — FRONTLINES TPUSA (@FrontlinesTPUSA) November 11, 2025

Nice crowd, huh?

This will only happen more often if it's not made brutally clear it's unacceptable. — snarkyslang (@snarkyslang) November 11, 2025

These people are feeling emboldened. They need to be humbled in a big way or they will keep going. — captive dreamer (@avaricum777) November 11, 2025

And here's a video of the fight from another angle. Andy Ngo reports that a far-left extremist stole the man's necklace, who tried to take it back.

UC Berkeley (Nov. 10) — A far-left extremist stole a conservative man's necklace & then punched him repeatedly in the face when he tried to take it back outside the TPUSA event. The victim was bloodied, and the leftists racially mocked him for being white.pic.twitter.com/n5aaiU75mG — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 11, 2025

As Hernandez reported, there was a huge Antifa presence, and it wasn't peaceful:

🚨 BREAKING: Antifa has turned Turning Point’s event at UC Berkeley in California into an absolute WARZONE



Munitions are being lit on fire by Antifa while attendees are rushed into the venue



ENOUGH! ANTIFA’S REIGN OF TERROR MUST END! pic.twitter.com/AeLbVCNh2u — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 11, 2025

That video caught the attention of Harmeet Dhillon, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice.

We saw all of this at Berkeley back in 2017. @UCBerkeley was sued, and settled the case.



The @CivilRights will investigate what happened here, and I see several issues of serious concern regarding campus and local security and Antifa’s ability to operate with impunity in CA. https://t.co/aN7JzouXwl — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) November 11, 2025

Thank you, Harmeet. A security failure at the university, local and state level perhaps. As an added bonus, are they aiding & abetting a domestic t*errorist organization? — KrisNVnmiP (@SophieMae1022) November 11, 2025

Here's a video of attendees being verbally abused while being escorted out of the event by police:

UC BERKELEY- A woman holds her two daughters as she tries to rush them through the screaming crowd of masked ANTIFA members that are screaming at every attendee who leaves tonight’s event.



ANTIFA protesters blocked every entrance and then began running to swarm attendees after… pic.twitter.com/nP81TPaKsr — FRONTLINES TPUSA (@FrontlinesTPUSA) November 11, 2025

This is not okay. Whatever laws have to be passed, whatever policies, procedures, or executive orders … this must stop.



Smash Antifa. https://t.co/BWMMxFeR1z — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) November 11, 2025

Nice keffiyeh facemasks.

